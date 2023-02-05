ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

More than $25,000 worth of hay stolen in Barton County

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of stolen hay from a field near Olmitz. Approximately 150 large bales were stolen from the location sometime between late November and Feb. 7. Estimated loss is in excess of $25,000. A white truck tractor and semi trailer as well as a John Deere tractor were seen in the area prior to the theft.
Cop Shop (2/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/7) At 6:30 a.m. an accident was reported in the 300 block of E. K-4 Highway in Hoisington. At 8:31 a.m. a burglary was reported at 1905 Main Street in Beaver. Controlled Burn. At 9:32 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at Pool...
Kansas felon who escaped from Dec. arrest found dead

An escapee from Saline County was found dead after law enforcement personnel in Rice County attempted to arrest him Sunday morning, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. Just after 11:50 p.m. Dec. 28, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed...
Barton Co. Sheriff reports burglary at Beaver Grain

On Tuesday, February 7, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at Beaver Grain in the City of Beaver. Thieves gained access to the building and stole power tools, batteries and fuel as well as other items. They also damaged several vehicles. The loss is in excess of $5,500.
Cheyenne Bottoms, western Kansas largely escaping avian flu threat

The drought continues to hamper business as usual in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. A recent count around the Bottoms turned up just 61 documented species in the area, compared to 75-85 in a typical year. As it turns out, that could be a good thing. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the lack of birds this year could be preventing mass outbreaks of avian influenza.
Barton Co. approves $4.2 million courthouse renovation

Nearly 17 months of planning and many sleepless nights. The Barton County Commission first approached the idea of a new heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) system at the courthouse in September 2021. Wednesday morning, the body finally took the giant leap forward. With a 5-0 vote, the commission approved a $4.182 million contract with Kruse Corporation to complete the project.
Progress continues on new BTI building south of Great Bend

Progress has been slow but the end result will be worth it. Once construction is complete on the new 100,000-plus square-foot building, the new Bucklin Tractor & Implement (BTI) store south of Great Bend will be the largest facility among the company's six locations. Great Bend General Manager Cody Dick said not to expect anything in the immediate future.
30th and Lucille to be subject of study session

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The freshly filled City Council seats of Stacy Goss and Stuart Conklin weren't even to their body temperature yet when public input turned to the 30th and Lucille intersection once again. The now full five person council is going to do a study session on the...
Making Ellsworth County bright with art

Last summer, the Ellsworth County Economic Development received a $10,000 grant from the Kansas Office of Rural Prosperity and the Kansas Department of Commerce. The matching grant was used to create new murals and public art projects. Ellsworth County Economic Development Executive Director Stacie Schmidt said the funds completed three...
Insight: Signs of Spring

Six more weeks of winter for 2023. At least that’s the prediction based on a rodent in Pennsylvania. My 7-year-old daughter has recently taken to studying calendars. She can tell you when all of the important and slightly less important days are. She’s also memorized birthdays and does an impressively good job at reminding the rest of us about what a particular day holds. So when she woke up and announced it was Groundhog Day, there was a sense of excitement in the air.
1 killed in Reno County rollover

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Manwarren was killed after she rolled her truck multiple times on K14 in Reno County. The incident happened at 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 1, around four miles south of Sterling, Kansas. The 45-year-old from Missouri was headed south on K-14 when she left the...
Central Kansas Christian Academy installs new security cameras

Central Kansas Christian Academy (CKCA), a Christian school in Great Bend, recently upgraded its security camera system, thanks to Hammeke Electric, who installed the new equipment. The new system includes 32 high-definition security cameras throughout the facility, replacing the previous camera system. “As many know, security in schools is so...
