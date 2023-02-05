Read full article on original website
Man Found Guilty on All Charges for Murder in Mahanoy City
The verdict is on for the murder of a Hazleton man in Mahanoy City in October of 2021. The trial of Santanio Pierre Malone began Monday for the murder of Juan Carolos Romero, 33, of Hazleton, on October 21, 2021, outside the Rmusic21 Lounge also known as the Hookah Lounge, located in the 100 block of East Centre Street in Mahanoy City.
Troopers investigating Schuylkill County shooting
PORT CARBON, Pa. — State police are investigating a shooting in Schuylkill County overnight. Officials say it happened during a burglary on 2nd Street in Port Carbon just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday. A man accused of burglarizing the house was shot by the property owner. The alleged burglar...
$40,000 Worth of Fentanyl and Cocaine Seized Tuesday Morning in Brandonville
A Brandonville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after law enforcement raided his home Tuesday morning. On February 7, 2023, members of the Pennsylvania State Police and Schuylkill County District Attorney’s Office, Drug Task Force conducted a joint investigation which resulted in the execution of a Court Authorized Search and Seizure Warrant on a residence located within Union Township, Schuylkill County.
Man accused of urinating inside a Walmart in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he was found relieving himself inside a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for a man causing a disturbance inside the store. […]
Man arrested for allegedly stealing alcohol from Sheetz
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man for stealing alcohol from the Sheetz “beer cave.” According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 1, around 12:19 a.m., troopers were called to a Sheetz in the 300 block of Westminster Drive in Loyalsock Township for retail theft. Police say the suspect, a […]
Man dead from aggravated assault injuries, one charged in Berks Co.
READING, Pa. (WHP) — A man has died after suffering from injuries related to an aggravated assault in Berks County according to police. According to the Reading Police Department, the incident happened on Sept. 9, 2022, when Miles Fullard fought a 63-year-old man while the man tried to enter his van while Fullard was sitting in the car.
Woman charged with assaulting Pa. school bus driver: reports
Per Berks County police, an Exeter Township woman was arrested Tuesday on charges that she assaulted an Exeter School District bus driver while the bus was making its rounds, according to reports from WFMZ and Reading Eagle. Roxanne Rivera, 35, got into a verbal confrontation with the bus driver before...
Arrest made in drug bust, 300 grams of fentanyl seized
UNION TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man after a drug bust found him in possession of multiple grams of fentanyl and cocaine inside his home. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday troopers served a search warrant around 6:00 a.m. at a house in the 300 block of Brandonville […]
Woman sentenced for drug deal resulting in death
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A Monroe County woman has been sentenced to prison for possessing and distributing drugs that resulted in the death of another person. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Tuesday, Susan Nickas, 47, of Stroudsburg, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and […]
Caretaker charged with stealing thousands from patient
NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman they say secretly installed money apps on the phone of her patient and stole thousands of dollars from his bank account. According to the Newport Township Police Department, Jacqueline Kipp, 45, of Edwardsville, was a caretaker at North Penn Manor in Wilkes-Barre but quit […]
Police Sting Catches Two Men Meeting Prostitutes In Lancaster County Motel Room: Authorities
Two men were arrested after they found an undercover police officer— not the prostitutes they were hoping for— in a Lancaster motel, authorities announced in two releases on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. An undercover female officer met 25-year-old Shawn M. Stauffer, Jr. around 12:30 p.m. and 54-year-old David...
Student, 18, charged with assaulting principal, police officer
PLYMOUTH — A student at Wyoming Valley West High School was charged with assaulting the school’s principal and a police officer during a violent outburst Monday. Joseph Eugene Pszenyczniak, 18, of Hillside Avenue, Edwardsville, was being escorted by Principal Ryan Amos to a classroom when another student slapped him in the face, according to court records.
Berks Driver Pistol Whipped Man In Parking Lot Fight: Police
A driver in Berks County faces aggravated assault charges after authorities say he pistol-whipped another motorist in a fight at a restaurant parking lot. Wyomissing police were called to the Plaza Azteca Restaurant at the Berkshire Mall just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for a report of possible shots fired, the department said in a statement.
Man wanted on drug and weapons charges is arrested for meth and firearms, Bethlehem cops say
A Bethlehem man faces new firearm and drug charges after being taken into custody on a warrant for similar charges, city police say. Constantine Glicas, 42, was wanted and apprehended Monday in the 500 block of East Broad Street in Bethlehem by city police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service, according to police.
Carbon County man falls victim to phone scam
PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a phone scam in which an 82-year-old man lost $500. According to state police, scammers contacted an Albrightsville man telling him he was the winner of $5 million and a 2022 Mercedes Benz. Police reports claim the scammer(s) told the victim he would […]
Police say homeowner shoots man during Port Carbon burglary
PORT CARBON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged burglary that ended with one man being shot early Tuesday morning in Port Carbon. According to PSP, a unoccupied home in the 200 block of 2nd Street was burglarized just before 2:00 a.m. State police say the owner of the home shot […]
Convicted double murderer files appeal, cites parking meter
WILKES-BARRE — An argument made during the double homicide trial of Jayshawn Johnson about being taller than a parking meter is one of s
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, PSP Mercer investigated a string of crimes through Fairview, Coolspring,...
State Police investigating hit-and-run in Ringtown
RINGTOWN – State Police at Frackville are investigating a hit-and-run in this borough. State Police released information on the Jan. 26 incident Tuesday. Troopers said the incident happened around 7:30pm in the 100 block of West Main Street as a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander was legally parked. An unidentified vehicle...
Five People in Sunbury Arrested in Stolen Vehicle Case
SUNBURY – Sunbury police have arrested five people as part of a stolen vehicle case. According to court documents, arrested were 36-year-old Jonathan Boardman of Northumberland and 42-year-old Adam Heim of Sunbury. There arrests came after Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County police located the stolen vehicle near Harrisburg. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from a Sunbury business in late January.
