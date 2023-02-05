Read full article on original website
newschannel6now.com
Oldest Black church in Wichita Falls is still standing
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the oldest Black churches in Wichita Falls is in many ways the foundation for the Black community on the East Side of Wichita Falls. Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church was founded in 1891 and is over 130 years old. The Black church was considered...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls veteran celebrates 100th birthday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Roughly one in every 6,000 people in the U.S. reach their 100th birthday. A man in Wichita Falls celebrated that milestone on Monday. Frank Parkinson Jr. is a World War II veteran who turned 100-years-old Monday. He was born and raised in Wichita Falls but said that he has traveled across the world.
kswo.com
A Muskogee VA Claims Processor spent the day at Cameron University helping those in need
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cameron University Office of Veteran Affairs hosted their claims processor earlier today. A veteran claims processor was on the Cameron campus to assist veterans, active service members, and their dependents. It occurred from 8:30 a.m. to around 3 p.m. in the North Shepler building. A...
newschannel6now.com
Highlighting Black-owned businesses: Miracles From Above
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In honor of Black History Month, News Channel 6 is highlighting Black business owners in the Wichita Falls area. Miracles From Above has been serving the Wichita Falls area for 15 years. Tosse’ Smith, the owner and director, has over 25 years of experience in the childcare industry. The business is licensed as a child care home through the state of Texas.
New United Regional facility brings new era in orthopedic treatment
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with United Regional are marking a new era in orthopedic treatment with the opening of a new facility. On February 14, the “United Regional Center for Advanced Orthopedics” will open to the public, offering non-surgical, diagnostic and restorative services. The new facility spans a city block along Brook Avenue between […]
kswo.com
Lawton residents tell city how to improve Elmer Thomas Park
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton residents voiced their opinions and concerns about Elmer Thomas Park in a meeting on Tuesday night. The meeting was held in the Banquet Room at Lawton City Hall. The Lawton Parks and Recreation Department is getting feedback from the community on amenities to add to...
newschannel6now.com
Hospice of WF offering grief support for kids, teens, and their families
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is offering a program that helps kids, teens, and their families come to terms with grief after a loss. The “Building Bridges” program is offered for free to families grieving any type of death, not just families who used hospice services. The service with include creative activities and the care families need to deal with grieving. They also say “each participant will be listened to and given unconditional love.”
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls City Council celebrates Black History Month
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For their first meeting in February, the Wichita Falls City Council celebrated Black History Month. City council members started the meeting off with a proclamation observing Black History Month and presented a piece from the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture to the Wichita Falls NAACP Revitalization Committee.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD addresses start, end time changes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is addressing why the decision was made to not adopt a three-tier system for this upcoming school year. Three weeks after the WFISD board approved a three-tier system they have decided to keep a two-tier system. The three-tier system was designed to...
newschannel6now.com
American Legion Post 169 to host BBQ cook-off
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - American Legion Post 169 and the Outlaw BBQ Association will host the 4th annual State Championship Brisket Cook-off on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The event will happen from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 4615 Lake Shore Drive and is free to the public to attend. Vendors, Sheppard AFB working dogs, the Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT team, and Lone Star Muscle Cars will be there.
newschannel6now.com
P.E.T.S. Clinic to host Low Cost Shot Clinic
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - P.E.T.S. Clinic is inviting community pet owners to visit either of their two mobile vaccination clinics on Feb. 11 and Feb. 25. The first clinic will be on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Iowa Park Reclaim Center, and the second clinic will be on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Electra Fire Department Station.
newschannel6now.com
Construction on track for major projects in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With four straight days of either freezing rain, sleet or snow, construction crews faced challenges trying to work in these elements. The MPEC Hotel and Convention Center, the Wichita County Tax Office and Wichita Falls ISD’s two new high schools, Legacy and Memorial, all suffered some sort of setback due to the weather this week, but the representatives with all said they have weather days built into their projects to prevent them from delaying the completion date.
newschannel6now.com
Rain helps lake levels see slight increase
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain chances are good news for area lake levels as the City of Wichita Falls reported a slight increase this week. Combined lake levels for Arrowhead and Kickapoo are sitting at 64.2 %, up three-tenths of a percent from last week. But how much of a difference could this rain event make?
newschannel6now.com
WFFD fights fire at apartment building on Taft
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 4700 Taft for a structure fire at around midnight on Saturday. The fire had been knocked down by the neighbor from the apartment next door when he noticed the smoke coming from the apartment he broke a window and used a fire extinguisher to knock down the fire before the WFFD arrived.
newschannel6now.com
National Signing Day - Hirschi
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two Hirschi athletes signed to play football at the next level. Jamarion Carroll - Southern Methodist University (football) Izayiah Mackey - Sul Ross State (football)
5 City View ISD personnel arrested for failure to report
More warrants have been issued after five current and former administrators at City View ISD were booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday.
newschannel6now.com
Rangers’ Taylor Hearn visits Hirschi baseball
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Rangers’ pitcher Taylor Hearn paid a visit to Hirschi baseball’s practice on Tuesday. “Just being out here and seeing how good these baseball kids are,” Hearn said. “These kids are talented and I want to do whatever I can do to help them out.”
kswo.com
City of Lawton looking for volunteers to help clean up local creeks
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton’s Stormwater Management Division needs your help. They’re asking for volunteers to come out and help clean up creeks found across Lawton. Officials with Stormwater Management says they’ve received an increase in calls talking about litter found in creeks across the city....
newschannel6now.com
WFFD fights fire on Maurine Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire in the 2000 block of Maurine Street on Saturday. Firefighters were sent to the home around 1 a.m. and reported fire and smoke showing upon their arrival. The house was reportedly searched and found to be vacant. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.
kswo.com
Several people were able to escape a fire at Motif Manor Apartments
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several people aren’t able to stay in their apartments tonight after a fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at the Motif Manor Apartments in Lawton. When firefighters got to the apartment complex officials said there was heavy smoke coming from the upstairs and downstairs of building A.
