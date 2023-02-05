Photos: Hill-Murray girls hockey defeats Maple Grove

Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 24-30)

Minnesota boys and girls hockey top performers of the week (Jan. 24-30)

SBLive's Minnesota boys' hockey Power 25 (Jan. 31)

The Hill-Murray Pioneers (21-2-1) defeated the Maple Grove Crimson (17-6-1) 4-1 Saturday at Maple Grove Community Center

The Pioneers scored three goals in the second period. Chloe Boreen, Emily Pohl and Kasey Senden scores for Hill-Murray.

Ella Olson of Maple Grove scored in the third period, and Boreen scored again for the Pioneers on the power play.

Here is our photo gallery from the game:

Hill-Murray vs. Maple Grove

Photos by Jon Namyst