ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Say it with sweets: 8 classic chocolate shops, chocolatiers in Upstate NY

With the first signs of heavy snowfall and below-zero temperatures arriving in Upstate New York, the region is experiencing a later winter than usual. But with Valentine’s Day approaching, it’s hard to say if the weather will influence couples looking for a romantic date night idea or a cozy AirBnb to escape to. If giving and receiving is your love language, finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift may be an annual tradition, and chocolate is one of the most classic gifts to indulge in this holiday.
Hot 99.1

‘In-N-Out of East Coast’ Opens New Hudson Valley Eatery

A burger company that's been called the "In-N-Out of the East Coast" continues to surprise Hudson Valley residents by opening up "ghost" locations. In December 2020, MrBeast launched its own restaurant called MrBeast Burger. If you're unfamiliar, MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Food Recall: Don’t Eat 70,000 Pounds Of Meat

Health officials are warning to throw out 70,000 pounds of meat sold in New York State. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Daniele International has recalled about 69,255 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products. Meat Sold In New York May Be Laced With Listeria.
Big Frog 104

VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?

Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures. While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.
COBLESKILL, NY
OnlyInYourState

Enjoy A Scenic Train Ride And Spend The Night In A Historic Rail Car In New York

Do you like trains? If you do, then this overnight getaway in New York is for you. First, you’ll take a ride on a historic train. Then, after a drive through the Finger Lakes Region, you’ll sleep in another historic train car. It doesn’t get much better than this for train enthusiasts. Read on and learn more about this wonderful day that we’ve planned for you.
NEW YORK STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?

There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
CNY News

Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York

Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
LANCASTER, NY
Hot 99.1

Can Someone Really Arrest You For Breaking These Ten Insane New York Laws?

Since the 22nd century BC, or thereabout, laws have been created by the few, and laws have been followed by the many. Every single day, we wake up, and have to follow a set of laws in order to make it through our day and get to the next one. Most of these make sense: don't kill people, don't steal things, don't run red lights. Those are the laws we know, we understand, and for the most part, we all abide by.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

15 Lovely Upstate New York Restaurants For Your Breakfast Routine

Doctors and experts all say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Here's 15 places in Upstate New York you need to add to your routine. According to BreakfastCereal.org, the concept of eating breakfast began in the Neolithic (late Stone Age) era, when large stones were used to grind grains to make a sort of porridge. Porridge was also a staple of Roman Soldiers’ diets.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Could See Record High Temperatures Over Next Week

From record lows to record highs, the winter rollercoaster of temperatures continues this week for many people in the New York area. On Saturday, the Empire State plunged into a deep freeze with the mercury dipping into the single digits. Sub-zero windchill conditions caused car batteries to die, pipes to freeze and everyone to pray that the groundhog was dead wrong about winter sticking around for another six weeks.
NEW YORK STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy