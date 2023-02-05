Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtimes.com
Economic Alliance Snohomish County to host State of Everett on March 9
EVERETT, Wash., February 6, 2023—Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) will host the 2023 State of Everett event, taking place on Thursday, March 9, 2023. The event will feature Mayor Cassie Franklin’s annual address on the priorities that guide the City’s work, as well as updates on the City’s progress and future.
Colleagues respond to criticism of ex-Whatcom medical examiner as council considers funds
“He does his due diligence. He does not sweep things under the table.”
Federal Way mayor in full support of bills re-criminalizing drug possession
Multiple bills have flooded the state legislature to reclassify drug possession — including fentanyl — as a felony offense. SB 5536, coined as the Robinson Bill, makes knowing possession of a counterfeit or controlled substance a gross misdemeanor and makes knowing possession of an FDA-approved drug a misdemeanor.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Snohomish County Sheriff seeking applicants for Advisory Committee
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, February, 6, 2023—The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications to fill positions on the Snohomish County Sheriff Community Advisory Committee. The Community Advisory Committee was established in 2021 under the leadership of Sheriff Adam Fortney. The Committee is a group of community stakeholders who serve as a resource to the Sheriff and his team in understanding and responding to public safety issues facing the Sheriff’s Office and community.
KOMO News
Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez not seeking re-election
SEATTLE — Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez has made it official: she will not seek re-election. Juarez made the announcement on Monday, after weeks of speculation, and an off-hand comment at a City Council meeting fueled the rumors. In a short statement, she wrote: “Our Uncle, Billie Frank...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mill Creek student to attend YMCA National Advocacy Days in DC
EVERETT, Wash. February 5, 2023—Mill Creek Family YMCA Youth and Government student, Clyde Carter III, was recently selected to represent the state of Washington at YMCA National Advocacy Days in Washington, DC. Carter, along with other youth advocates, will travel to Washington, D.C., from February 12-15, 2023, to meet with elected officials to discuss issues important to the Y through a youth lens.
KOMO News
Crime from south Seattle encampment in vacant building forces businesses to leave
SEATTLE — Businesses nearby an encampment inside an old Burger King in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood are growing concerned about escalating issues from vandalism to break-ins and violence. The encampment is located at 2025 Rainier Ave South. Those who work nearby said it’s been there for months, with people...
Declining enrollment, funding formulas causing budget woes for several Washington school districts
BELLEVUE, Wash. — As Bellevue weighs decisions about school consolidation, several other Western Washington districts say they're also facing budget challenges. Everett School District, for example, says it is seeing just a slight decrease in funding as compared to last year and does not have any near-term plans for school consolidation, but is still facing budget challenges.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Washington State Patrol investigating drive by shooting in Gold Bar
GOLD BAR, Wash. –The Washington State Patrol are actively investigating a drive by shooting that took place in Gold Bar, Sunday, January 28, on the intersection of state Route 2 and Reiter Road (near milepost 30). The shooter—who was described as male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches, weighting 170...
Western Washington city named one of the safest in the country
One of the safest cities in the United States is in Western Washington, according to a report from moneygeek.com. While the majority of the safest small cities are in the northeast, Sammamish, Washington, is 13th on the list. A small city or town is defined as having between 30,000 to 100,000 residents. According to the report, crime statistics were analyzed to rank the cost of crime in 660 small cities nationwide, in every state.
theregistryps.com
Southwest Design Review Board Moves Forward a Proposal for a 100-Unit Assisted Living Facility in Seattle
A proposal for a new assisted living facility in Seattle took another step toward completion. During an Early Design Guidance meeting on Thursday, the Southwest Design Review Board voted to move the project forward to the master use permit phase. The project is a five-story, 100-unit assisted living facility with retail and would be part of the Living Building Pilot Program, according to project information.
theregistryps.com
320-Unit Development Planned for Seattle’s South Lake Union Approved at EDG Meeting
South Lake Union, which rarely experiences a lack of development activity, has another project on the way. At an Early Design Guidance (EDG) meeting on Feb. 1, Seattle’s West Design Review Board approved a proposed 320-unit high-rise residential tower to proceed to the next stage of the city’s design review board.
King County and City of Seattle announce update to employee vaccine mandate
As a condition of employment, King County and City of Seattle employees will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19, according to a media release. The announcement is effective Monday. According to the media release, King County and the City of Seattle officials have used the latest recommendations from Public Health to inform their decisions, including the 2021 requirement that all county and city employees, contractors, and volunteers show proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Due to recent lower levels of community spread of the virus and hospitalizations having remained at lower levels, officials believe the overall risk was low enough to lift the mandate.
newsnationnow.com
Cost of living, crime among reasons for people migrating south
(NewsNation) — Many residents of northern and northwestern cities are choosing to move south for reasons that include high cost of living, surging crime rates and massive layoffs in the tech industry, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Last year, 1.3 million people moved to Southern states,...
lynnwoodtimes.com
The fallout from Binda’s “Love Conquers All” Tour fiasco continues
LYNNWOOD, Wash., February 5, 2023—Fallout from what should have been an altruistic speaking tour, has been marred in scandal for Lynnwood Councilman Joshua Binda, with the latest coming from the Lake Washington School District confirming that the councilman failed to follow protocols violating scores of students’ privacy rights and safety.
Snohomish County deputies looking for suspects in Arlington shooting
Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in Arlington Tuesday. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 15000 block of 116th Street Northeast at 8:20 a.m. Two men came to the property shortly after 8 a.m. and went inside a motorhome there. Shortly after, an argument started between the two suspects and a 33-year-old Arlington man, who was shot several times before the suspects fled in a silver 2013 to 2014 Ford Fusion. A woman who was inside the motorhome at the time of the shooting was not hurt.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Here’s a nutty idea: Lynnwood business sells boiled peanuts
Sometimes when you have a craving, you’ll stop at nothing to get what you want. Shelton Stile found his calling in that craving when he decided to start his own business in Lynnwood, South 2 West Boiled Peanuts. Boiled peanuts, a popular snack in the southern U.S. and around...
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale refinery’s large glowing flare raises concerns
FERNDALE, Wash. — The Phillips 66 Ferndale Refinery at 3901 Unick Road was producing a noticeably large flare visible for several miles away this evening, Monday, February 6th. Readers from Anacortes to Lynden reported seeing a large bright flickering red glow against the cloud cover in the western sky.
This new Bellingham dermatology clinic offers same-day appointments
The new dermatologist does not require referrals for new patients and has appointments open now.
