As a condition of employment, King County and City of Seattle employees will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19, according to a media release. The announcement is effective Monday. According to the media release, King County and the City of Seattle officials have used the latest recommendations from Public Health to inform their decisions, including the 2021 requirement that all county and city employees, contractors, and volunteers show proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Due to recent lower levels of community spread of the virus and hospitalizations having remained at lower levels, officials believe the overall risk was low enough to lift the mandate.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO