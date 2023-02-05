ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Photos: Hill-Murray girls hockey defeats Maple Grove

By Jack Butler
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46i9k2_0kctUTTx00

Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 24-30)

Minnesota boys and girls hockey top performers of the week (Jan. 24-30)

SBLive's Minnesota boys' hockey Power 25 (Jan. 31)

The Hill-Murray Pioneers (21-2-1) defeated the Maple Grove Crimson (17-6-1) 4-1 Saturday at Maple Grove Community Center

The Pioneers scored three goals in the second period. Chloe Boreen, Emily Pohl and Kasey Senden scores for Hill-Murray.

Ella Olson of Maple Grove scored in the third period, and Boreen scored again for the Pioneers on the power play.

Here is our photo gallery from the game:

Hill-Murray vs. Maple Grove

Photos by Jon Namyst

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xE4VQ_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aag37_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ev7Gh_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01wNCy_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pvdu2_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZsX9m_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZWtS8_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uvsEt_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zA7BJ_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFTbn_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G4b2H_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40pJqD_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oE2Hw_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I9aen_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q895K_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1TqK_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ngf2Q_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E2Pcx_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kwrHo_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0x1M_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GVOtw_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhWJV_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35RW7h_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FaPPl_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ETPW_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8tRR_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GBaaL_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lkz7b_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJzAz_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M0AOj_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V6wJq_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N603B_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWfXJ_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45zLcx_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OxIbZ_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxB7f_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkJyJ_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1NKS_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01SBch_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G61vv_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22MNCx_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yXqk6_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MrWF_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORmLX_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YPRsz_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44E44H_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17EWhb_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZKwD_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BrdMF_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZ5Ic_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CflrD_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25yIxf_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJiCS_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NRLPs_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gV541_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYGyi_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YnkJo_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTfHX_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CiTtk_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I2441_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEoRg_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QxLvS_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aYsgb_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIDWC_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlOnB_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPpSR_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Szbm2_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D00HG_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UUMg4_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1Ocm_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bs7E0_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLKGS_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cG07Y_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbGk7_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXhe8_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMnca_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Ixa3_0kctUTTx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZaQvg_0kctUTTx00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Popular and Delicious Crepe Café Announces 1st Minnesota Location

As someone who is not only a big fan of sweets but crepes, I am very excited to share the news of new crepe stores coming to Minnesota!. This past Summer it was announced that the Texas-based, fast-casual restaurant chain, Sweet Paris Crêperie, and Café, would be coming to Minnesota to open four locations! Their authentic menu and charming store design that transports you to the streets of Paris will bring a unique experience that I think we Minnesotans will LOVE!
WOODBURY, MN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy

Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
MINNESOTA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Hawkeye Men’s Game At Minnesota Sunday In Doubt

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Golden Gopher men’s basketball team did not play at Illinois Tuesday night due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the program. U of M athletic officials say the Big Ten game is being postponed until Monday February 20th in Champaign. Minnesota is scheduled to host Iowa on Sunday afternoon. The Gophers are hoping they have enough healthy players to take the floor. Gopher Gopher head coach Ben Johnson says this has been quite a week so far.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Rojo Mexican Grill Plans April Opening for Shoppes at Arbor Lakes

Coming soon to Maple Grove: A new Mexican restaurant that area residents might be familiar with. The owners of Rojo Mexican Grill plan to open a restaurant in The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes. The restaurant would take the spot of the former Patrick’s Bakery & Cafe, which was one of the venues to close at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
tourcounsel.com

Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota

Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
BURNSVILLE, MN
106.9 KROC

Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America

Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kristen Walters

Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota

A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
kelo.com

Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers

ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
COON RAPIDS, MN
Lansing Daily

Minnesota Man Opens Fire on School Bus After Getting Involved in a Traffic Incident, Police Say: ‘It is Just Horrific’

A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
tcbmag.com

Why Maplewood Mall Is No Longer Up For Auction

The Maplewood Mall is no longer on the market after one of two ownership partners bought out the other. In January, Ben Hamd with Nashville-based Brookwood Capital Advisors—the mall’s current owner—paid a company partner $15 million for his half of the property only a few weeks before it was set to go to auction.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

FAA investigating small plane crash near Twin Cities

(Washington County, MN) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a small plane crash in Washington County, near the Twin Cities. The plane went down in a field Saturday afternoon. The pilot suffered minor injuries. The pilot was still able to walk away from the single-passenger aircraft to get help.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy