Effective: 2023-02-08 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southern Newton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Beauregard, northwestern Calcasieu Parishes in southwestern Louisiana and southwestern Newton Counties through 300 PM CST At 231 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Deweyville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Starks, Fields, Deweyville, Devils Pocket and Lunita. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

NEWTON COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO