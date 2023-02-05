ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Dennis scores 18, Toledo downs Central Michigan 84-59

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Rayj Dennis’ 18 points helped Toledo defeat Central Michigan 84-59 on Saturday night.

Dennis had five rebounds and eight assists for the Rockets (17-6, 8-2 Mid-American Conference). Setric Millner Jr. shot 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free throw line to add 18 points. JT Shumate shot 5 for 9, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals. The Rockets picked up their seventh straight victory.

Brian Taylor finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Chippewas (8-15, 3-7). Reggie Bass added 10 points and six assists for Central Michigan. In addition, Max Majerle had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

