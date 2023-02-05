One critically injured in southeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in southeast Memphis has left one person critically injured, police say.
Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Maple Leaf Cove just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say officers found the victim on Wingate Cove.
- City Council expected to have lengthy discussion around policing
- Holly Springs residents living without power after ice storm
- Herenton says he’s running for Memphis mayor again
The victim reportedly went to the hospital in critical condition. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 1