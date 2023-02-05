ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Savannah police search for double hit-and-run driver

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit(TIU) is seeking to gather information on a vehicle that fled the scene after striking two elderly pedestrians in downtown Savannah. On Feb. 6, officers responded to the intersection of Liberty and Montgomery streets around 8:30 p.m. and discovered Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Two arrested after home explosion in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested after a home explosion in Richmond Hill in January. According to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, 33-year-old Caleb Kinsey and 36-year-old Stephen Glosser have been arrested in connection with the explosion on Dremeries Lake Court in Richmond Hill.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

1 person injured following shooting in Jesup

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jesup Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured last week. Officials say it happened February 1st, and they arrested a suspect in the shooting Tuesday. Jesup Police Chief Perry Morgan says Wednesday’s shooting was the first one within city limits...
JESUP, GA
WSAV News 3

Police: Missing teenager found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A missing teenager has been found safe, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Destiny Donley, 15, was reported missing on Tuesday. A day later, SPD announced she had been located and is safe.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Suspect charged with murder in Chatham County homicide case

Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation. Suspect charged with murder in Chatham County homicide …. Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation. Mayor addresses homelessness during weekly press …. Efforts to curb homelessness in and...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police: Suspect identified after overnight shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 3:15 p.m.: Police have shared additional information regarding the incident. "SPD arrested a suspect in a Feb. 5 shooting on N. Parkwood Drive that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a 28-year-old man. Around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah police searching for 54-year-old man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah police is asking for the public’s help in locating 54-year-old Tony Rice. Police say Rice was last seen Jan. 26 in the 900 block of E. 31st. He is 5′08, 260 pounds, has a gray lowcut hairstyle, and gray goatee. He was last...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro Dollar General Robbed at Gunpoint

The Statesboro Dollar General located at 19170 US-80 West, which is at the intersection of Akins Pond Road and US-80 West, was robbed Tuesday evening February 7, 2023 around 9:48 PM. According to Bill Black, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy two males entered the store and both of them had...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police Dept. to roll out sensory-based training

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is stepping away from force and moving toward a new form of crisis management. SPD is rolling out a sensory-based training for crisis situations not involving a weapon called ICAT – standing for “Integrating, communications assessment, and tactics.” “In the past, we are taught in a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

1 dead, 1 injured after home invasion incident in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another person is injured after a home invasion in Chatham County. Officers were called to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8 a.m. Sunday, where they found one adult male dead and another adult male suffering from serious gun shot wounds.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a car involved in a recent hit-and-run in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit determined that around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 22, a 22-year-old victim was struck by a vehicle as he was walking on the southbound side of Barnard […]
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy