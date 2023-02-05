Read full article on original website
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding LocationJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4Joel EisenbergShakopee, MN
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
kiwaradio.com
Hawkeye Men’s Game At Minnesota Sunday In Doubt
(Minneapolis, MN) — The Golden Gopher men’s basketball team did not play at Illinois Tuesday night due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the program. U of M athletic officials say the Big Ten game is being postponed until Monday February 20th in Champaign. Minnesota is scheduled to host Iowa on Sunday afternoon. The Gophers are hoping they have enough healthy players to take the floor. Gopher Gopher head coach Ben Johnson says this has been quite a week so far.
bcsnn.com
Minnesota Men's Basketball Game At Illinois Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols
The University of Minnesota men's basketball game originally scheduled for Feb. 7 at Illinois, will now be played on Monday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. in Champaign, Ill. A television designation will be set at a later date. The game was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois announces date for rescheduled game against Minnesota
Illinois was supposed to host Minnesota on Tuesday. Instead, the Fighting Illini and the Golden Gophers will play in 2 weeks on Feb. 20. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. CT. In a statement, Illinois says a television designation will be set at a later date. All distributed tickets for the Illinois-Minnesota game will be valid for this new date and time, per the school.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Illinois-Minnesota called off Tuesday night, new date/time set
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball’s game against Minnesota will have to wait. The Gophers called off the match-up Tuesday night due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the their program. The Big Ten announced later Monday night the two teams will make up the game on Monday, Feb. 20 with an 8 p.m. tip-off […]
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America
Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
Chuck and Don's to shut down multiple stores
Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy. Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners...
tourcounsel.com
Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota
Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI
Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
swnewsmedia.com
Three Shakopee seniors make their collegiate choices
Three Shakopee seniors signed their national letters of intent in a ceremony at the high school Feb. 1. Lauren Dubois, Jadon Hellerud and Dominic Jackson will be heading to Division II programs in the state. Hellerud and Jackson will be going to the school.
South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota
A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
Two Princeton Businesses Were Featured On Popular Twin Cities TV Show
It's not every day that you can turn on a television and see multiple businesses from greater Minnesota being featured. But for one greater Minnesota town, Princeton, they had not one but two businesses featured this morning on the ever more popular KSTP television program, Minnesota Live. Pizza Barn &...
tourcounsel.com
Shingle Creek Crossing | Shopping mall in Minnesota
Shingle Creek Crossing, formerly Brookdale Center, is a regional shopping mall in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. It became the third enclosed shopping mall in the Twin Cities, after Southdale Center and Apache Plaza. The mall opened in phases beginning with Phase One in March 1962 which included anchor stores Sears and JCPenney. Phase Two opened in 1966, adding Dayton's as the third anchor. Donaldson's became the fourth anchor in September 1967. Brookdale Center was part of "The Dales", what was referred to as the four "Dale" centers circling the Twin Cities, originally developed by Dayton-Hudson Corporation.
NEXT Weather: Above-average warmth returns Tuesday, with a shot at 40 on Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS – Unseasonable warmth will make a return Tuesday, along with a good deal of sunshine.Highs will be in the low-to-mid 30s across Minnesota, with the Twin Cities expecting a 35-degree high. Winds will be blowing from the west at speeds between 10-15 mph.Temperatures could dip below freezing Tuesday morning, which could create a few slick spots on some side roads.The warmup will also put the metro in position to possibly hit 40 on Wednesday – which would make it the warmest day since Nov. 28, 2022.Temps across the state will be in the mid-to-high 30s. There will be less sun...
ktoe.com
Teenager Admits To Luring Man To Minneapolis Apartment And Recorded His Death
(Minneapolis, MN) — A teen is confessing to luring a man to a downtown Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded the victim being beaten to death by her boyfriend. Seventeen-year-old Qurionna Young says she also posted the killing, which happened in March of last year, on social media. The defendant pleaded guilty yesterday to aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter. Her alleged accomplice Emmanuel Davis was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty. Young is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14.
southarkansassun.com
Father, Son Victims Of Double Murder-Suicide In Minnesota Identified By Police
The police have already identified two of the victims of the double murder-suicide in Bloomington, Minnesota. Apart from the father and son, a business associate was also reportedly killed. On February 1, the Bloomington Police have reportedly discovered three bodies of men who were shot to death in a pickup...
kelo.com
Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers
ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
More Minnesotans are getting an early payday; here's why
MINNEAPOLIS — More and more Minnesotans have seen payday move from Friday to Thursday — or even Wednesday. According to the Star Tribune, the trend is being driven by banks, but it turns out, your employer plays a part as well. When Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union launched...
Lansing Daily
One dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting
One person is dead and 11 more have been injured in a shooting in southwest Minneapolis, police confirmed early Sunday. The incident took place around 12:37 a.m. local time in the 2900 block of Hennepin Ave, the Minneapolis Police Department said. According to their preliminary investigation, “individuals on foot” started shooting in the area, causing … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
