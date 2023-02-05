Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit CityEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
Related
This Blazers-Suns Trade Sends Damian Lillard To Phoenix
Nobody likes to wave that white flag neither Trail blazers Blazers nor Phoenix Suns. Sometimes, NBA teams need to make the same considerations. It doesn’t matter how badly you’re down – you don’t want to quit. It may be the most sensible course of action, but that doesn’t make it feel any better.
Suns fans celebrate Isiah Thomas news
New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia officially closed his deal to buy the team on Tuesday. Before the day was over he already had his first controversy. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday night that Ishbia “intends to bring on Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas to have a prominent role in the front office.” Read more... The post Suns fans celebrate Isiah Thomas news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Damian Lillard swished one of the rarest shots in NBA history and he made it look so easy
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is in the midst of a truly remarkable scoring stretch, and he proved as much again on Monday. Lillard, who managed to score 28 points for the eighth game in a row, is averaging 36.9 points per game over the course of his last sixteen games. But few buckets, if any, were more impressive than the one he made in the third quarter of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 6.
The Worst Draft Mistakes In Phoenix Suns History
Phoenix Suns missed players like Karl Malone, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic in their draft history.
Chris Paul Makes NBA History On Tuesday Night
Chris Paul made NBA history during Tuesday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.
MLive.com
Emoni Bates moving up NBA Draft rankings thanks to current scoring surge
Emoni Bates has proven he can score in all phases of the game and the Eastern Michigan basketball star is slowly starting to move himself up the draft ranks once again. The 6-foot-9 sophomore wing scored 27 points on 8-for-17 shooting in a loss to Buffalo on Tuesday night. While...
Detroit Pistons: Possible deadline deal with Celtics or wait it out?
With just one day before the NBA trade deadline, the Detroit Pistons have still been quiet, but we all know that could change quickly. The Pistons have been mentioned in myriad rumors, though those have cooled since Bojan Bogdanovic revealed the team told him he was part of their future plans, which include being “great next year.”
NBA world reacts to massive Suns news
In September, Robert Sarver announced that he was selling the Phoenix Suns on the heels of a series of controversies. In December, it was announced that billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishiba was preparing to buy the team. On Monday, the NBA reportedly approved the sale. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Read more... The post NBA world reacts to massive Suns news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLive.com
NBA trade rumors: Pistons’ Nerlens Noel eyed by multiple teams
With Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaching, teams across the league -- especially contenders -- are preparing to make last ditch efforts to improve their rosters. One player whom several teams are eyeing is Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel. James Edwards of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Sacramento...
MLive.com
Cartier Woods, Detroit athlete who suffered cardiac arrest in basketball game, dies a week later
Detroit Northwestern student-athlete Cartier Woods passed away on Tuesday, a week after suffering cardiac arrest during a high school basketball game he was participating in. In a brief statement provided by the Detroit Public Schools Community District, MLive learned Woods was removed from life support on Tuesday after Woods’ aunt and legal guardian observed “vital signs continued to be absent.” Woods passed away as a result.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ lack of finishing touch proves costly
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings believe they played well enough to deserve a better fate Tuesday, but their inability to cash in on chances coupled with momentum-sapping mistakes cost them. Frustration is the best way to describe their feelings following a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at...
MLive.com
Red Wings contain Oilers’ stars but can’t generate enough in 5-2 loss
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings did a decent job containing a pair of league MVPs on Tuesday, only to be done in by two fourth-liners. Warren Foegele scored twice, and Jack Campbell made 30 saves to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 victory at Little Caesars Arena.
MLive.com
How to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - NBA (2/8/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
After another disappointing loss to the best team in the Eastern Conference, it does not get any easier for the Detroit Pistons, as they hit the road on Wednesday night for a tough matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Watch the Detroit Pistons on FuboTV (7-day free trial) The Pistons are...
Video Of Kyrie Irving Arriving In Dallas Goes Viral
Kyrie Irving is now officially a Dallas Maverick, and a video of him arriving at the practice facility has gone viral.
MLive.com
Red Wings see Tyler Bertuzzi returning to form, but will he stay?
DETROIT – While most of his teammates were off to exotic locales during their eight-day break, Tyler Bertuzzi stayed home to enjoy some family time, go ice fishing and recharge during what has been a rough, injury-plagued season. He responded Tuesday with the kind of performance the Detroit Red...
Comments / 0