FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
46-Year Old U.S. Shopping Mall Being Converted into an "Urban-Retail Village" With New Tenants and 380 Apartment UnitsJoel EisenbergBrea, CA
Are you getting guaranteed income via Los Angeles Economic Assistance Program? Check the status to receive $12,000Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Freddie Prinze: A Closer Look at the Tragic Death of TV's "Chico and the Man" StarHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Related
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kyrie ‘Gets Party Started,’ But Luka & Mavs Lose in OT
SACRAMENTO — The Dallas Mavericks' new superstar duo, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, made its debut against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. The Mavs fell short 133-128 in OT in the second part of a two-game mini-series, dropping their record to 31-27 on the season. Meanwhile, the Kings improved to 32-24. The Mavs ended with a trio of 20-point scorers. Irving led with 28 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Luka Doncic racked up 27 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Lastly, Green finished with 23 points and five rebounds.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Luguentz Dort Almost Perfect In Return, Helps Thunder Past Blazers
After being sidelined for the last six games due to an injury to his right hamstring, Luguentz Dort returned to the court on Friday night to help the Oklahoma City Thunder overcome Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, 138-129. The fourth-year forward entered the match for the first time...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Sidelined At Least Through NBA All-Star break
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will remain out of the lineup the next two games against the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets, meaning he won't return until at least after the All-Star break. Lowry is dealing with a knee issue that has already caused him to miss four games. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Josh Hart Defends Trail Blazers Amid Gary Payton II Controversy
View the original article to see embedded media. The Portland Trail Blazers may be facing disciplinary action for failing to disclose relevant medical information to the Golden State Warriors on the health status of Gary Payton II. It is still to be determined whether or not the NBA will find the Trail Blazers guilty of that accusation, but the Warriors are pursuing that outcome, as they feel Payton's injury was in some way misrepresented or hidden.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: LA Misses Out On Signing Former 2020 LA Champ Through Buyout Market
It looks like Danny Green, the starting shooting guard for your 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers, will not be rejoining the 2022-23 vintage for its stretch run this season. After being flipped by the Memphis Grizzlies to the Houston Rockets earlier this week, Green just reached a buyout of his expiring $10 million contract with Houston.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Reggie Jackson to Sign With Denver Nuggets
View the original article to see embedded media. After an emotional trade with the LA Clippers, Reggie Jackson is reportedly expected to sign with the number one team in the Western Conference - the Denver Nuggets. According to a report from Shams Charania, Jackson is finalizing a contract buyout with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sixers Acquire Former Miami Heat Center Dewayne Dedmon
The Philadelphia 76ers are adding another backup center to the roster. On Monday, a source confirmed to All76ers that the Sixers are signing the free agent center, Dewayne Dedmon, for the rest of the season. Recently, Dedmon was moved ahead of the trade deadline to the San Antonio Spurs. Considering...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sixers: 3 Names to Keep an Eye on as Buyout Market Forms
With the NBA trade market officially closed for the remainder of the season, the next and final phase of the Philadelphia 76ers’ roster construction process is in the buyout market. Before the trade deadline, the Sixers struck one deal, sending Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers and acquiring...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat’s Omer Yurtseven Helping The Cause As His Native Turkey Deals With Earthquake Disaster
Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven is proud of his Turkish heritage, so it was only natural for him to make a plea for help. After Turkey was dealt a devastating, magnitude 7.8 earthquake, Yurtseven immediately jumped into action. He is teaming with the Heat to start fund-raising efforts. At least 36,000 people have already died in the earthquake.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Energy: Josh Green Thriving Amid Mavs’ Post-Trade Roster Changes
When the Dallas Mavericks traded for Kyrie Irving nearly one week ago, there was no question that Dallas was upgrading its overall talent on the roster. Irving is a future Hall-of-Fame point guard and one of the most skilled players in the league. However, there were legitimate questions about the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Meditation and perfecting the mind: How Patrick Mahomes handles the Super Bowl stage
Patrick Mahomes takes the film home with him. The beginning of every week is something like a college kid cramming for a final exam, except tens of thousands of people will hover over his shoulder to watch him take the test. Somewhere around once per week — sometimes less, sometimes...
