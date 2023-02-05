Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Newton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 14:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 15:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Newton The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Central Newton County in southeastern Texas * Until 330 PM CST. * At 251 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fields, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include De Ridder, Merryville, Singer, Fields, Bon Weir, Bivens, Tulla, Bancroft, Junction, Old Salem and Oretta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Newton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southern Newton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Beauregard, northwestern Calcasieu Parishes in southwestern Louisiana and southwestern Newton Counties through 300 PM CST At 231 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Deweyville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Starks, Fields, Deweyville, Devils Pocket and Lunita. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Beauregard by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 15:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 15:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Beauregard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CST FOR CENTRAL BEAUREGARD PARISH At 306 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bivens, or near Singer, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include De Ridder, Merryville, Singer, Fields, Bivens, Tulla, Bancroft and Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0