Ice, Ice, Baby!: Ice fishermen score last-minute haul ahead of warm-up

By Matt Witkos
 3 days ago
People took advantage of the cold weather this weekend.

Many had taken their fishing poles out to frozen lakes in West Michigan. Many were worried this might be the last opportunity, as we expect warmer weather this week.

Nick Staffen and his buddies had gear in tow as they headed out onto Dean Lake.

"I mean, just excited to be out here. You know, it's like when you're getting up for work at 6 a.m. It's hard to get up when you're getting up for fishing at 6 a.m. You hop right out of bed," Staffen said.

A group of friends woke up early, and it paid off for Staffen's friend.

"It's pretty exciting; the flag popped, and of course, it was the farthest one from the shanty. So, we had to walk a solid 100 yards to get to it, and we didn't think there was anything on there for a minute until he felt the tension.

On the other end was a 19-inch largemouth bass.

"Pretty round belly. Really we're coming out here to get some pike on the tip-ups, but we'll take anything that wants to bite," Staffen added.

The three friends weren't the only ones out there on Dean Lake.

"Season has been really bad. There hasn't been any ice. This is the first day I've been out," Jeff Conner told FOX 17.

The ice was nearly three inches thick in some parts, enough for Conner to be out there.

"I just love ice fishing. It means relaxation; like, today it's nice and beautiful out," Conner added.

He had hoped to catch a big one himself but instead settled for a few bluegills.

"I love it. 'It goes right back?' Yeah, it goes right back. 'Do you think it's the same guy coming back to?'"

"The same one down there. The same one keeps biting over and over," Conner added.

Not far from Conner, Staffen got a bite of his own and some luck himself. He later sent us this picture of his latest catch, a pike that measured nearly 29 inches.

Staffen told us this trip out was about more than catching fish.

"Anytime you can get together with the boys, it's a good time," Staffen said.

Michigan DNR reminds people to be safe if they head out on the ice. You can read them here .

