A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going
Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
A Couple’s Luggage Was Lost After Their Flight and They Found Out Months Later It Was Actually Donated to Charity
Roughly seven bags out of every 1,000 are lost or mishandled when flying. Knowing stats like this is why many people choose to opt for travel insurance, fly with just a carry-on whenever possible, or attach trackers to their luggage so they know where it is if something happens.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
New mom who kicked out her boyfriend demands 19-year-old help raise the fatherless baby with free childcare
A woman who split with the father of her baby has now turned to her teenage friend to help raise the couple’s baby, but the teen is refusing to step up. She has written on Reddit about the incident to find out whether or not she’s in the wrong.
Sea Coast Echo
Naomi Ackie took 6 months to 'feel comfortable' speaking like Whitney Houston
Naomi Ackie took six months to feel "comfortable" speaking like Whitney Houston. The 30-year-old actress stars as the late iconic singer in the biopic 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody', and she was coached by the same movement coach Austin Butler used for 'Elvis' and Rami Malek for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.
Sea Coast Echo
Britney Spears sings 'pretty flat' rendition of Oops!... I Did It Again
Britney Spears has performed a "pretty flat" version of 'Oops!... I Did It Again.'. The 41-year-old pop star - who released the track as the lead single from the record-breaking album of the same name in 2000 - took to social media on Monday (07.02.23) to share an acapella rendition of her classic song and appeared to be speaking to her estranged mother Lynne in the caption as she referenced the lyrics to the pop gem.
