Khloé Kardashian Shares Glimpse of Her Son in Adorable Dalmatian Onesie: 'Baby Love'
The Kardashians star posted the sweet clip of her youngest to her Instagram Story on Monday Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a peek at her baby boy's latest fashion. On Monday, the reality star, 38, posted a sweet clip to her Instagram Story of her youngest — whose name has yet to be revealed — in a Dalmatian onesie. Filming the tot from the neck down, the single mom showed her son in a carrier, moving his tiny legs and feet ever-so-slightly to "Baby Love" by The Supremes. Kardashian...
Diddy Shares Sweet Bonding Moment Between Twins D'Lila and Jessie and Their Baby Sister Love
Ahead of the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Diddy shared a sweet shoutout from three of his kids to a dear family friend Sean "Diddy" Combs's little girls are enjoying quality time together. The music producer, 53, shared a video on Instagram Sunday ahead of the Grammys of a sweet moment between twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, playing with their baby sister, Love Sean, 3 months. The twins prompt the infant, "Say 'Good luck, Auntie Mary,'" wiggling her little arms and cheering, "Yay!" The baby girl, wearing in a pink...
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going
Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
Faye Chrisley’s sister Francis’ death mourned by Chrisley Knows Best fans
Faye Chrisley’s sister Francis is remembered by Chrisley Knows Best fans as the show makes its final comeback to The USA Network. Viewers are mourning the absence of Aunt Francis after her death in 2022. Chrisley Knows Best made its return on February 6. Although Todd and Julie are...
Khloé Kardashian Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ Now, A Plastic Surgeon Weighs In
Khloé Kardashian, 38, looked “almost unrecognizable” in new photos taken of her in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan.30. The U.S. Sun spoke with the plastic surgeon, Dr. Daniel Barrett. He said that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star ̶...
Ashley Darby "Felt a Little Helpless" After a Recent Incident in Her New House
"I know it's a small thing, but that was so big for me," The Real Housewives of Potomac mom said while sharing an honest look at her journey living on her own. On the Season 7 finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley Darby shared a major life update. The mother of two had put in an offer on her dream house ... and it was accepted!
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Kim Kardashian, Grandma Kris Jenner, & More Of Aire Scott’s Family Celebrate Kylie’s Son’s 1st Birthday
The party didn’t stop for the KarJenner clan as they celebrated Kylie Jenner’s son Aire’s first birthday a day after his sister Stormi’s lavish shindig to commemorate her turning 5! And just like they did for Kylie’s daughter, the fam came out in force to mark Aire’s milestone on Thursday, February 2. Not only did Kylie share a sweet video montage on Instagram of the baby boy, whom, along with Stormi, she shares with Travis Scott, but grandmother Kris Jenner and auntie Kim Kardashian gave a shout out as well.
Leah Remini cries over daughter giving college a second try: I’m a ‘mess’
Leah Remini is learning what it’s like to live without her daughter as the 18-year-old heads to college. Although Sofia technically started her freshman year in 2022, Remini explained to her Instagram followers Monday that the teen returned home for a brief break before choosing another university. “In August, our daughter Sofia enrolled in a college she thought was meant for her,” the actress, 52, wrote. “I moved her into a dorm room and came home heartbroken to a quiet house. “For many reasons, that school didn’t make sense for her,” Remini continued. “So she left, and we got to have her home...
‘Exhausted’ Heather Rae Young Gives Fans an Update After Birth of First Baby
"Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young updated fans after recently giving birth to her first baby with Tarek El Moussa.
‘RHONJ’ recap: Jennifer Aydin calls Dolores Catania a ‘f—king c—t’
Oh how the tables have turned. Jennifer Aydin called Dolores Catania a “f–king c–t” during an explosive argument that aired on Tuesday’s Season 13 premiere of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” “I thought she was going to be nice and then she’s a f–king c–t that she always is. I learned that word from you, babe,” Aydin, 45, said while blowing a kiss upon leaving a group event. Catania, 52, fired back, saying that Aydin “should learn more” from her. Aydin sarcastically agreed, telling Catania that she could learn “how to be a bitch “and “a f–ked up” friend. “F–k her, f–k her,...
Melissa Rivers Shares Her Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards
No need to call the Fashion Police because Melissa Rivers weighed in on the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. Music’s biggest night took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, and artists of every genre — from country to pop —...
Cardi B and Off Set Showcase PDA at the Pre-Grammy Gala, but Fans Have a Rather Mixed Reaction to It
Cardi B and Off Set sure got into some PDA at pre-Grammys. The couple is definitely one that dazzles in the limelight with having a shared history together of their own ups and down. They have appeared in award shows together several times before, and one thing that the rapper couple is not afraid of is some PDA.
Rebel Wilson Shows 1st Photos Of Baby Royce’s Face 3 Months After She Was Born Via Surrogate
Rebel Wilson was an adorable doting mom in the first photo of her daughter’s face! The Pitch Perfect actress took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, February 4 to share a beautiful snap of baby Royce, whom she welcomed in November. In the snap, seen here via Page Six, Rebel cradles the sweet newborn, who is looking up at her mother with nothing but love in her eyes. Too cute!
Jessie J shows baby bump in new video: 'Pregnant in pink'
Jessie J shared a new video after announcing she is expecting again after a miscarriage.
New mom who kicked out her boyfriend demands 19-year-old help raise the fatherless baby with free childcare
A woman who split with the father of her baby has now turned to her teenage friend to help raise the couple’s baby, but the teen is refusing to step up. She has written on Reddit about the incident to find out whether or not she’s in the wrong.
Fans Are Losing It Over Pete Davidson’s Hair Transformation, It’s All Gone!
Pete Davidson wasn’t going to let ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian have all the fun with changing up her hair, as the 29-year-old former Saturday Night Live star has now undergone a hair transformation of his own. And as expected, his fans have gone *cra...
Kyle Richards Breaks Down Exactly What She Eats in a Day & Her Workout Routine
After addressing weight-loss rumors, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member is sharing all the details on her meals and exercise regimen. On the January 23 episode of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge's podcast, Two T’s in a Pod, Kyle Richards explained why she doesn’t typically post about her workouts on social media. “It’s not my brand,” she said. “And I’ve had such major body issues my whole life, I don’t like to focus on that.”
