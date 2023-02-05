ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Bakersfield Californian

Milwaukee 127, Portland 108

MILWAUKEE (127) Connaughton 4-7 0-0 11, G.Antetokounmpo 9-14 6-8 24, Lopez 9-12 7-9 27, Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Holiday 9-20 0-0 20, Beauchamp 2-4 0-0 5, Middleton 5-11 2-2 13, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-0 2-2 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 5, Carter 4-7 0-0 11, Matthews 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 47-87 17-21 127.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ALCORN STATE 81, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 70

Percentages: FG .462, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Collins 5-11, Mosley 4-5, Barber 1-1, Brown 0-1, Minton 0-1, Waller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Barber). Turnovers: 13 (Stredic 4, Collins 2, Waller 2, Washington 2, Barber, Brown, Mosley). Steals: 6 (Waller 2, Barber, Brown,...
ITTA BENA, MS
NORTHERN COLORADO 88, WEBER STATE 54

Percentages: FG .351, FT .458. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Koehler 1-4, Verplancken 1-5, Jones 1-7, Ballard 0-1, Jordan 0-1, Porter 0-2, Cunningham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Tamba, Verplancken). Turnovers: 11 (Dinwiddie 2, Koehler 2, Ballard, Cunningham, Jones, Rouzan, Tamba, Tew, Verplancken). Steals: 6 (Dinwiddie...
OGDEN, UT
Golden State 141, Oklahoma City 114

Percentages: FG .484, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Aa.Wiggins 2-3, Joe 2-4, Waters III 2-4, Mann 2-6, Bazley 1-1, Jay.Williams 1-2, K.Williams 1-5, Giddey 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Omoruyi 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Muscala 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Giddey, Jal.Williams, Muscala). Turnovers: 11 (Giddey 4,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NO. 21 UCONN 87, NO. 10 MARQUETTE 72

Percentages: FG .441, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Gold 2-3, Kolek 1-2, Mitchell 1-4, K.Jones 1-5, S.Jones 0-1, Joplin 0-3, Ross 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Joplin, Ross). Turnovers: 8 (Prosper 2, Gold, Ighodaro, Joplin, K.Jones, Kolek, Ross). Steals: 11 (Mitchell 3, Joplin 2,...
NO. 18 INDIANA 66, NO. 24 RUTGERS 60

Percentages: FG .397, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Palmquist 3-4, Spencer 2-5, Hyatt 2-7, Simpson 1-3, Omoruyi 0-1, Reiber 0-1, McConnell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (McConnell). Turnovers: 9 (Mulcahy 3, Spencer 3, Omoruyi 2, Palmquist). Steals: 8 (Mulcahy 3, Spencer 3, McConnell 2).
BLOOMINGTON, IN
BUFFALO 102, EASTERN MICHIGAN 97

Percentages: FG .571, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Acuff 4-7, Bates 3-9, Farrakhan 1-3, Geeter 0-1, Jihad 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Golson). Turnovers: 9 (Bates 3, Farrakhan 2, Acuff, Golson, Jihad, Lovejoy). Steals: 2 (Bates, Jihad). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. BUFFALOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Adams357-143-43-81321. Hardnett368-132-33-72221.
BUFFALO, NY
TEXAS A&M 83, AUBURN 78

Percentages: FG .469, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Ja.Williams 3-5, Jasper 2-5, Johnson 1-2, Berman 1-3, Flanigan 1-3, Green 1-5, Donaldson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Broome 3, Ja.Williams 2). Turnovers: 10 (Flanigan 2, Green 2, Berman, Broome, Donaldson, Ja.Williams, Johnson, Moore). Steals: 10...
AUBURN, WA
WAKE FOREST 92, NORTH CAROLINA 85

Percentages: FG .405, FT .808. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Love 4-9, Bacot 0-1, D.Dunn 0-1, Washington 0-1, Nance 0-2, Davis 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Love 2, Nance 2, Black, Trimble). Turnovers: 12 (Bacot 3, Davis 3, Black 2, Love 2, Johnson, Washington). Steals: 4...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
DAYTON 62, VCU 58

Percentages: FG .440, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Camara 2-3, Brea 2-7, Amzil 2-8, Sharavjamts 1-1, Blakney 0-1, Elvis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brea 2, Amzil, Elvis, Holmes). Turnovers: 16 (Elvis 7, Brea 3, Camara 2, Amzil, Blakney, Holmes, Sharavjamts). Steals: 6 (Camara...
DAYTON, OH
Oklahoma City 133, L.A. Lakers 130

Percentages: FG .521, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 17-34, .500 (Joe 5-10, Muscala 4-7, Jal.Williams 3-6, Jay.Williams 2-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Wiggins 1-1, K.Williams 1-4, Giddey 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jal.Williams, Wiggins). Turnovers: 12 (Giddey 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 4, Jal.Williams 3, K.Williams). Steals: 12 (Jal.Williams 6, Gilgeous-Alexander...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Nebraska 78, Northwestern 66

NEBRASKA (14-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.176, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Haiby 2-2, Shelley 2-6, Stewart 2-3, Bourne 1-4, Markowski 1-1, Krull 1-2, Moriarty 1-3) Blocked Shots: 7 (Shelley 4, Markowski 1, Haiby 1, Moriarty 1) Turnovers: 24 (Haiby 6, Bourne 5, Shelley 5, Krull 3, Moriarty 3, Markowski 1,...
LINCOLN, NE
Delaware St. 66, Chicago St. 60

CHICAGO ST. (8-18) Cardet 3-11 4-4 11, Corbett 7-13 3-5 18, Davis 3-8 0-2 8, B.Johnson 3-8 1-1 9, Weaver 3-7 0-0 9, Green 1-1 2-3 5, Cole 0-1 0-2 0, Kacuol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 10-17 60. DELAWARE ST. (5-17) K.Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Somerville 4-9 1-2 9,...
CHICAGO, IL
LeBron sets NBA career scoring mark in Lakers' loss to OKC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James became the NBA's career scoring leader on a step-back jumper late in the third quarter, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record during his 38-point performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. James surpassed the mark held...
LOS ANGELES, CA

