TULARE COUNTY — An alleged gang member pleaded not guilty Tuesday to killing six people, including a teen mother and her baby, last month at a central California home associated with a rival gang, prosecutors said.The Jan. 16 massacre shocked rural Goshen, a community of about 3,000 people in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.Noah David Beard, 25, was arraigned Tuesday and is being held without bail, according to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office. Authorities say he shot Alissa Parraz, 16, and her 10-month-old baby, Nycholas Parraz, in the back of their heads.Beard is scheduled to return to court Feb....

GOSHEN, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO