ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: As Trade Chatter Swirls, Kyrie Irving Issues Cryptic Tweet

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bz7ze_0kctSMKq00

LA is considered a major contender for his services.

Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, who yesterday morning blew up the NBA news cycle in demanding to be dealt from the 30-21 Nets prior to the league's impending February 9th trade deadline, took to Twitter last night to clarify what happened and offer a surprisingly measured, mature take on his recent actions --

I'm just kidding, he did this:

For those of you not versed in Irving-speak, Hélà is the Lakota name given to Irving in a 2018 North Dakota naming ceremony, per Stephen Noh of Sporting News . Irving has ties to the Standing Rock Sioux tribe via his birth mother, who passed when he was four.

That Bob Marley and the Wailers lyric he's quoting, "Don't let them fool ya," stems from his immortal hit "Could You Be Loved" , off Bob's final studio album, "Uprising." The full verse is as follows:

Don't let them fool ya

Or even try to school ya

We've got a mind of our own

So go to hell if what you thinkin' is not right

Love would never leave us alone

Ah in the darkness, there must come out to light"

Is Irving accusing media reports of misrepresenting the circumstances surrounding his trade demand? Or of being less than truthful about his interest in being traded at all? Who knows?

Despite his inscrutable recent tweeting, Irving remains absurdly gifted on the hardwood, and is widely considered to be one of the best ball handlers in league history. The 30-year-old is averaging 27.1 points on .486/.374/.883 shooting splits, 5.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds and one assist a night for a Nets team that had looked like one of the best teams in its conference, having weathered some early-season drama surrounding Irving and seemingly emerged stronger and more connected. At least, until yesterday.

That is the blessing and curse of Kyrie Irving. He's still one of the league's elite point guards on the floor, but a total head case off it, capable of (and prone to) abandoning his team at literally any moment.

Your Los Angeles Lakers, considered a frontrunner for his services should Brooklyn give in to his demands, are probably desperate enough to trade both their movable future first round draft picks to add him to its All-Star core of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James, of course, won a title with Irving on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Brooklyn is under no obligation to move on from Irving at the deadline, though Irving has threatened to leave the club as a free agent this summer if it does not flip him.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Hearing About Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade

Now that the Brooklyn Nets have traded Kyrie Irving, star forward Kevin Durant is widely seen as the next domino to fall. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes that his trade will be happening soon.  During Monday's edition of First Take, Smith said that he's hearing that the Boston Celtics are in ...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing... The post Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason

The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the... The post Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy