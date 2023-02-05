Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Fresno Council to Undo ‘Bredefeld’ Leadership Rules
Rules enacted because of the presence of a certain Fresno city councilman are slated to be reversed. When Garry Bredefeld took his seat on the city council in 2017, his colleagues changed the rules on who could hold leadership positions. The changes include requiring one year experience prior to taking a seat on the council, and the usual rotation system by district number could be upended by a majority vote.
GV Wire
The Fresno DA Blamed Newsom for a Police Death, but Facts Support Newsom’s Account
Fresno DA Lisa Smittcamp blamed California Governor Newsom for the early release of Nathaniel Dixon, accused of killing police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. in Selma. However, facts indicate that Smittcamp’s office made the decision that led to Dixon’s release under AB109, a California law aimed at reducing the state’s prison population.
GV Wire
Fresno Commissioner Resigns Over Potential Conflict After GV Wire Inquiry
A Fresno planning commissioner resigned his seat after inquiries from GV Wire about whether holding that position and an elected school board job clash. “In order to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest, I have resigned from my position on the Commission,” Rob Fuentes wrote Friday morning on social media.
Fresno County warns of crisis in hospital system
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County proclamation of a local emergency based on no bed capacity at local hospitals ends Tuesday, Feb. 7. The purpose of the proclamation on Jan. 3 included alerting the Federal and State government regarding the hospital crisis, according to Fresno County. Fresno County Board of Supervisors says they approved […]
sierranewsonline.com
Madera County’s Mock Trials Helps Prepare Students for Court
MADERA COUNTY — Jordan Franks will be charged with robbery and battery during this year’s Honorable Edward P. Moffat Madera County Mock Trial on February 8, 9, 15, and 16. Mock Trial students will also be discussing the Fourth Amendment during the pretrial and whether or not the detective’s search was constitutional.
Study ranks Fresno as the 6th worst place to live to stay sober
A recent study has analyzed data across 100 cities to find the best and worst cities for sober living. It ranked Fresno as the 6th worst city.
yourcentralvalley.com
Clovis West and Fort Washington placed on shelter-in-place
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Clovis West High and Fort Washington Elementary were placed on lockdown Wednesday following what was described as a threatening phone call, according to the Clovis Unified School District. District officials say at around 11:30 a.m. a phone call was received threatening Clovis West High....
kprl.com
Largest Catholic Parish Opens 02.07.2023
The largest Catholic Parish church in North America opened last week in Visalia. St. Charles Borromeo seats three thousand two hundred people. It opened Thursday with bishops from throughout California in attendance. The $21 million dollar church has a 48 by 53 feet mural on the wall behind the altar....
DOJ: Fresno man sentenced for identity theft, senior citizen fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man has been sentenced to over five years in prison for using a senior citizen’s identity to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars, officials with the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Monday. Court documents show, between Sept. 2020 and Aug. 2021, 38-year-old Brian Stoffel of Fresno […]
Alleged gang member pleads not guilty to killing 6 in Central Valley massacre
TULARE COUNTY — An alleged gang member pleaded not guilty Tuesday to killing six people, including a teen mother and her baby, last month at a central California home associated with a rival gang, prosecutors said.The Jan. 16 massacre shocked rural Goshen, a community of about 3,000 people in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.Noah David Beard, 25, was arraigned Tuesday and is being held without bail, according to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office. Authorities say he shot Alissa Parraz, 16, and her 10-month-old baby, Nycholas Parraz, in the back of their heads.Beard is scheduled to return to court Feb....
calcoastnews.com
California governor takes aim at concealed carry, Fresno DA
In response to recent deadly shootings in the state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new legislation this week that would make obtaining concealed carry permits more difficult. Likewise, he engaged in a war of words with the Fresno County District Attorney over the case of a Central Valley police officer whom a gunman shot and killed on Tuesday.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Accident on Marks Avenue and Olive Avenue in Fresno
Officials in Fresno reported that a man was sent to the hospital after a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Marks Avenue on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. near Olive Avenue and Marks Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Accident...
KMPH.com
Classes resume after reported threat at Clovis West
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Officers from the Fresno Police Department responded to assist the Clovis Unified School District Police Department with a threat of a school shooting at Clovis West High School. The school was placed on lockdown around 9:30 a.m. and the campus was searched by police officers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
One Tulare County massacre suspect appears in court, second recovering after gunfight
One of two men arrested in the gang-related massacre of a Goshen family pleaded not guilty Tuesday to six counts of murder. Noah Beard, 25, through an attorney, also denied the special circumstance of multiple murders, which could result in the death penalty if he’s found guilty. Fellow defendant...
DA: Fresno gang member sentenced for attempted murder, shooting spree
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to a determinant term of 15 years followed by an indeterminant term of 85 years to life in prison for premeditated and deliberate attempted murder for the benefit of a Fresno criminal street gang, in addition to other felony charges, according to the Fresno County […]
KMPH.com
4 people from Fresno sentenced to prison as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Four residents of Fresno have been sentenced to prison terms as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program to reduce violent crime and gun violence, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Monday. Launched in 2001, the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program is a nationwide...
DOJ: Texas man pleads guilty to Tulare County drug distribution conspiracy
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old Texas man pleads guilty to Tulare County drug distribution conspiracy and federal gun charges, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Malachai Serrano pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana and using a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking […]
GV Wire
Second Threat Forces Another Lockdown at Clovis West
Clovis West High School was on lockdown Monday morning for the second time in as many school days after Fresno Police received a phone call from a caller threatening a school shooting, Lt. Bill Dooley said. Dooley said police dispatchers received the call at 9:30 a.m. after it was forwarded...
‘There could have been crashes’: Fresno is counting the cost of a rise in sideshows
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new influx of sideshows in Fresno has prompted the Fresno Police Department to warn residents about how dangerous the popular phenomenon can be. Department officials say they received as many as 15 calls about sideshows on Sunday alone. “They’re vehicle stunts, but it oftentimes results in them losing control of […]
Collected storm water offered to growers to recharge their farm land, farmers rush to prepare
Farmers say the extra water is a blessing, but now some are rushing to make sure they're ready to receive it.
