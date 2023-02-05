Read full article on original website
Related
Meet Mavis Leno, Jay Leno’s Wife From A Decades-Long Marriage
Jay Leno is known by most of his fans as an avid car lover. His collection is one of the world’s largest having over 150 automobiles and a hundred motorcycles. Apart from this, he also has a person in his life whom he loves perhaps even more than all the cars in his garage- his wife of over forty years.
Jay Leno’s Car Collection Is a Fraction of His Net Worth
The patron celebrity of car collecting has made some great investments, both he and his car collection are worth a lot. The post Jay Leno’s Car Collection Is a Fraction of His Net Worth appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jay Leno Injured Crashing His 1940 Indian Motorcycle
Gearhead celebrity and comedian Jay Leno recently crashed while riding his 1940 Indian Four. The guy seems to just not catch a break when it comes to injuries lately, what with his being burned in a garage accident back in November. The motorcycle crash was something that happened back on January 17 but nobody knew about until January 27 when Leno told a journalist with Las Vegas Review-Journal about it.
MotorAuthority
Jay Leno drives a 1971 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona
Jay Leno doesn't own Ferraris, but he still likes to have them on his Jay Leno's Garage YouTube show. This episode features a true Prancing Horse classic—a 1971 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona. The car is owned by Ferrari collector David Lee, who also brought his Ferrari 288 GTO and...
Top Speed
Even Jay Leno Approves Of These Two Home-Built, GM And BMW Powered Cars
Jay Leno is certainly no stranger to unusual cars, but the two he features on the latest week's episode on Jay Leno's Garage YouTube channel are some unique and artistic expressions of what cars can be. Built by Paul Kalenian, a do-it-yourself, self-taught engineer in his garage, the "LuLu" and the Lu2" are both built from scratch works of art that would be just at home in an art gallery as they would be on the drag strip. Inspired by the legendary Mickey Thompson Harvey Aluminum Special, the LuLu and the Lu2 are meant to be very loose replications of that timeless and historical design.
ktalnews.com
Jay Leno checks out a restored Ford Mustang K-Code
Before the Shelbys and Bosses arrived, the Ford Mustang K-Code was the peak of pony car performance. On a newly released episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, Mustang enthusiast Scott McMullen explains the significance of the K-Code, and shows off this restored first-year example. The K-Code went on sale along...
Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Involved in Another Car Accident
Action movie actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in, yet, another accident in his latest Hummer SUV. The post Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Involved in Another Car Accident appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
168K+
Followers
39K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 1