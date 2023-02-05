Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is in the midst of a truly remarkable scoring stretch, and he proved as much again on Monday. Lillard, who managed to score 28 points for the eighth game in a row, is averaging 36.9 points per game over the course of his last sixteen games. But few buckets, if any, were more impressive than the one he made in the third quarter of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 6.

