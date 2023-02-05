ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Examining the best brother combos in NFL history

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
 3 days ago

One brother is coming to Glendale, Ariz., from the City of Brotherly Love, the other from the Heart of America.

That sounds harmonious enough, but Jason Kelce of the Eagles and Travis Kelce of the Chiefs both will be out to win at the other’s expense next Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. In honor of their matchup, here is The Post’s list of the other best brother combinations in NFL history:

Peyton and Eli Manning: Second of what soon could be three generations of NFL quarterbacks. Peyton and Eli both won two Super Bowls and rank in the top 10 in nearly every career passing category, but the Hall of Famer Peyton won five MVPs and went 3-0 head-to-head. Now they co-host the “Manningcast” alternative “Monday Night Football” broadcast.

J.J., Derek and T.J. Watt: Recently retired J.J. has three Defensive Player of the Year awards to T.J.’s one, but T.J. shares the single-season sack record (22.5) with Michael Strahan. How did Derek wind up as a fullback?

J.J. and T.J. Watt brothers dominated the NFL defensive-side for a decade.
Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Joey and Nick Bosa: Two Ohio State products. Two top-three draft picks. Two pass-rushers. Two Defensive Rookie of the Year winners. But Nick might be about to add the first Defensive Player of the Year award after a family-best 18.5-sack season .

Devin and Jason McCourty: Identical twins with different career paths . Jason won his only Super Bowl over a 13-year career in 2018, when he teamed up in New England with his brother, who has three rings and is a First-Team All-Pro at cornerback and safety as a Patriots cornerstone.

The McCourty brothers played in New England.
Cindy Ord

Bruce and Clay Matthews: Top this: The Matthews brothers combined for 38 NFL seasons, each playing 19. Bruce was a Hall of Fame offensive tackle and Clay is second in Browns history with 62 sacks despite playing four seasons before sacks officially were recorded.

Sterling and Shannon Sharpe: If not for a career-ending neck injury, Sterling, who scored 42 touchdowns in his final three seasons, might have joined his younger brother in the Hall of Fame. Shannon was ahead of his time in setting tight end records in the 1990s.

Sterling Sharpe’s career ended early because of a neck injury.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Tiki and Ronde Barber: One of 31 career 10,000-yard rushers, Tiki retired at the top of his game. Identical twin Ronde kept playing and built a borderline Hall of Fame résumé with 47 interceptions over 16 seasons.

Stefon and Trevon Diggs: It will be fun to see these two ball hawks go head-to-head for the first time in 2023. Stefon has five straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons and Trevon has 17 interceptions in three seasons.

Rob may be the best of his brothers, but the Gronkowskis made themselves a household name.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Rob, Dan, Chris and Glenn Gronkowski: There’s only one “Gronk.” But there are four Gronkowskis who have worn NFL uniforms. Rob’s 92 career touchdowns make him arguably the greatest tight end of all time . The other three played 57 career games combined.

Maurkice and Mike Pouncey: Maurkice entered the league one year earlier (2010) and left one year later (2020). He made the Pro Bowl in nine of 11 seasons, sharing a spot on the AFC team a coupleof times with Mike. Both were centers.

Sam and Randall Cunningham: Before Randall revolutionized quarterbacking as a dual-threat, Sam blocked his way to the nickname “Bam” as a 10-year fullback.

John and Jim Harbaugh: Two of the best coaches of their time. Jim had the better playing career, but John coached the Ravens past Jim’s 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII and Jim returned to college football at his alma mater, Michigan, not long after.

New York Post

New York Post

