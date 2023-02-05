ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

North Carolina in search of ‘enthusiasm’ vs. Wake Forest

While Wake Forest has pulled it together after a rough patch, North Carolina will try to reverse a trend after a disappointing week. The teams will meet Tuesday night in a rematch from last month, with each team in desperate need of success at Winston-Salem, N.C. Visiting North Carolina (15-8,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

