Charlene Ann Platt, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene Ann Platt (Burley) peacefully left this earth on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was 74. Born February 19, 1948, Charlene graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1966. She spent her entire working career with Ohio Bell, later AT & T, retiring after 30...
Eileen Necastro, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Necastro, age 75, of Austintown, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by love on Saturday, February 4. Born October 20, 1947, she was the daughter of Raymond and Jean Thomas Sturm. Eileen married Donald Necastro, in Lowellville, Ohio on November 15, 1975.
Kim Marie Swope, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kim Marie (Boyer) Swope, 61, of Masury, Ohio, passed away the morning of Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Born June 9, 1961, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of William “Bill” and Juanita Boyer. Kim graduated from Sharon High School, class of 1979.
Betty A. Farley, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Farley, 82, is safely home at last after a courageous battle with cancer. She entered Heaven’s gates peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born September 20, 1940, in Hinton, West Virginia, a daughter of William and...
Margaret H. Brocken, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret H. Brocken a respected Trumbull County educator passed away Saturday morning, February 4, 2023 at age 101. Margaret was born in Millvale, Pennsylvania to Robert and Margaret Hoffman. She was a 1939 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. She received a Bachelor of...
Sharon Lynn Marie Wolfe, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief illness, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, Sharon Lynn Marie Wolfe, age 62, of Youngstown, Ohio, died in Hospice of the Valley’s, Hospice House with her family by her side. She was born in Huron, Ohio to Mary Jane Wolfe. Sharon is...
Timothy “Tim” Lee Main, Ellsworth, Ohio
ELLSWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy “Tim” Lee Main, 70 of Ellsworth, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his residence, with his wife by his side. Born April 12, 1952 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, Tim was the son of Woodrow and Rose (Rossaci) Main. Tim loved...
Martha Minchin, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Minchin passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Martha was born May 26, 1926, in Campbell, the daughter of John and Helen Solomon Wolfe. She was a graduate of Struthers High School and a lifelong Struthers resident. Following high...
Marlene E. Crisci Phillips, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene E. Crisci Phillips, 85, of E. Friendship Street died Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Quality Life Services in New Castle. She was born on November 21, 1937 in New Castle a daughter of the late Jack and Helena (Payne) Weatherby. She was married...
Trevor Lee Reed, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trevor Lee Reed, age 44, of Salem, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital due to injuries obtained in an automotive accident. He was born on June 13, 1978, in Steubenville, son of the Tinker and Barbara Snyder Reed.
Ann Fuller, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Fuller, 83, passed away Friday morning, February 3, 2023 at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge. Ann was born on March 27, 1939 in Woodsfield, Ohio, a daughter of the late James and Luella (Brown) Persons. She attended Labrae High School continued her education at...
Beverly Anne Baker Mills, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Anne Baker Mills, 91, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, surrounded by her family. Beverly was born on September 12, 1931 in Canton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ida and Robert Baker. Although she was born and raised in Ohio, she moved with...
James Hughes Currier, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. James Hughes Currier, 84, formerly of New Castle, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, in his residence. He was born November 10, 1938. Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Larry D. Sly, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Larry D. Sly, 67 of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital,. Mr. Sly was born December 20, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Albert Sly and Walletta Crockett. He attended Youngstown City Schools...
Barbara A. Savage, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Savage of Warren passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. She was born February 18, 1937, in North Bloomfield, Ohio, the oldest child of Paul and Anne Hrubik. She was a graduate of North Bloomfield High School. She later...
Betty Ann Meckulch, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Ann Meckulch, 56, died unexpectedly after a two-year long battle of fighting cancer. Betty Ann passed peacefully Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital with her husband and children by her side. Betty Ann was born January 15, 1967, in Texas. She graduated...
Clifford W. Gorby, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clifford W. Gorby, age 81, of Columbiana, died on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at his home in Columbiana. He was born on February 13, 1941, in Middleton Township, son of the late Bartlett and Lillian “Gertrude” Wilson Gorby. Clifford owned and operated Cliff’s...
James Henry Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James Henry Sutton will be held Friday, February 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. James Henry Sutton, 80 of Youngstown passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31,...
Adam T. Spaid, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Adam T. Spaid, 28, who passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Adam was born on December 13, 1994, in Youngstown, a...
Betty Meier, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. (Berger) Meier, 89 of Beloit, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Blossom Nursing and Rehab Center in Salem with family by her side. She was born in Salem, Ohio, on August 3, 1933 to the late Charles and Lucy (Howells) Berger.
