The Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat will battle for the fourth and final time of the 2022-23 NBA season tonight. The Pacers have won two of the first three meetings. Despite a two-game losing streak, the Heat have found their footing in 2023 and have climbed to sixth in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers, meanwhile, have tumbled to 10th in this calendar year. Both teams will be looking to move up in the standing with play-in and playoff positioning at stake.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO