Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek schoolTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
"Pro-life Spider-Man" arrested after climbing the 483-foot Chase Tower without a harness for a Super Bowl stuntJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Popular food chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersMesa, AZ
Arizona Has Reopened the Watson Road On and Off Ramps from the I-10 Highway in time for the Super Bowl WeekendMark HakeBuckeye, AZ
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Milwaukee 127, Portland 108
MILWAUKEE (127) Connaughton 4-7 0-0 11, G.Antetokounmpo 9-14 6-8 24, Lopez 9-12 7-9 27, Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Holiday 9-20 0-0 20, Beauchamp 2-4 0-0 5, Middleton 5-11 2-2 13, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-0 2-2 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 5, Carter 4-7 0-0 11, Matthews 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 47-87 17-21 127.
Bakersfield Californian
ALCORN STATE 81, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 70
Percentages: FG .462, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Collins 5-11, Mosley 4-5, Barber 1-1, Brown 0-1, Minton 0-1, Waller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Barber). Turnovers: 13 (Stredic 4, Collins 2, Waller 2, Washington 2, Barber, Brown, Mosley). Steals: 6 (Waller 2, Barber, Brown,...
Bakersfield Californian
NORTHERN COLORADO 88, WEBER STATE 54
Percentages: FG .351, FT .458. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Koehler 1-4, Verplancken 1-5, Jones 1-7, Ballard 0-1, Jordan 0-1, Porter 0-2, Cunningham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Tamba, Verplancken). Turnovers: 11 (Dinwiddie 2, Koehler 2, Ballard, Cunningham, Jones, Rouzan, Tamba, Tew, Verplancken). Steals: 6 (Dinwiddie...
Bakersfield Californian
Golden State 141, Oklahoma City 114
Percentages: FG .484, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Aa.Wiggins 2-3, Joe 2-4, Waters III 2-4, Mann 2-6, Bazley 1-1, Jay.Williams 1-2, K.Williams 1-5, Giddey 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Omoruyi 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Muscala 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Giddey, Jal.Williams, Muscala). Turnovers: 11 (Giddey 4,...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 21 UCONN 87, NO. 10 MARQUETTE 72
Percentages: FG .441, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Gold 2-3, Kolek 1-2, Mitchell 1-4, K.Jones 1-5, S.Jones 0-1, Joplin 0-3, Ross 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Joplin, Ross). Turnovers: 8 (Prosper 2, Gold, Ighodaro, Joplin, K.Jones, Kolek, Ross). Steals: 11 (Mitchell 3, Joplin 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 18 INDIANA 66, NO. 24 RUTGERS 60
Percentages: FG .397, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Palmquist 3-4, Spencer 2-5, Hyatt 2-7, Simpson 1-3, Omoruyi 0-1, Reiber 0-1, McConnell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (McConnell). Turnovers: 9 (Mulcahy 3, Spencer 3, Omoruyi 2, Palmquist). Steals: 8 (Mulcahy 3, Spencer 3, McConnell 2).
Bakersfield Californian
BUFFALO 102, EASTERN MICHIGAN 97
Percentages: FG .571, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Acuff 4-7, Bates 3-9, Farrakhan 1-3, Geeter 0-1, Jihad 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Golson). Turnovers: 9 (Bates 3, Farrakhan 2, Acuff, Golson, Jihad, Lovejoy). Steals: 2 (Bates, Jihad). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. BUFFALOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Adams357-143-43-81321. Hardnett368-132-33-72221.
Bakersfield Californian
TEXAS A&M 83, AUBURN 78
Percentages: FG .469, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Ja.Williams 3-5, Jasper 2-5, Johnson 1-2, Berman 1-3, Flanigan 1-3, Green 1-5, Donaldson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Broome 3, Ja.Williams 2). Turnovers: 10 (Flanigan 2, Green 2, Berman, Broome, Donaldson, Ja.Williams, Johnson, Moore). Steals: 10...
Bakersfield Californian
WAKE FOREST 92, NORTH CAROLINA 85
Percentages: FG .405, FT .808. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Love 4-9, Bacot 0-1, D.Dunn 0-1, Washington 0-1, Nance 0-2, Davis 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Love 2, Nance 2, Black, Trimble). Turnovers: 12 (Bacot 3, Davis 3, Black 2, Love 2, Johnson, Washington). Steals: 4...
Bakersfield Californian
DAYTON 62, VCU 58
Percentages: FG .440, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Camara 2-3, Brea 2-7, Amzil 2-8, Sharavjamts 1-1, Blakney 0-1, Elvis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brea 2, Amzil, Elvis, Holmes). Turnovers: 16 (Elvis 7, Brea 3, Camara 2, Amzil, Blakney, Holmes, Sharavjamts). Steals: 6 (Camara...
Bakersfield Californian
Oklahoma City 133, L.A. Lakers 130
Percentages: FG .521, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 17-34, .500 (Joe 5-10, Muscala 4-7, Jal.Williams 3-6, Jay.Williams 2-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Wiggins 1-1, K.Williams 1-4, Giddey 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jal.Williams, Wiggins). Turnovers: 12 (Giddey 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 4, Jal.Williams 3, K.Williams). Steals: 12 (Jal.Williams 6, Gilgeous-Alexander...
Bakersfield Californian
Nebraska 78, Northwestern 66
NEBRASKA (14-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.176, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Haiby 2-2, Shelley 2-6, Stewart 2-3, Bourne 1-4, Markowski 1-1, Krull 1-2, Moriarty 1-3) Blocked Shots: 7 (Shelley 4, Markowski 1, Haiby 1, Moriarty 1) Turnovers: 24 (Haiby 6, Bourne 5, Shelley 5, Krull 3, Moriarty 3, Markowski 1,...
Bakersfield Californian
Delaware St. 66, Chicago St. 60
CHICAGO ST. (8-18) Cardet 3-11 4-4 11, Corbett 7-13 3-5 18, Davis 3-8 0-2 8, B.Johnson 3-8 1-1 9, Weaver 3-7 0-0 9, Green 1-1 2-3 5, Cole 0-1 0-2 0, Kacuol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 10-17 60. DELAWARE ST. (5-17) K.Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Somerville 4-9 1-2 9,...
Bakersfield Californian
LeBron sets NBA career scoring mark in Lakers' loss to OKC
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James became the NBA's career scoring leader on a step-back jumper late in the third quarter, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record during his 38-point performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. James surpassed the mark held...
Comments / 0