Leah Remini is learning what it’s like to live without her daughter as the 18-year-old heads to college. Although Sofia technically started her freshman year in 2022, Remini explained to her Instagram followers Monday that the teen returned home for a brief break before choosing another university. “In August, our daughter Sofia enrolled in a college she thought was meant for her,” the actress, 52, wrote. “I moved her into a dorm room and came home heartbroken to a quiet house. “For many reasons, that school didn’t make sense for her,” Remini continued. “So she left, and we got to have her home...

1 DAY AGO