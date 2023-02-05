ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Bakersfield Californian

Milwaukee 127, Portland 108

MILWAUKEE (127) Connaughton 4-7 0-0 11, G.Antetokounmpo 9-14 6-8 24, Lopez 9-12 7-9 27, Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Holiday 9-20 0-0 20, Beauchamp 2-4 0-0 5, Middleton 5-11 2-2 13, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-0 2-2 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 5, Carter 4-7 0-0 11, Matthews 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 47-87 17-21 127.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bakersfield Californian

Pittsburgh 91, Louisville 57

LOUISVILLE (3-21) Curry 2-6 2-2 6, Traynor 0-3 0-0 0, Withers 2-7 4-6 9, Ellis 2-9 2-2 7, James 4-10 0-0 11, Lands 1-5 2-2 5, Miller 2-6 4-4 10, Okorafor 2-8 1-2 6, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Wheeler 0-2 0-0 0, Ree 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 16-58 15-18 57.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bakersfield Californian

N. Colorado 88, Weber St. 54

WEBER ST. (12-12) Jones 4-12 6-6 15, Koehler 3-6 3-4 10, Tew 3-7 1-3 7, Cunningham 1-5 0-0 2, Verplancken 4-11 0-0 9, Porter 2-6 0-2 4, Ballard 0-2 0-1 0, Jordan 0-1 0-0 0, Rouzan 3-5 0-6 6, Dinwiddie 0-1 0-0 0, Tamba 0-0 0-0 0, Lake 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 20-57 11-24 54.
OGDEN, UT
Bakersfield Californian

NEVADA 77, NEW MEXICO 76

Percentages: FG .500, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Lucas 6-9, Williams 2-4, Blackshear 1-1, Powell 1-3, Davidson 1-4, Baker 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coleman, Davidson, Williams). Turnovers: 10 (Baker 2, Blackshear 2, Williams 2, Coleman, Davidson, Foster, Lucas). Steals: 5 (Coleman 2, Blackshear,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Bakersfield Californian

DAYTON 62, VCU 58

Percentages: FG .440, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Camara 2-3, Brea 2-7, Amzil 2-8, Sharavjamts 1-1, Blakney 0-1, Elvis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brea 2, Amzil, Elvis, Holmes). Turnovers: 16 (Elvis 7, Brea 3, Camara 2, Amzil, Blakney, Holmes, Sharavjamts). Steals: 6 (Camara...
DAYTON, OH
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Bakersfield Californian

WAKE FOREST 92, NORTH CAROLINA 85

Percentages: FG .405, FT .808. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Love 4-9, Bacot 0-1, D.Dunn 0-1, Washington 0-1, Nance 0-2, Davis 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Love 2, Nance 2, Black, Trimble). Turnovers: 12 (Bacot 3, Davis 3, Black 2, Love 2, Johnson, Washington). Steals: 4...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Bakersfield Californian

TEXAS A&M 83, AUBURN 78

Percentages: FG .469, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Ja.Williams 3-5, Jasper 2-5, Johnson 1-2, Berman 1-3, Flanigan 1-3, Green 1-5, Donaldson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Broome 3, Ja.Williams 2). Turnovers: 10 (Flanigan 2, Green 2, Berman, Broome, Donaldson, Ja.Williams, Johnson, Moore). Steals: 10...
AUBURN, WA
Bakersfield Californian

Golden State 141, Oklahoma City 114

Percentages: FG .484, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Aa.Wiggins 2-3, Joe 2-4, Waters III 2-4, Mann 2-6, Bazley 1-1, Jay.Williams 1-2, K.Williams 1-5, Giddey 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Omoruyi 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Muscala 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Giddey, Jal.Williams, Muscala). Turnovers: 11 (Giddey 4,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Bakersfield Californian

DELAWARE STATE 66, CHICAGO STATE 60

Percentages: FG .408, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Weaver 3-6, B.Johnson 2-5, Davis 2-6, Green 1-1, Cardet 1-2, Corbett 1-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cardet, Cole, Corbett). Turnovers: 15 (Cardet 4, Corbett 4, Davis 2, Green 2, Weaver 2, Kacuol). Steals: 4 (Cardet 2,...
CHICAGO, IL
Bakersfield Californian

OLE MISS 78, GEORGIA 74

Percentages: FG .426, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Brakefield 2-4, Burns 1-5, Murrell 1-6, Allen 0-1, Caldwell 0-1, Fagan 0-2, Abram 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Akwuba 2, Allen, Burns, McKinnis). Turnovers: 7 (Burns 2, Allen, Brakefield, Caldwell, Fagan, Murrell). Steals: 5 (Allen 2,...
ATLANTA, GA
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 18 INDIANA 66, NO. 24 RUTGERS 60

Percentages: FG .397, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Palmquist 3-4, Spencer 2-5, Hyatt 2-7, Simpson 1-3, Omoruyi 0-1, Reiber 0-1, McConnell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (McConnell). Turnovers: 9 (Mulcahy 3, Spencer 3, Omoruyi 2, Palmquist). Steals: 8 (Mulcahy 3, Spencer 3, McConnell 2).
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bakersfield Californian

Nebraska 78, Northwestern 66

NEBRASKA (14-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.176, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Haiby 2-2, Shelley 2-6, Stewart 2-3, Bourne 1-4, Markowski 1-1, Krull 1-2, Moriarty 1-3) Blocked Shots: 7 (Shelley 4, Markowski 1, Haiby 1, Moriarty 1) Turnovers: 24 (Haiby 6, Bourne 5, Shelley 5, Krull 3, Moriarty 3, Markowski 1,...
LINCOLN, NE
Bakersfield Californian

ALCORN STATE 81, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 70

Percentages: FG .462, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Collins 5-11, Mosley 4-5, Barber 1-1, Brown 0-1, Minton 0-1, Waller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Barber). Turnovers: 13 (Stredic 4, Collins 2, Waller 2, Washington 2, Barber, Brown, Mosley). Steals: 6 (Waller 2, Barber, Brown,...
ITTA BENA, MS

