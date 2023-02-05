ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark Mills, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBX 950

Pizza Across America Sees Local Pizzeria Work To Slice Out Hunger

With National Pizza Day falling on February 9th, expect a lot of us pizza aficionados to be in full on celebration mode as this is as sacred a day as there is. As well, Mangia Macrina's Wood Fire Pizza of Utica will be participating in the Pizza Across America Campaign. This campaign is part of Slice Out Hunger, which is a nationwide nonprofit organization that is looking to fight food insecurity with pizza themed campaigns and events. This is something I am sure those of us with an enthusiasm for all things pizza are all about supporting.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

U.S. Marshals Arrest Alleged Hudson Valley Rapist in Rome

The United States Marshals Office's Utica Division has arrested a Columbia County man this week who was wanted on four counts of raping a child under the age of 11. Marshals reported the arrest of Jamel Brandow on several charges following a surveillance at a Rome, NY motel. Law Enforcement claims they were contacted on Monday by the Hudson Police Department which requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest Brandow. According to information provided by police, Brandow was believed to be in the Oneida County region. Task force members immediately conducted an intense investigation and surveillance, and located Brandow at a local hotel in Rome.
ROME, NY
WIBX 950

Utica’s Legendary “Shoemaker” Passes Away at the Age of 89

When people needed shoes in the Greater Utica area, the name Shaheen was most likely a part of that conversation. That's because Shaheen's Shoes was the place people counted on for new footwear for more than seven decades, and last week the area lost an icon. Utica's legendary shoemaker, Eli...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Skyline tenants had hot water restored, now it’s cold again

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After nearly a week without hot water, Larry Fuller was happy to turn on his faucet this weekend. “Oh that felt so good,” Fuller recalled. “It felt so good, I thought, oh finally.”. That feeling was short-lived. “Then this morning when I was...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Did You Know This Presidential Assassin Had Ties to Central New York?

Did you know the man responsible for ending the life of a U.S. president had ties to Central New York?. Charles Guiteau is known throughout history as the man who assassinated President James A. Garfield, less than four months into his term. Before that, however, he lived in Oneida as part of the infamous Oneida Community.
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Former police detective running for Rome mayor

ROME, N.Y. – A retired police detective is throwing his hat in the ring in the race for Rome mayor. Jeffrey Lanigan announced his candidacy at The Franklin in Rome on Tuesday night. Lanigan is running as a Republican and says he wants to provide stronger leadership for the...
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways

Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The tractor trailer hit the...
LIVERPOOL, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy