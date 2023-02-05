One shot on Munson Street in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was shot on Munson Street in New Haven on Saturday afternoon, police said.
The victim was a 33-year-old New Haven resident who was at a bus stop when he heard gun shots. He realized he had been shot on his ankle and began running.
He ran into a nearby backyard on a trampoline. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS.
