ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
HOLAUSA

Spanish Princess to follow in sister Princess Leonor’s footsteps

Another Princess is heading to the UK! Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain announced on Monday that their daughter Infanta Sofia will attend UWC Atlantic College in Wales later this year. The 15-year-old royal is following in her big sister Princess Leonor ’s footsteps. RELATED: Future Queen...
New York Post

Kate Middleton hires ‘ball-breaking’ aide to shake up Kensington Palace

The Princess of Wales has reportedly brought on a new straight-talking public relations specialist as her personal secretary in an attempt to “shake things up” at Kensington Palace. Alice Corfield, a 51-year-old mother who directed the child obesity and free school meals campaigns for famed chef and restaurateur Jamie Oliver, will become Kate Middleton’s most senior aide, the Sunday Times of London reported. Corfield, the head of Oliver’s campaigns between 2015 and 2020, will replace Hannah Cockburn-Logie, who left the role last fall after about two and a half years at the job. “She’s a ball-breaker, a real straight-talker, very...
Anthony James

8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night

As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kate Middleton Attempts to Go Viral With Surprising Selfie Amid New Controversy

Kate Middleton kept a low profile in the weeks immediately after Prince Harry’s memoir hit stores. We suppose that’s not surprising, as the Duke of Sussex offered a rather unflattering portrayal of his sister-in-law. In fact, Kate took such a drubbing in the book, that it was rumored...
Popculture

Kate Middleton Reveals Prince William Will Skip Valentine's Tradition This Year

Kate Middleton made a surprising revelation while perusing the Leeds Kirkgate Market in her father's hometown of Leeds. According to Vanity Fair, Middleton stopped by a flower stall in the market and dealt with a little salesmanship from florist Neil Ashcroft. It was here that the princess revealed a surprising...
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance’s Loren shows incredible postpartum weight loss progress

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik has taken to Instagram to share her incredible postpartum weight loss progress 5 months after giving birth to her third child in three years. Loren and her husband Alexei Brovarnik have been fan favorites ever since they were introduced to us on 90 Day...
SheKnows

Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper Looks So Amazingly Grown in a Dress Custom-Designed by Her Mom

Having a fashion designer mom has its perks — specifically when she is in the mood to create something for you! Victoria Beckham custom-designed a beautiful full-length gown for her 11-year-old daughter Harper Seven, and she looks gorgeous! “My number one #VBMuse #HarperSeven!” Beckham captioned a recent post on Instagram. “Mummy loved creating this dress for you 💙.” In the photo, Harper looks just like her mama in a long strapless gown that fades from dark purple to white to blue in a unique ombre effect. Harper paired the look with comfy white tennis shoes and a simple chain necklace. Her long hair is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy