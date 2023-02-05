Read full article on original website
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Wichita Eagle
LeBron’s Record-Breaking Moment Will Be Fit for a King. Kareem’s? It Was, Um, Cute.
The points that broke the NBA’s most hallowed record came on a shot no one uses, in a gym built for college games, in a city with no NBA team, with just one league official present to commemorate the feat and a fledgling cable network there to broadcast it. The moment was magical, emotional . . . and over within minutes, hoops taking precedence over hoopla.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham Argue During Halftime Of Thunder Loss
Yesterday, just two days before tomorrow's league-wide trade deadline, Los Angeles Lakers $47.1 million super-sub Russell Westbrook had a bizarre game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He frequently froze out All-Star teammate LeBron James, while the latter was attempting to break ex-Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record as the NBA's leading...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Raptors ‘Insistent’ on Nic Claxton in Any ‘Significant’ Trade With Nets
If the Brooklyn Nets are going to make a big splash with the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline it's going to require moving Nic Claxton. View the original article to see embedded media. Toronto is reportedly "insistent" on receiving the 23-year-old center in any "significant" trade with the Nets,...
Wichita Eagle
‘I Don’t Love It’: Draymond Green on Potentially Facing Mavs’ Luka-Kyrie Duo
The new tandem of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in Dallas is already making the rest of the league sweat. On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Golden State's Draymond Green shared his thoughts on the trade, which he wasn't very fond of for his Warriors. "I don't...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Fans Chastise Anthony Davis For No-Show Performance Against Thunder
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James had quite a moment last night. He unseated Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had enjoyed a 39-year reign, to become the highest-scoring player in NBA regular season history. The 19-time All-Star did this in spectacular fashion, sinking a crazy step-back, midrange fadeaway jumper with Oklahoma City Thunder center Kenrich Williams in his grill and 10.9 seconds remaining in the game's third quarter.
Wichita Eagle
Tobias Harris Talks Sixers’ Lack of Mental Toughness vs. Knicks
Everything was going fine for the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter of Sunday’s game on the road against the New York Knicks. With a 21-point lead in the opening minutes of the matchup, Philly was primed for a statement win over the seventh-seeded Knicks, who were coming off of an overtime loss the night before.
Wichita Eagle
Tobias Harris’ Message for Matisse Thybulle Ahead of Deadline
The NBA trade deadline will take place on Thursday afternoon. With all of the rumors going around the league, the Philadelphia 76ers have had two names consistently pop up in rumors in Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle. While the former player reportedly requested a trade as he’s currently out of...
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers play final game before trade deadline in Miami vs Heat
The Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat will battle for the fourth and final time of the 2022-23 NBA season tonight. The Pacers have won two of the first three meetings. Despite a two-game losing streak, the Heat have found their footing in 2023 and have climbed to sixth in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers, meanwhile, have tumbled to 10th in this calendar year. Both teams will be looking to move up in the standing with play-in and playoff positioning at stake.
Wichita Eagle
3 Reasons Why OG Anunoby An Unnecessary Addition To Pelicans
New Orleans, La. - The NBA Trade Deadline is less than 24 hours away and all eyes are on the Toronto Raptors. Every team has reason to call about either Pascal Siakam, Fred Van Vleet, Gary Trent Jr., or OG Anunoby. The bidding war might push the price up past what the Pelicans gave up for CJ McCollum.
Wichita Eagle
Marcus Smart Has Company on Celtics’ Latest Injury Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Tuesday at the Auerbach Center, Marcus Smart provided a progress report on his sprained right ankle that's sidelined him for six games and counting. "It's alright. Around this time last year, when I injured it, I was still struggling, so I guess...
Wichita Eagle
Nets’ Cam Thomas Sets NBA Record With Another 40-Point Game
View the original article to see embedded media. On a night when the basketball world trained its eyes on LeBron James’s quest to break the all-time scoring record, Nets guard Cam Johnson made some scoring history of his own. The second-year player netted 43 points in a 116–112 loss...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: LA Reportedly Receiving Trade Offers For Anthony Davis
Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reports that many rival clubs have put out feelers to the Lakers about the trade availability of star center Anthony Davis. Amico adds that his sources inform him that Los Angeles is rejecting overtures for now. That said, now that moody Brooklyn Nets All-Star power...
Wichita Eagle
NBA Announces Celebrity All-Star Game Rosters
Canadian actor Simu Liu will headline the list of 24 celebrities chosen to participate in the NBA's Celebrity All-Star Game later this month in Salt Lake City. View the original article to see embedded media. Liu joins Dwyane Wade's team alongside Nicky Jam (Latin global music icon and actor), Jesser...
Wichita Eagle
NBA Rumors: Mavs Have ‘Looked For Ways’ to Trade JaVale McGee
Ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks have already been busy and look to continue making moves. On Sunday, the Mavs acquired eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris, which sent Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and two future second-rounders to the Brooklyn Nets. Following...
Wichita Eagle
Michael Strahan Says Aidan Hutchinson Will Be ‘Future Star’
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson distinguished himself as one of the league's top rising stars. No other rookie in in NFL history was able to produce the numbers the former Wolverines standout recorded in their debut campaign in the NFL. In 2022, Hutchinson recorded 9.5 sacks, three interceptions, nine...
Wichita Eagle
Twins Star Out of WBC
After a tumultuous off season as a free agent, Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa will not play in the World Baseball Classic next month. The reasons, however, appear to have nothing to do with the ankle that caused two different contract agreements to fall through. It has to do with the impending arrival of his child.
