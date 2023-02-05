Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
LeBron’s Record-Breaking Moment Will Be Fit for a King. Kareem’s? It Was, Um, Cute.
The points that broke the NBA’s most hallowed record came on a shot no one uses, in a gym built for college games, in a city with no NBA team, with just one league official present to commemorate the feat and a fledgling cable network there to broadcast it. The moment was magical, emotional . . . and over within minutes, hoops taking precedence over hoopla.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham Argue During Halftime Of Thunder Loss
Yesterday, just two days before tomorrow's league-wide trade deadline, Los Angeles Lakers $47.1 million super-sub Russell Westbrook had a bizarre game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He frequently froze out All-Star teammate LeBron James, while the latter was attempting to break ex-Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record as the NBA's leading...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Fans Chastise Anthony Davis For No-Show Performance Against Thunder
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James had quite a moment last night. He unseated Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had enjoyed a 39-year reign, to become the highest-scoring player in NBA regular season history. The 19-time All-Star did this in spectacular fashion, sinking a crazy step-back, midrange fadeaway jumper with Oklahoma City Thunder center Kenrich Williams in his grill and 10.9 seconds remaining in the game's third quarter.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LeBron James Leaves Historic Night Early With Injury
LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, hitting a fadeaway jumper from the free-throw line to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. However, the historic night quickly took a turn for the worse. First, the Lakers went down in the game. And then, LeBron got hurt, and went to the bench before it even ended. It appeared to be a right foot injury that forced him to watch the end of the game on the bench.
Wichita Eagle
Mavs vs. Clippers Preview: Kyrie Irving’s Debut; Luka Doncic Injury Update
After all the hype, dread, and overall stress-inducing discourse of the Dallas Mavericks' trade for Kyrie Irving on Sunday, it's time to see why Nico Harrison made such a risky move. Against the Los Angeles Clippers, who deploy disrupting wings like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Irving's body-bending layups and overall acrobatics make for a potential showdown in Hollywood.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Wichita Eagle
LeBron James on Seahawks Dream: ‘I Would’ve Made the Team’
For a larger-than-life superstar like four-time MVP and newly-crowed NBA all-time scoring leader LeBron James, nothing flies under the radar. This includes previous public claims that he considered signing with the Seattle Seahawks after coach Pete Carroll “offered him a contract” while the NBA was in its lockout during the summer of 2011.
Wichita Eagle
3 Reasons Why OG Anunoby An Unnecessary Addition To Pelicans
New Orleans, La. - The NBA Trade Deadline is less than 24 hours away and all eyes are on the Toronto Raptors. Every team has reason to call about either Pascal Siakam, Fred Van Vleet, Gary Trent Jr., or OG Anunoby. The bidding war might push the price up past what the Pelicans gave up for CJ McCollum.
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers play final game before trade deadline in Miami vs Heat
The Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat will battle for the fourth and final time of the 2022-23 NBA season tonight. The Pacers have won two of the first three meetings. Despite a two-game losing streak, the Heat have found their footing in 2023 and have climbed to sixth in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers, meanwhile, have tumbled to 10th in this calendar year. Both teams will be looking to move up in the standing with play-in and playoff positioning at stake.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Rumors: Bulls’ Andre Drummond ‘Could Be an Option’ for Sixers
With the trade deadline approaching quickly, the Philadelphia 76ers are on the hunt for a potential deal that could boost their chances of making a championship run. It’s not a guarantee the Sixers will make a trade before the deadline, but if they don’t, it won’t be due to a lack of trying.
Wichita Eagle
Tobias Harris Talks Sixers’ Lack of Mental Toughness vs. Knicks
Everything was going fine for the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter of Sunday’s game on the road against the New York Knicks. With a 21-point lead in the opening minutes of the matchup, Philly was primed for a statement win over the seventh-seeded Knicks, who were coming off of an overtime loss the night before.
Wichita Eagle
Tobias Harris’ Message for Matisse Thybulle Ahead of Deadline
The NBA trade deadline will take place on Thursday afternoon. With all of the rumors going around the league, the Philadelphia 76ers have had two names consistently pop up in rumors in Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle. While the former player reportedly requested a trade as he’s currently out of...
Wichita Eagle
NBA Announces Celebrity All-Star Game Rosters
Canadian actor Simu Liu will headline the list of 24 celebrities chosen to participate in the NBA's Celebrity All-Star Game later this month in Salt Lake City. View the original article to see embedded media. Liu joins Dwyane Wade's team alongside Nicky Jam (Latin global music icon and actor), Jesser...
Wichita Eagle
Doc Rivers on Celtics Matchup Having ‘More Juice’ Than Others
As the Philadelphia 76ers continue their 82-game schedule on Wednesday night with a matchup against the Boston Celtics, many are probably viewing the game as a litmus test for the Sixers. Considering the Sixers entered the 2022-2023 NBA season with championship aspirations, their games against high-profile Eastern Conference opponents tend...
Wichita Eagle
Doug Williams: If I Had to Win One Game Today, This Is the QB I’d Pick
(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to the Doug Williams interview, fast-forward to 17:56 of the following link: https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/eyetestfortwo?selected=BRCM8892311157) It was 35 years ago that former Washington quarterback Doug Williams made Super Bowl history, but you probably know that. He was the first African-American quarterback to start a Super Bowl …...
