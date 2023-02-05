Thompson scores 20 as Alabama A&M defeats Southern 82-61

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Messiah Thompson scored 20 points as Alabama A&M beat Southern 82-61 on Saturday night.

Thompson was 7-of-9 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Bulldogs (9-14, 5-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dailin Smith scored 15 points, shooting 5 of 5 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line. Omari Peek-Green finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Bryson Etienne led the Jaguars (12-11, 8-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and two steals. Brion Whitley added 10 points for Southern. Jaronn Wilkens also recorded eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .