Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix man in critical condition after stabbing; another man arrested

By Sydney Carruth, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Phoenix police said they were investigating a stabbing that left one man in critical condition just after midnight on Saturday.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, Phoenix police officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of 36th Street and Thomas Road. Officers found a man with stab wounds upon arrival, according to police.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities arrested 54-year-old Reginald Malone in connection with the stabbing. Malone reportedly ran from the scene after stabbing the unidentified man during an argument, according to police.

Officers found Malone and arrested him shortly after he fled the scene, police said. Malone admitted to his involvement in the stabbing in a post-arrest interview, according to a spokesperson for the Police Department.

Malone was booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault, police said.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

