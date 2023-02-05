One critically injured in southeast Memphis shooting

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in southeast Memphis has left one person critically injured, police say.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Maple Leaf Cove just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say officers found the victim on Wingate Cove.

The victim reportedly went to the hospital in critical condition. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

