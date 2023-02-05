ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

247Sports

Oregon moves up to First Four Out in recent ESPN Bracketology

With only seven conference games remaining until the Pac-12 Tournament, Oregon will have some work to do to make the NCAA Tournament. In recent weeks, Oregon has begun to put together some quality wins both on the road and at home now that the team is healthy. After missing Jermaine Couisnard, Keeshawn Barthelemy, and Nate Bittle for a significant stretch during the beginning of the season, the Ducks have all three players back and have begun to fire on more cylinders. The team isn't firing on every single cylinder, at least not yet, but the results are favoring the Ducks who sit in a tie for fourth place in the Pac-12.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon leading scorer Endyia Rogers undecided about her 2023-24 plans

Endyia Rogers has yet to decide what her future after this season might look like. The NCAA's COVID-19 exemption year would allow the fourth-year senior the opportunity to play a fifth and final season of collegiate basketball in 2023-24 should she choose to do so, but no decision has been made she told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Arizona Basketball Notebook: Wildcats set to face California

Arizona is facing California on Thursday, but will also be going up against Stanford for the only time this season. “It’s kind of how the schedule broke and I finally looked and realized we haven’t played Colorado yet either and we finally play them next week,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Grading Oregon's 2023 signing class by position group

With both signing periods behind us, the dust has settled on the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Ducks were able to ink 29 new prep and junior college additions along with an impressive portal collection too. The class ranks eighth nationally when high school and JUCO players are considered only and ninth when transfers are included as well.
EUGENE, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

FROM THE SIDELINES: If you're asking for Scott Rueck's dismissal, you're the problem, not him

Scott Rueck is a good coach, and any assertion otherwise is absurd. The Oregon State girls basketball coach has been under fire of late as a result of a Beavers team that’s 11-12 overall, 3-9 in the Pac-12 Conference, and riding a four-game losing streak after a blowout home defeat to Colorado on Feb. 5. The Beavers are going to finish in the bottom fourth of the conference, there will...
CORVALLIS, OR
Tri-City Herald

Oregon Signee Spotlight: DL Johnny Bowens III

Oregon's 2023 recruiting class features a number of impressive defensive linemen as Dan Lanning and company work to retool their defense front. Continuing with our signee spotlight, today we're taking a look at Ducks defensive lineman signee Johnny Bowens III. Vitals. -Height: 6’3”. -Weight: 265. -Hometown: Judson, TX. -High...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Six former Ducks earn invites to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

On Wednesday, the NFL released a list of 319 participants invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. On that list were six former Oregon Ducks: CB Christian Gonzalez, offensive linemen Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Alex Forsyth, T.J. Bass, LB Noah Sewell, and DE D.J. Johnson. All six of the former Ducks will...
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Oregon inks Rodrick Pleasant to cap off impressive signing season

February’s round of National Signing Day was much quieter than December’s for the Ducks. On Feb. 1 Oregon only signed one new face, but it’s a highly anticipated one: four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant. Pleasant was highly sought after and had 30 offers according to 247Sports. Lanning went...
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

Trojan, Bruin Players Will Regret the Move to the Big-10

It is my contention that the players in all sports at the LA schools have not truly thought through the movement to the B1G. Note I stated it is the actual players, not the fans or administrators who will regret the move eventually, although I have not heard of many UCLA fans who are in favor of leaving the Pac-12. I was having fun on the $5 betting sites, when I stopped to ponder this, as I do not believe the major component has been considered by the Bruin and Trojan athletes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ash Jurberg

Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix

Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
thatoregonlife.com

This Italian Restaurant in Oregon Has Been A Local Favorite Since 1970

Open since 1970, nestled in the heart of Eugene, Oregon, Mazzi’s Restaurant has been serving up authentic Italian dishes for over five decades. Located in the heart of the Willamette Valley, Eugene is surrounded by lush forests, rolling hills, and stunning natural scenery. The city is famous for its love of the arts and outdoor recreation, with a thriving music scene, a bustling farmer’s market, and countless parks and trails for hiking, biking, and exploring.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

