Fresno, CA

GV Wire

Fresno Council to Undo ‘Bredefeld’ Leadership Rules

Rules enacted because of the presence of a certain Fresno city councilman are slated to be reversed. When Garry Bredefeld took his seat on the city council in 2017, his colleagues changed the rules on who could hold leadership positions. The changes include requiring one year experience prior to taking a seat on the council, and the usual rotation system by district number could be upended by a majority vote.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Commissioner Resigns Over Potential Conflict After GV Wire Inquiry

A Fresno planning commissioner resigned his seat after inquiries from GV Wire about whether holding that position and an elected school board job clash. “In order to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest, I have resigned from my position on the Commission,” Rob Fuentes wrote Friday morning on social media.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County warns of crisis in hospital system

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  A Fresno County proclamation of a local emergency based on no bed capacity at local hospitals ends Tuesday, Feb. 7.  The purpose of the proclamation on Jan. 3 included alerting the Federal and State government regarding the hospital crisis, according to Fresno County. Fresno County Board of Supervisors says they approved […]
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Madera County’s Mock Trials Helps Prepare Students for Court

MADERA COUNTY — Jordan Franks will be charged with robbery and battery during this year’s Honorable Edward P. Moffat Madera County Mock Trial on February 8, 9, 15, and 16. Mock Trial students will also be discussing the Fourth Amendment during the pretrial and whether or not the detective’s search was constitutional.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Clovis West and Fort Washington placed on shelter-in-place

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Clovis West High and Fort Washington Elementary were placed on lockdown Wednesday following what was described as a threatening phone call, according to the Clovis Unified School District. District officials say at around 11:30 a.m. a phone call was received threatening Clovis West High....
CLOVIS, CA
kprl.com

Largest Catholic Parish Opens 02.07.2023

The largest Catholic Parish church in North America opened last week in Visalia. St. Charles Borromeo seats three thousand two hundred people. It opened Thursday with bishops from throughout California in attendance. The $21 million dollar church has a 48 by 53 feet mural on the wall behind the altar....
VISALIA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alleged gang member pleads not guilty to killing 6 in Central Valley massacre

TULARE COUNTY — An alleged gang member pleaded not guilty Tuesday to killing six people, including a teen mother and her baby, last month at a central California home associated with a rival gang, prosecutors said.The Jan. 16 massacre shocked rural Goshen, a community of about 3,000 people in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.Noah David Beard, 25, was arraigned Tuesday and is being held without bail, according to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office. Authorities say he shot Alissa Parraz, 16, and her 10-month-old baby, Nycholas Parraz, in the back of their heads.Beard is scheduled to return to court Feb....
GOSHEN, CA
calcoastnews.com

California governor takes aim at concealed carry, Fresno DA

In response to recent deadly shootings in the state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new legislation this week that would make obtaining concealed carry permits more difficult. Likewise, he engaged in a war of words with the Fresno County District Attorney over the case of a Central Valley police officer whom a gunman shot and killed on Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Accident on Marks Avenue and Olive Avenue in Fresno

Officials in Fresno reported that a man was sent to the hospital after a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Marks Avenue on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. near Olive Avenue and Marks Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Accident...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Classes resume after reported threat at Clovis West

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Officers from the Fresno Police Department responded to assist the Clovis Unified School District Police Department with a threat of a school shooting at Clovis West High School. The school was placed on lockdown around 9:30 a.m. and the campus was searched by police officers.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Texas man pleads guilty to Tulare County drug distribution conspiracy

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old Texas man pleads guilty to Tulare County drug distribution conspiracy and federal gun charges, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Malachai Serrano pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana and using a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Second Threat Forces Another Lockdown at Clovis West

Clovis West High School was on lockdown Monday morning for the second time in as many school days after Fresno Police received a phone call from a caller threatening a school shooting, Lt. Bill Dooley said. Dooley said police dispatchers received the call at 9:30 a.m. after it was forwarded...
FRESNO, CA

