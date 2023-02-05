Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Milwaukee 127, Portland 108
MILWAUKEE (127) Connaughton 4-7 0-0 11, G.Antetokounmpo 9-14 6-8 24, Lopez 9-12 7-9 27, Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Holiday 9-20 0-0 20, Beauchamp 2-4 0-0 5, Middleton 5-11 2-2 13, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-0 2-2 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 5, Carter 4-7 0-0 11, Matthews 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 47-87 17-21 127.
Bakersfield Californian
Pittsburgh 91, Louisville 57
LOUISVILLE (3-21) Curry 2-6 2-2 6, Traynor 0-3 0-0 0, Withers 2-7 4-6 9, Ellis 2-9 2-2 7, James 4-10 0-0 11, Lands 1-5 2-2 5, Miller 2-6 4-4 10, Okorafor 2-8 1-2 6, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Wheeler 0-2 0-0 0, Ree 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 16-58 15-18 57.
Bakersfield Californian
N. Colorado 88, Weber St. 54
WEBER ST. (12-12) Jones 4-12 6-6 15, Koehler 3-6 3-4 10, Tew 3-7 1-3 7, Cunningham 1-5 0-0 2, Verplancken 4-11 0-0 9, Porter 2-6 0-2 4, Ballard 0-2 0-1 0, Jordan 0-1 0-0 0, Rouzan 3-5 0-6 6, Dinwiddie 0-1 0-0 0, Tamba 0-0 0-0 0, Lake 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 20-57 11-24 54.
Bakersfield Californian
NEVADA 77, NEW MEXICO 76
Percentages: FG .500, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Lucas 6-9, Williams 2-4, Blackshear 1-1, Powell 1-3, Davidson 1-4, Baker 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coleman, Davidson, Williams). Turnovers: 10 (Baker 2, Blackshear 2, Williams 2, Coleman, Davidson, Foster, Lucas). Steals: 5 (Coleman 2, Blackshear,...
Bakersfield Californian
DAYTON 62, VCU 58
Percentages: FG .440, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Camara 2-3, Brea 2-7, Amzil 2-8, Sharavjamts 1-1, Blakney 0-1, Elvis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brea 2, Amzil, Elvis, Holmes). Turnovers: 16 (Elvis 7, Brea 3, Camara 2, Amzil, Blakney, Holmes, Sharavjamts). Steals: 6 (Camara...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Bakersfield Californian
WAKE FOREST 92, NORTH CAROLINA 85
Percentages: FG .405, FT .808. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Love 4-9, Bacot 0-1, D.Dunn 0-1, Washington 0-1, Nance 0-2, Davis 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Love 2, Nance 2, Black, Trimble). Turnovers: 12 (Bacot 3, Davis 3, Black 2, Love 2, Johnson, Washington). Steals: 4...
Bakersfield Californian
TEXAS A&M 83, AUBURN 78
Percentages: FG .469, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Ja.Williams 3-5, Jasper 2-5, Johnson 1-2, Berman 1-3, Flanigan 1-3, Green 1-5, Donaldson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Broome 3, Ja.Williams 2). Turnovers: 10 (Flanigan 2, Green 2, Berman, Broome, Donaldson, Ja.Williams, Johnson, Moore). Steals: 10...
Bakersfield Californian
Golden State 141, Oklahoma City 114
Percentages: FG .484, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Aa.Wiggins 2-3, Joe 2-4, Waters III 2-4, Mann 2-6, Bazley 1-1, Jay.Williams 1-2, K.Williams 1-5, Giddey 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Omoruyi 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Muscala 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Giddey, Jal.Williams, Muscala). Turnovers: 11 (Giddey 4,...
Bakersfield Californian
DELAWARE STATE 66, CHICAGO STATE 60
Percentages: FG .408, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Weaver 3-6, B.Johnson 2-5, Davis 2-6, Green 1-1, Cardet 1-2, Corbett 1-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cardet, Cole, Corbett). Turnovers: 15 (Cardet 4, Corbett 4, Davis 2, Green 2, Weaver 2, Kacuol). Steals: 4 (Cardet 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
OLE MISS 78, GEORGIA 74
Percentages: FG .426, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Brakefield 2-4, Burns 1-5, Murrell 1-6, Allen 0-1, Caldwell 0-1, Fagan 0-2, Abram 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Akwuba 2, Allen, Burns, McKinnis). Turnovers: 7 (Burns 2, Allen, Brakefield, Caldwell, Fagan, Murrell). Steals: 5 (Allen 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 18 INDIANA 66, NO. 24 RUTGERS 60
Percentages: FG .397, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Palmquist 3-4, Spencer 2-5, Hyatt 2-7, Simpson 1-3, Omoruyi 0-1, Reiber 0-1, McConnell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (McConnell). Turnovers: 9 (Mulcahy 3, Spencer 3, Omoruyi 2, Palmquist). Steals: 8 (Mulcahy 3, Spencer 3, McConnell 2).
Bakersfield Californian
Nebraska 78, Northwestern 66
NEBRASKA (14-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.176, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Haiby 2-2, Shelley 2-6, Stewart 2-3, Bourne 1-4, Markowski 1-1, Krull 1-2, Moriarty 1-3) Blocked Shots: 7 (Shelley 4, Markowski 1, Haiby 1, Moriarty 1) Turnovers: 24 (Haiby 6, Bourne 5, Shelley 5, Krull 3, Moriarty 3, Markowski 1,...
Bakersfield Californian
ALCORN STATE 81, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 70
Percentages: FG .462, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Collins 5-11, Mosley 4-5, Barber 1-1, Brown 0-1, Minton 0-1, Waller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Barber). Turnovers: 13 (Stredic 4, Collins 2, Waller 2, Washington 2, Barber, Brown, Mosley). Steals: 6 (Waller 2, Barber, Brown,...
