Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Northshore grappler helps reinstate program, eyes state title

Northshore wrestler Samuel Euceda is a confident young man. He has good reason to be. The junior took home the parish title for 195 pounds at the St. Tammany Wrestling Championships on Jan. 28, but that’s just the beginning of his story. In order to win that championship, he...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Madisonville's maritime museum gets new name, renewed lease on life

Bill Shakespeare had young Juliet ask that question of her Romeo some 425 years ago, but it’s a timeless query, really, and certainly relevant today. Take, for instance, the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum, the little museum with the really long name that opened on the banks of the Tchefuncte River a few decades ago. Since then, volunteers and staffers have poured heart and soul into the place, promoting museum programs, acting as tour guides, organizing fundraisers, even cleaning up after a few hurricanes.
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Covington Carnival ball celebrates 'Four Seasons'

The Mystic Krewe of Covington gathered to celebrate "The Four Seasons" at its 71st tableau and ball at the Covington Loins Club earlier in the Carnival season. Members danced into the ballroom to traditional Carnival music. Then the captain appeared from a cloud of red smoke and sounded his golden whistle to mark the beginning of the tableau.
COVINGTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties

Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Ship captain in Gulf of Mexico airlifted to New Orleans by Coast Guard

A captain of a ship off Louisiana's coast was airlifted to New Orleans on Monday after a medical emergency, Coast Guard officials said. The vessel, the Peridot, was in the Gulf of Mexico about four miles offshore of Southwest Pass. The crew called for help around 12:30 p.m. and said their captain was having chest pain and was dizzy, officials said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

2023 Mardi Gras parade throws are special keepsakes that will grab revelers (and vice versa)

Dan Kelly is having a happier Mardi Gras this year. Kelly, owner of Beads by the Dozen and president of Endymion, endured two years of supply chain issues related to the COVID pandemic. But this year, mountains of coveted Mardi Gras throws have arrived safely in New Orleans, ready to be loaded onto floats and showered over revelers in the streets of New Orleans.
METAIRIE, LA

