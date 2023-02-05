ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going

Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Naomi Ackie took 6 months to 'feel comfortable' speaking like Whitney Houston

Naomi Ackie took six months to feel "comfortable" speaking like Whitney Houston. The 30-year-old actress stars as the late iconic singer in the biopic 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody', and she was coached by the same movement coach Austin Butler used for 'Elvis' and Rami Malek for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.
Britney Spears sings 'pretty flat' rendition of Oops!... I Did It Again

Britney Spears has performed a "pretty flat" version of 'Oops!... I Did It Again.'. The 41-year-old pop star - who released the track as the lead single from the record-breaking album of the same name in 2000 - took to social media on Monday (07.02.23) to share an acapella rendition of her classic song and appeared to be speaking to her estranged mother Lynne in the caption as she referenced the lyrics to the pop gem.

