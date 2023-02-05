Read full article on original website
Soap Star Marries New Love 6 Years After Divorcing Co-Star
Days of Our Lives actor Brandon Barash is a married man once again! The soap opera star said "I do" to fiancée Isabella Devoto in front of 145 guests at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, on Dec. 17, with their Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony all thanks to the actor's 8-year-old daughter Harper, whom he shares with ex-wife Kristen Storms, whom he divorced six years ago.
Susan Lucci, 76, Rocks Red Shorts & Blazer As She Meets Damar Hamlin: ‘What A Thrill’
Susan Lucci has major love for Damar Hamlin. The soap opera star, 76, was so happy to meet the football player, 24, who became a household name after suffering cardiac arrest in the middle of a Jan. 2, 2023, NFL game. Susan survived her own near-fatal heart attack in 2018 and became a huge advocate for heart health after, working with the American Heart Association to spread awareness and information about early detection and more.
Queen Latifah’s Partner Eboni Nichols: Everything To Know About Their Private Relationship
Queen Latifah is an actress known for her work on the hit TV show The Equalizer along with hit films like Just Wright. She is not currently married, but she has been with her partner since 2013. The actress previously dated fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins. Queen Latifah is currently hosting...
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
Is Will Reeve Married? Inside the ‘GMA’ Correspondent’s Love Life, Relationship Status
Good Morning America correspondent Will Reeve sure knows how to charm viewers! The handsome news anchor has become a favorite on the morning talk show due to his infectious personality and positivity. Keep scrolling for details on whether he is married or in a relationship. Is Will Reeve Married?. Will,...
New Mom Kelly Osbourne Seen For The First Time With Baby Boy Sidney In L.A.
Mother-son bonding time! Kelly Osbourne was seen out and about with her newborn son, Sidney, for the first time since the little one's arrival. Earlier this week, the duo was photographed in Los Angeles, with the famous offspring pushing her baby boy around in a stroller. Dressed in a pair of stylish camouflage cargo pants and a black sweatshirt, Kelly walked around the neighborhood with a black Prada bag and leather purse over her shoulder.Kelly announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson in May 2022 and has been open about her pregnancy journey in the months...
What Will Michael and Willow Name Their Baby?
Baby Girl Tait-Corinthos is finally here on General Hospital! Doesn't it feel like Willow has been pregnant...forever? It looked like she might not be around to name her daughter but luckily for all -- she survived.
Brandi Carlile's Wife And Kids Introduced Her Grammy Performance With An Adorable Tribute
It was an adorable family affair for Brandi Carlile at the 2023 Grammy Awards! For this year’s award show — honoring some of the best in music in the past year — the award show had loved ones introduce those who were performing that night to give the show a more personal feel.
Legendary Rock Star's "Touring Days Have Ended" After Severe Injury
Legendary rock star Ozzy Osbourne, the lead vocalist of the band Black Sabbath, has announced that his "touring days have ended" as he experiences too much pain from a previous serious back injury to continue his tour.
Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Bond With Baby Boy Cy, 11 Mos., In Los Angeles
Jennifer Lawrence, 32, looked like the happiest mother in the world during her latest family outing! The actress stepped out with her husband Cooke Maroney and their 11-month-old son Cy for a stroll in Los Angeles, CA. She flashed a big smile at the tot as the doting father held him in his arms.
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Shania Twain's Ex-BFF Marie-Anne Thiébaud May Still Be Married to Mutt Lange
Swiss personal assistant, secretary, and estate manager Marie-Anne Thiébaud was responsible for looking after country music star Shania Twain's chateau following her marriage to music producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange. At the time, Marie-Anne was married to Swiss businessman Frédéric Thiébaud. Article continues below advertisement. Marie-Anne...
Molly Ringwald Celebrates 22nd Anniversary with Husband Panio Gianopoulos: 'Best Decision I Ever Made'
"Here's to 22 more, at least," wrote the Sixteen Candles actress in a tribute to her husband — whom she married in 2007 — on Instagram Molly Ringwald is celebrating 22 years with Panio Gianopoulos. The 54-year-old actress marked the milestone with her husband — whom she married in 2007 — with a post shared Wednesday on Instagram. "Today, the 'getaway car' and I are together 22 years!" wrote the Breakfast Club actress alongside two images of herself and Gianopoulos, 47, cuddling up together. RELATED: Molly Ringwald and 12-Year-Old Daughter Adele Enjoy Red...
Robert Young: The Accomplished But Troubled Life of the "Father Knows Best" and "Marcus Welby, M.D." TV Icon
He was the father and doctor everyone wanted. As the star of Father Knows Best (CBS/NBC, 1954 to 1960), and Marcus Welby, M.D. (ABC, 1969-1976), Robert Young provided comfort, joy, and wisdom to millions of viewers. But behind the scenes, the actor struggled with several personal and professional issues.
Joan Collins, 89, shares photos from Cabo getaway with husband Percy Gibson, 58,
Joan Collins has shared holiday snaps from her five star getaway to Cabo.
Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare New Glimpse Of Her Son In A Dalmatian Onesie: Watch
The Kardashian mommas are notorious for wanting to keep their newborns out of the spotlight, which is why Khloe Kardashian‘s latest Instagram Story is all the more special! On Monday, the Good American founder shared a rare video of her son, six mos., in an adorable cow-themed onesie! Her baby (whose name is not publicly known) was pictured in his beige car seat complete with a fuzzy white blanket while his momma recorded him sweetly moving his tiny legs.
TMZ.com
Lisa Marie Presley Felt Protected During COVID, Vulnerable Pre-Golden Globes
Lisa Marie Presley could not handle the stress leading up to the Golden Globes, because she had become used to feeling anonymous during COVID, and felt fully exposed during the roll up to the Golden Globes ... sources tell TMZ. Family sources tell TMZ ... Lisa actually felt comfortable during...
Rebel Wilson Shows 1st Photos Of Baby Royce’s Face 3 Months After She Was Born Via Surrogate
Rebel Wilson was an adorable doting mom in the first photo of her daughter’s face! The Pitch Perfect actress took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, February 4 to share a beautiful snap of baby Royce, whom she welcomed in November. In the snap, seen here via Page Six, Rebel cradles the sweet newborn, who is looking up at her mother with nothing but love in her eyes. Too cute!
Get To Know Richard Gere’s Rarely Seen Three Children
Richard Gere had a remarkable run in Hollywood and became a sex symbol after playing Julian kay, a male escort in American Gigolo, and his brilliant performance in movies like Pretty Woman, and Runaway Bride. The 73-year-old is not only a charmer on screen, as he has also had his pick of beautiful women whom he either married or was in a relationship with.
David Hasselhoff’s Daughter Taylor Marries Fiancé Madison Fiore: Photos
David Hasselhoff‘s daughter Taylor Hasselhoff, 32, got married to her fiancé Madison Fiore, 33, on Saturday, February 4. The nuptials took place in front of 186 family members and friends at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, according to PEOPLE, who shared the first photos from the wedding. Taylor looked gorgeous in her Pronovias white wedding dress, while Madison wore a white tuxedo with a black bowtie. “It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends, and have everybody in the same room,” Taylor told PEOPLE.
