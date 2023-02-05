FAMU football's Isaiah Land impresses NFL coach after Reese's Senior Bowl showing

FAMU football's Isaiah Land finished with two tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack in the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl which earned praise from Chicago Bears' Luke Getsy.

The first step to the NFL Draft is done.

Florida A&M football edge rusher Isaiah Land played in Saturday's Reese's Senior Bowl inside of Mobile, Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Land started the game at inside linebacker and played some of his traditional defensive end role. He finished with two tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack as his American team fell to the National Team, 27-10.

Land was one of two Historically Black College and University draft prospects to play in the Senior Bowl along with fellow Southwestern Athletic Conference alumnus linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. of Jackson State.

Miller finished with seven tackles.

The two HBCU and SWAC players earned the ultimate compliment of their head coach Luke Getsy, who is the offensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears.

"They were our guys," Getsy said. "They had to do everything ― special teams, linebacker. Isaiah had the big sack because that's what he came here to do. He's selfless and said 'I'll play another position for you' with a cast on his hand.

"I'm really grateful for (Land and Miller). You can tell that they love football."

Next up for Land is the NFL Scouting Combine which will take place from Saturday, Feb. 26 to Friday, March 3 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The NFL Draft is from Thursday, April 27 to Friday, April 29 in Kansas City.

