Judge to decide whether limited or statewide restraining order will be issued against Illinois ‘assault weapons’ ban

Madison County Record
Benton attorney challenging weapons ban suggests exemptions favor public employee unions
SPRINGFIELD – Exemptions from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s gun law favor public employee unions according to Bryan Drew of Benton, who represents gun owners suing to overturn the law. He connected exemptions to unions in a complaint at White County circuit court alleging violation of equal protection, among other...
advantagenews.com
Challenges to Illinois’ gun ban a mix of success
nowdecatur.com
Temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun/magazine ban being considered in Macon County
February 6, 2023 – Another temporary restraining order halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on selling and possessing more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect.
Appeals panel agrees IL police and firefighter pension consolidation doesn't violate state constitution
A state appeals panel has affirmed a ruling that the Illinois state constitution holds no barrier to a law consolidating hundreds of local police and firefighter pension boards into two statewide funds. In December 2019, Gov. JB Pritzker signed Senate Bill 1000, which amended the Illinois Pension Code to create...
Procedural challenges of Illinois’ gun ban not as successful as other arguments
(The Center Square) – While state-level courts have sided with the equal protections argument in challenges to Illinois’ gun ban, there are other issues some hope get addressed soon. The main issue courts have been citing for issuing temporary restraining orders against the state’s gun and magazine ban have dealt with equal protections. The argument is that the state cannot give one class of individuals, like current or retired police officers, certain rights while taking those same rights away from others. ...
Madison County Record
Administrative Director Declares Illinois Associate Judge Appointed in the Fourth Judicial Circuit
Marcia M. Meis, Director of the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts, announced today that the Fourth Judicial Circuit judges voted to select Nathan A. Frisch, as associate judge of the Fourth Judicial Circuit. Mr. Frisch received his undergraduate degree in 2010 from the University of Illinois in Springfield, Illinois...
wlip.com
Illinois Governor Issues Another Covid Emergency Declaration
(Springfield, IL) Despite insistence that the Covid emergencies will end, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has made yet another disaster declaration. This is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March of 2020, as the Coronavirus began its spread across the globe. The Governor said in January that he will stop making the declarations in early May, which coincides with President Joe Biden’s current goal date for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the immediate area that still operates under emergency orders…the last border state to end those powers was Kentucky, which did so 11 months ago in March of 2022. (Wisconsin’s emergency declarations ended in March of 2021)
legalnews.com
NRA sues over ban on semiautomatic weapons
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ two-week-old ban on semiautomatic weapons outlaws “ubiquitous” firearms in “radical” defiance of the Constitution’s Second Amendment, a federal lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association claims. The powerful NRA joined a parade of gun-rights activists seeking to toss...
Lawsuit filed by McHenry County state’s attorney against Illinois ‘assault weapons’ ban moved to federal court
A lawsuit filed by the McHenry County state’s attorney challenging the constitutionality of Illinois’ ban on “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines has been moved to federal court. McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally last month filed a lawsuit in McHenry County Circuit Court against House Bill 5471. House Bill 5471, also known as the Protect […]
Gov. Pritzker praises Illinois soldiers before deployment
Gov. J.B. Pritzker attended and spoke at the mobilization ceremony in Peoria for the 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion of the 106th Aviation Regiment.
Madigan ally doesn't want jury to hear about 'rape in Champaign' email
(The Center Square) – An ally of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan doesn't want a jury to hear about a 2012 email he sent that mentioned an alleged rape in Champaign and fraudulent payroll practices. Michael McClain, a former state lawmaker, longtime lobbyist and close confidante of Madigan, asked the judge in his corruption trial to bar any evidence related to the email. McClain's attorneys also want to bar any mention of the $23 million that AT&T Illinois paid to the federal government as...
Illinois has spent 70% of Pritzker’s time in office under disaster proclamation: report
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois, one of only 8 states still under a COVID-19 health emergency, has been under a disaster proclamation for 70% of Gov. JB Pritzker’s time in office, a new report has found. According to the Illinois Policy Institute, Pritzker has been in office 1,483 days and has issued consecutive 30-day disaster […]
bellevueheraldleader.com
Illinois’ biometric privacy law strengthened by latest high court ruling
SPRINGFIELD — People who’ve been subject to fingerprinting, face or retinal scans as either employees or customers of Illinois companies have five years to file lawsuits if they believe the business violated a stringent state privacy law, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday. It’s the latest in a...
kjfmradio.com
New Illinois law allowing hunters more gun options
ILLINOIS — Effective January 1, 2023, a new Illinois law will allow hunters to use centerfire, single-shot rifles in certain calibers for deer hunting. Administrative rules are still being developed to accommodate the new law. Public Act 102-0932 was effective Jan. 1, 2023. Specific information on when rifles will...
Fake IL Dentist Arrested For Working On Teeth Without License
If you're looking to save money on dental work, this is not the way to do it. Anything that has to do with your health has gotten ridiculously expensive. It doesn't matter if you're talking about medical, dental, eye, or any other kind. Insurance prices have skyrocketed and the coverage is sketchy. The average person can't afford to go to the doctor. The cost of procedures will put you in debt. That's why I'm not surprised a situation such as this one happened in Illinois.
Illinois law would require retailers to hire armed guards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill introduced in Springfield would require grocery stores, gas stations, banks, and pawn shops to hire armed security guards. The “Armed Security Protection Act,” introduced by Rep. Thaddeus Jones (D-Calumet City), would require businesses to hire their own security to cover all the hours they are open to the public. […]
Illinois quick hits: Miller to boycott Biden's address; cockfighting spurs confiscated
Miller to boycott Biden's address Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller has announced she will not be attending the State of the Union Tuesday in protest of what she called President Joe Biden’s record of “lying to the American people.” Miller cited Biden’s recent statements about the national security risk of the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the country. Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he will host Chris Manson as...
wmay.com
Hospitals not meeting standard of care around Illinois – the United States
A watchdog group says more than half of Illinois hospitals are failing to comply with federal price transparency guidelines – but both Springfield hospitals are in compliance. The group Patient Rights Advocate looked at whether hospitals are following the federal rule requiring them to post prices online for around...
Wasted Illinois Man Busted For Urinating On Parked Police Vehicle
If you do disgusting anything to a squad car in Illinois, you're definitely going to jail. I'm going to go out on a limb and say most of us have been wasted at some time in our lives. Maybe not black-out drunk but buzzed enough to do something stupid. It usually happens when we are younger and inexperienced, for example in college. Alcohol can give the timidest person no fear. You might have heard of "beer muscles."
nprillinois.org
Another measure aimed at licensed gun shops and more top stories
A proposal to require gun shops to ensure their inventory is secure. A Warehouse Safety and Standards Task Force established in Illinois. Congressman Darin LaHood says he's willing to explore reasonable police reforms. Will Bauer reports on Missouri recreational marijuana licenses. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has...
