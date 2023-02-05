Read full article on original website
Savannah police search for double hit-and-run driver
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit(TIU) is seeking to gather information on a vehicle that fled the scene after striking two elderly pedestrians in downtown Savannah. On Feb. 6, officers responded to the intersection of Liberty and Montgomery streets around 8:30 p.m. and discovered Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, […]
Two arrested after home explosion in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested after a home explosion in Richmond Hill in January. According to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, 33-year-old Caleb Kinsey and 36-year-old Stephen Glosser have been arrested in connection with the explosion on Dremeries Lake Court in Richmond Hill.
Police identify construction worker hit by car on downtown Savannah sidewalk
Police are sharing new details after a pedestrian was struck by a car Monday afternoon in downtown Savannah. It was around 2:30 p.m. when officers responded to Broughton Street, near Barnard Street, and found a construction worker, Aguilar Lopez, 30, suffering from serious injuries. SPD say the injuries are not...
1 person injured following shooting in Jesup
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jesup Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured last week. Officials say it happened February 1st, and they arrested a suspect in the shooting Tuesday. Jesup Police Chief Perry Morgan says Wednesday’s shooting was the first one within city limits...
Police: Missing teenager found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A missing teenager has been found safe, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Destiny Donley, 15, was reported missing on Tuesday. A day later, SPD announced she had been located and is safe.
Man injured in shooting on N. Parkwood Dr., Savannah Police investigating
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Police say his injuries were non-life threatening and they have identified a possible suspect. Police have not released further information.
Suspect charged with murder in Chatham County homicide case
Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation. Suspect charged with murder in Chatham County homicide …. Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation. Mayor addresses homelessness during weekly press …. Efforts to curb homelessness in and...
Police: Pedestrian hit by car in downtown Savannah, taken to hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5 p.m.:The road has reopened. According to witnesses who spoke to WJCL at the scene, the driver hit a car and then drove on to the sidewalk. The driver then accelerated on the sidewalk, running over the barricades. Moments later, a construction worker was struck....
Police: Suspect identified after overnight shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 3:15 p.m.: Police have shared additional information regarding the incident. "SPD arrested a suspect in a Feb. 5 shooting on N. Parkwood Drive that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a 28-year-old man. Around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a...
Savannah police searching for 54-year-old man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah police is asking for the public’s help in locating 54-year-old Tony Rice. Police say Rice was last seen Jan. 26 in the 900 block of E. 31st. He is 5′08, 260 pounds, has a gray lowcut hairstyle, and gray goatee. He was last...
Statesboro Dollar General Robbed at Gunpoint
The Statesboro Dollar General located at 19170 US-80 West, which is at the intersection of Akins Pond Road and US-80 West, was robbed Tuesday evening February 7, 2023 around 9:48 PM. According to Bill Black, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy two males entered the store and both of them had...
Police: Driver arrested, charged with DUI following wreck on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Crews responded to a wreck on First Street at Jones Avenue Saturday evening. A white car landed on top of another parked vehicle. According to the Tybee Island Police Department, no one was hurt. The driver has been charged with failure to maintain lane and...
Savannah Police Dept. to roll out sensory-based training
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is stepping away from force and moving toward a new form of crisis management. SPD is rolling out a sensory-based training for crisis situations not involving a weapon called ICAT – standing for “Integrating, communications assessment, and tactics.” “In the past, we are taught in a […]
Documents detail reasons as to why Port Wentworth police chief retired
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s all in the documents given to WTOC by Port Wentworth’s legal team - a timeline going back six months documenting how now retired chief Matt Libby violated city and police policy. What triggered an investigation was an almost $20,000 purchase for software....
1 dead, 1 injured after home invasion incident in Chatham Co.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another person is injured after a home invasion in Chatham County. Officers were called to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8 a.m. Sunday, where they found one adult male dead and another adult male suffering from serious gun shot wounds.
Bulloch County teacher suspended after video shows him shoving student into lockers
STATESBORO, Ga. — A Bulloch County teacher is suspended and is facing termination after shoving a student into lockers. The investigation stems from an incident back on December 2, 2022 at Langston Chapel Middle School in which Marc Rountree, on video, was seen shoving a student several feet backwards, with the student striking the back of his head against the lockers.
Statesboro’s police chief shares his thoughts on the death of Tyre Nichols
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Police say Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten during a traffic stop Jan. 7. He died in the hospital three days later from his injuries. 5 officers are now charged with second degree murder and have been fired for their involvement. Statesboro’s police chief posted his thoughts...
Deadly sugar refinery explosion remembered 15 years later
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The investigation at this sugar refinery in the day, weeks, and months following that deadly night in 2008 found that management at this plant, at that time knew the dangers of the sugar dust. They had talked about it since the 50s but didn’t do enough to stop the explosion. […]
SPD seeks suspect vehicle in hit-and-run
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a car involved in a recent hit-and-run in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit determined that around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 22, a 22-year-old victim was struck by a vehicle as he was walking on the southbound side of Barnard […]
‘Washed off the beach from the wake’ - Large cargo ships causing dangerous waves on Tybee Island
We are taking a closer at a study on the impact bigger ships are having on Tybee island. ‘Washed off the beach from the wake’ – Large cargo …. We are taking a closer at a study on the impact bigger ships are having on Tybee island. Arrests...
