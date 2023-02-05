Read full article on original website
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek schoolTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
"Pro-life Spider-Man" arrested after climbing the 483-foot Chase Tower without a harness for a Super Bowl stuntJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Popular food chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersMesa, AZ
New Bar Decorated With Guns and Bullets Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Oregon moves up to First Four Out in recent ESPN Bracketology
With only seven conference games remaining until the Pac-12 Tournament, Oregon will have some work to do to make the NCAA Tournament. In recent weeks, Oregon has begun to put together some quality wins both on the road and at home now that the team is healthy. After missing Jermaine Couisnard, Keeshawn Barthelemy, and Nate Bittle for a significant stretch during the beginning of the season, the Ducks have all three players back and have begun to fire on more cylinders. The team isn't firing on every single cylinder, at least not yet, but the results are favoring the Ducks who sit in a tie for fourth place in the Pac-12.
Oregon leading scorer Endyia Rogers undecided about her 2023-24 plans
Endyia Rogers has yet to decide what her future after this season might look like. The NCAA's COVID-19 exemption year would allow the fourth-year senior the opportunity to play a fifth and final season of collegiate basketball in 2023-24 should she choose to do so, but no decision has been made she told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.
Oregon softball opens 2023 season on Thursday with first of five games in Mexico
As Oregon prepares for the Puerto Vallarta Challenge this week, head coach Melyssa Lombardi says the No. 24 Ducks are hoping to enter the season with a postseason-level of desperation and competitiveness. “I think mindset is something we’ve spoken about a lot,” Lombardi said. “We talk a lot about postseason...
Arizona Basketball Notebook: Wildcats set to face California
Arizona is facing California on Thursday, but will also be going up against Stanford for the only time this season. “It’s kind of how the schedule broke and I finally looked and realized we haven’t played Colorado yet either and we finally play them next week,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said.
Oregon baseball picked to finish fifth in preseason poll; Four Ducks named to preseason All-Pac-12 team
On Wednesday afternoon, the Pac-12 released the conferences preseason coaches poll, with Oregon finishing fifth in the conference. Stanford received nine of the 11 first-place votes, with UCLA finishing in second, receiving two of the votes. Oregon State and Arizona finished in third and fourth position before the Ducks rounded out the top five.
Lockhart recounts rise from 'terrible' young football player to elite 2024 recruit
Miles Lockhart wasn't always the top defensive back prospect in Arizona's 2024 class. Far from it. Other people may not know his full story, but the cornerback at Basha High in Chandler certainly does. He's lived it. "When I was young like in youth football, I wasn't really good at...
Grading Oregon's 2023 signing class by position group
With both signing periods behind us, the dust has settled on the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Ducks were able to ink 29 new prep and junior college additions along with an impressive portal collection too. The class ranks eighth nationally when high school and JUCO players are considered only and ninth when transfers are included as well.
FROM THE SIDELINES: If you're asking for Scott Rueck's dismissal, you're the problem, not him
Scott Rueck is a good coach, and any assertion otherwise is absurd. The Oregon State girls basketball coach has been under fire of late as a result of a Beavers team that’s 11-12 overall, 3-9 in the Pac-12 Conference, and riding a four-game losing streak after a blowout home defeat to Colorado on Feb. 5. The Beavers are going to finish in the bottom fourth of the conference, there will...
Tri-City Herald
Oregon Signee Spotlight: DL Johnny Bowens III
Oregon's 2023 recruiting class features a number of impressive defensive linemen as Dan Lanning and company work to retool their defense front. Continuing with our signee spotlight, today we're taking a look at Ducks defensive lineman signee Johnny Bowens III. Vitals. -Height: 6’3”. -Weight: 265. -Hometown: Judson, TX. -High...
Six former Ducks earn invites to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
On Wednesday, the NFL released a list of 319 participants invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. On that list were six former Oregon Ducks: CB Christian Gonzalez, offensive linemen Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Alex Forsyth, T.J. Bass, LB Noah Sewell, and DE D.J. Johnson. All six of the former Ducks will...
Emerald Media
Oregon inks Rodrick Pleasant to cap off impressive signing season
February’s round of National Signing Day was much quieter than December’s for the Ducks. On Feb. 1 Oregon only signed one new face, but it’s a highly anticipated one: four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant. Pleasant was highly sought after and had 30 offers according to 247Sports. Lanning went...
WATCH: Kelly Graves reacts to Sunday's defeat to Utah Utes
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves addressed media members for over five minutes following Sunday's 100-92 defeat to Utah. The Ducks have now lost five of six games and are 5-7 in Pac-12 lay with six games remaining.
fishduck.com
Trojan, Bruin Players Will Regret the Move to the Big-10
It is my contention that the players in all sports at the LA schools have not truly thought through the movement to the B1G. Note I stated it is the actual players, not the fans or administrators who will regret the move eventually, although I have not heard of many UCLA fans who are in favor of leaving the Pac-12. I was having fun on the $5 betting sites, when I stopped to ponder this, as I do not believe the major component has been considered by the Bruin and Trojan athletes.
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
Adele is coming to Arizona, but not for the reason you think
PHOENIX — Adele is used to being the big box office draw to fill concert venues across the globe. From Las Vegas to New York, fans have flocked to her concerts to hear her sing some of her most popular hits. But on Sunday, Feb. 12, Adele will be...
AZFamily
Fighter jets that shot down Chinese balloon have ties to Arizona history
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The two fighter jets that shot down the Chinese balloon on Saturday afternoon not far from Myrtle Beach has some ties to Arizona history, believe it or not!. The two had the call sign “Frank01″ and “Frank02,” intended to honor Phoenix-born 2nd Lieutenant Frank Luke,...
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix
Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
Scottsdale resort ranked by US News as second-best hotel in the country
Three Arizona hospitality properties made the top 100 on the 2023 U.S. News & World Report list of the best hotels in America, with each of them also ranking in the top 100 list of resorts.
This Is Arizona's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
thatoregonlife.com
This Italian Restaurant in Oregon Has Been A Local Favorite Since 1970
Open since 1970, nestled in the heart of Eugene, Oregon, Mazzi’s Restaurant has been serving up authentic Italian dishes for over five decades. Located in the heart of the Willamette Valley, Eugene is surrounded by lush forests, rolling hills, and stunning natural scenery. The city is famous for its love of the arts and outdoor recreation, with a thriving music scene, a bustling farmer’s market, and countless parks and trails for hiking, biking, and exploring.
247Sports
