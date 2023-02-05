Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Upstate New York Video Store Still has VHS Tapes on the ShelvesTravel MavenUtica, NY
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete TrainingJ.M. LesinskiOriskany, NY
Burlington, Closed For Over Five Years, Returning to CityJoel EisenbergTopeka, KS
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving awayRoger MarshAva, NY
Pizza Across America Sees Local Pizzeria Work To Slice Out Hunger
With National Pizza Day falling on February 9th, expect a lot of us pizza aficionados to be in full on celebration mode as this is as sacred a day as there is. As well, Mangia Macrina's Wood Fire Pizza of Utica will be participating in the Pizza Across America Campaign. This campaign is part of Slice Out Hunger, which is a nationwide nonprofit organization that is looking to fight food insecurity with pizza themed campaigns and events. This is something I am sure those of us with an enthusiasm for all things pizza are all about supporting.
Central NY angler pulls in pretty pike from Barge Canal in Rome
Justin Cromwell of Rome recently pulled in this pretty 35-inch northern pike while ice fishing on the Barge Canal in Rome, using a live minnow on a tip up. Ice was anywhere from 5 to 7 inches in places. Cromwell didn’t get a weight on the fish before releasing it.
Herkimer BOCES Students Creating a Unique Gift for Valentines Day
It won't smell like a rose, but it definitely looks like one!. Valentine's Day is fast approaching and for most people, it's one that we dread. Chocolate and flowers are nice, but what if she (or he) isn't a fan of either? Good news, you now have the answer you were looking for.
This Incredible Upstate New York Airbnb Has A Heated Indoor Pool
If you're looking for the perfect getaway in Upstate New York during the winter, this one AirBnB in the Adirondacks as a heated indoor pool. In Gloversville, you'll find this large rental. It's 2000 square feet located in the lower Adirondacks:. There are several outdoor activities to do in the...
WOW! Huge Reward Offered for Info in Herkimer County Abandoned Dog Case
The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever abandoned a dog at the Herkimer County Humane Society last week has now tripled. That reward has been upped to $3,000 after an initial offering of $1,000. Officials say that's because other parties have come forward to match the initial reward amount.
Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again
The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
U.S. Marshals Arrest Alleged Hudson Valley Rapist in Rome
The United States Marshals Office's Utica Division has arrested a Columbia County man this week who was wanted on four counts of raping a child under the age of 11. Marshals reported the arrest of Jamel Brandow on several charges following a surveillance at a Rome, NY motel. Law Enforcement claims they were contacted on Monday by the Hudson Police Department which requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest Brandow. According to information provided by police, Brandow was believed to be in the Oneida County region. Task force members immediately conducted an intense investigation and surveillance, and located Brandow at a local hotel in Rome.
5 Year-Old In Upstate New York School Found With Gun Ammo & More
The stories begin to become more frequent but no less disturbing. Five weeks ago, a six year old in Virginia intentionally shot his first grade teacher. Tuesday, a kindergartener in upstate New York, was found with a mini arsenal in their backpack. According to a report by Darian Stevenson of...
Utica’s Legendary “Shoemaker” Passes Away at the Age of 89
When people needed shoes in the Greater Utica area, the name Shaheen was most likely a part of that conversation. That's because Shaheen's Shoes was the place people counted on for new footwear for more than seven decades, and last week the area lost an icon. Utica's legendary shoemaker, Eli...
This Abandoned Upstate New York Video Store Still has VHS Tapes on the Shelves
Talk about the ultimate time capsule...there's actually an abandoned video store in Oneida County that's still full of old VHS tapes. TNT Video in Utica can be found along Varick Street, across the street from Lukin's Brick Oven Pizza and next to the new HK Restaurant & Lounge.
Wing Kings! Who Took Home the Honors at This Year’s CNY Wing Wars?
On Saturday, February 4th, a dozen of some of the best restaurants in Central New York waged saucy wing warfare at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro. So who came away victorious?!. The event was sponsored by the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation and was an enormous success, having sold all...
Skyline tenants had hot water restored, now it’s cold again
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After nearly a week without hot water, Larry Fuller was happy to turn on his faucet this weekend. “Oh that felt so good,” Fuller recalled. “It felt so good, I thought, oh finally.”. That feeling was short-lived. “Then this morning when I was...
Did You Know This Presidential Assassin Had Ties to Central New York?
Did you know the man responsible for ending the life of a U.S. president had ties to Central New York?. Charles Guiteau is known throughout history as the man who assassinated President James A. Garfield, less than four months into his term. Before that, however, he lived in Oneida as part of the infamous Oneida Community.
Upstate NY town assessor used hidden camera to eavesdrop on employees, troopers say
Webb, N.Y. — A town assessor from Herkimer County used a hidden camera to eavesdrop on employees, state troopers said. Justin D. Masters, 47, of Old Forge, was charged recently with one count of eavesdropping, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman. Masters placed the camera in town...
I Swear You’ll Be Excited To See Country Concert Under Stars in Central New York
I swear you'll be excited to see the country star coming to Central New York for a concert under the stars. John Michael Montgomery will perform at The Yard Amphitheater at Ray Brother's BBQ in Bouckville this summer. Put your cowboy boots on for a night of dancing and singing along under the stars.
Former police detective running for Rome mayor
ROME, N.Y. – A retired police detective is throwing his hat in the ring in the race for Rome mayor. Jeffrey Lanigan announced his candidacy at The Franklin in Rome on Tuesday night. Lanigan is running as a Republican and says he wants to provide stronger leadership for the...
Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways
Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The tractor trailer hit the...
Downtown dining spot reopens with familiar face, a similar menu and some ‘tweaks’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jose Morales is ready. “Let’s go for it,” the new owner of the downtown Syracuse breakfast/lunch place formerly called Today’s Special said this week. “We are here for you.”. Morales opened the restaurant this week, about six weeks after Today’s Special closed....
Police searching for suspect in burglary at Karma restaurant in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Whitesboro police are searching for a person of interest following a burglary at Karma Asian Fusion Cuisine in Whitestown Plaza Tuesday morning. Photos of the person were posted to the police department’s Facebook page asking for the public’s help identifying them. Around 9 a.m.,...
Inside the Syracuse zoo’s scramble to save a newborn elephant twin: ‘He’s not responding!’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The newborn elephant calf lay motionless on the floor of the birthing area of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. Just seconds after his quick – and shocking – entry into the world Oct. 24, the calf was in trouble. He made no effort to stand. His heart rate was too slow. His breathing was shallow, his temperature too low.
