Detroit, MI

The Comeback

Suns fans celebrate Isiah Thomas news

New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia officially closed his deal to buy the team on Tuesday. Before the day was over he already had his first controversy. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday night that Ishbia “intends to bring on Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas to have a prominent role in the front office.” Read more... The post Suns fans celebrate Isiah Thomas news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Damian Lillard swished one of the rarest shots in NBA history and he made it look so easy

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is in the midst of a truly remarkable scoring stretch, and he proved as much again on Monday. Lillard, who managed to score 28 points for the eighth game in a row, is averaging 36.9 points per game over the course of his last sixteen games. But few buckets, if any, were more impressive than the one he made in the third quarter of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 6.
Detroit Pistons: Possible deadline deal with Celtics or wait it out?

With just one day before the NBA trade deadline, the Detroit Pistons have still been quiet, but we all know that could change quickly. The Pistons have been mentioned in myriad rumors, though those have cooled since Bojan Bogdanovic revealed the team told him he was part of their future plans, which include being “great next year.”
NBA world reacts to massive Suns news

In September, Robert Sarver announced that he was selling the Phoenix Suns on the heels of a series of controversies. In December, it was announced that billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishiba was preparing to buy the team. On Monday, the NBA reportedly approved the sale. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Read more... The post NBA world reacts to massive Suns news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA trade rumors: Pistons’ Nerlens Noel eyed by multiple teams

With Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaching, teams across the league -- especially contenders -- are preparing to make last ditch efforts to improve their rosters. One player whom several teams are eyeing is Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel. James Edwards of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Sacramento...
Cartier Woods, Detroit athlete who suffered cardiac arrest in basketball game, dies a week later

Detroit Northwestern student-athlete Cartier Woods passed away on Tuesday, a week after suffering cardiac arrest during a high school basketball game he was participating in. In a brief statement provided by the Detroit Public Schools Community District, MLive learned Woods was removed from life support on Tuesday after Woods’ aunt and legal guardian observed “vital signs continued to be absent.” Woods passed away as a result.
Red Wings’ lack of finishing touch proves costly

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings believe they played well enough to deserve a better fate Tuesday, but their inability to cash in on chances coupled with momentum-sapping mistakes cost them. Frustration is the best way to describe their feelings following a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at...
Red Wings see Tyler Bertuzzi returning to form, but will he stay?

DETROIT – While most of his teammates were off to exotic locales during their eight-day break, Tyler Bertuzzi stayed home to enjoy some family time, go ice fishing and recharge during what has been a rough, injury-plagued season. He responded Tuesday with the kind of performance the Detroit Red...
