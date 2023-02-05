Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore firefighters battled blaze in 3-story rowhome last night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City firefighters battled a fire in the 1200 block of West Cross Street last night, according to the fire department and Baltimore IAFF Local 734. The fire broke out a little before 10:45 p.m. on February 8. Photos from the scene show flames shooting out...
foxbaltimore.com
2 pets rescued, 3 people displaced after kitchen fire at Nottingham home
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Officials say 3 people are displaced and 2 pets were rescued after a kitchen fire in a Nottingham home on Wednesday morning. Baltimore County fire crews responded to the 3400 block of Santee Road at approximately 7:40AM. The kitchen fire required over 50 firefighters to...
Baltimore Courthouse Closed Following Evacuation For Outside Fire
The Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Courthouse has been evacuated after a fire, authorities announce. Flames broke out at the courthouse after a fire was ignited inside an outer grating on the Fayette Street side of the courthouse on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 7, announced the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office.
foxbaltimore.com
Man found shot to death in Laurel shopping center parking lot: Police
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Anne Arundel County police are at the scene of a fatal shooting in Laurel on Wednesday, according to the agency. Just before 10:40 a.m., authorities tweeted that shots were fired in the 3500 block of Russett Green East. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
foxbaltimore.com
Woman seriously injured in Parkville fire, officials say
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — A woman has serious injuries after a fire in Parkville on Wednesday morning. At approximately 11:00AM, firefighters from the Baltimore County Fire Department responded to a fire in the 7900 block of Beverly Avenue. Officials tweeted that the woman was rescued by crews after the...
Nottingham MD
Shots fired in Cockeysville, suspect barricaded in home
UPDATE: Police are asking nearby residents to shelter-in-place. ——— COCKEYSVILLE, MD—Police are responding to a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Cockeysville. Initial reports indicate that shots were fired at just before 3 p.m. on February 8 in the area of Powers Avenue at Sherwood Road (21030). One officer...
Evacuations issued after commercial fire in downtown highrise
BALTIMORE — Firefighters are responding to a fire at a 10-story high-rise in downtown Baltimore, fire officials said Monday evening.Occupants of 10 N. Calvert St. were ordered to evacuate.This story is still developing. WJZ will provide updates as they become available.
Smoke caused by dropped cigarette forces evacuation of Baltimore Courthouse
A Tuesday morning fire forced a temporary evacuation of the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Circuit Courthouse in downtown Baltimore.
Unknown Man Found Laying In Baltimore Street Dies From Injuries
A shooting investigation has been upgraded to a homicide after the victim of the incident died at a nearby hospital, officials say. The unknown victim was found laying in the road around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Baltimore police. Medics arrived to the scene in the 3900 block...
Man Shot and Killed In Baltimore Last Night
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot to death yesterday evening in the Waltherson neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore. Just before 7:30 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 3900 Block of Ridgecroft Road to investigate a shooting report. At the location, police found an unknown male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins at Bayview where he succumbed to his injuries. At the location of the shooting, a 24 -year-old man was interviewed by police and then taken into custody. This case The post Man Shot and Killed In Baltimore Last Night appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Homicide victim found lying in street; suspect still at scene, say Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police say a man is in custody in connection with a shooting in Northeast Baltimore tonight. Officers were called to the 3900 block of Ridgecroft Road at about 7:25 p.m., according to police. When officers arrived, police say they found a male lying in the street who had been shot.
Video released of suspect wanted for Northwest Baltimore shooting
Baltimore police release footage of a suspect wanted for shooting that happened in the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue on Jan. 4.
Police searching for suspect involved in barricade situation in Cockeysville
JUST IN: There is a heavy police presence in the 10000 block of Sherwood Road in Cockeysville. Residents are asked to shelter in place.
Nottingham MD
Police: Missing Dundalk teen may be in Owings Mills area
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Kaori Kennedy, 17, is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in the Dundalk area in January wearing unknown clothing. Authorities believe she may be in the Owings Mills area. Anyone with information...
Wbaltv.com
Sheriff: Smoke from outside fire prompts evacuation of Mitchell Courthouse
The Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. Courthouse was evacuated Tuesday morning after a fire outside the building, according to the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said the courthouse was evacuated around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday after a fire started inside an outer grating on Fayette Street. Smoke entered the building and was visible on the first floor.
16-year-old shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore
Police are looking for whoever is responsible for shooting and killing a 16-year-old on Sunday near East 29th Street and Hillen Road.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police SUV overturns onto roof after crash
TOWSON, Md. — A Baltimore County police officer was taken to a hospital after a crash early Tuesday morning in Towson. County police said officers were called around 5:50 a.m. for a crash at the intersection of Goucher Boulevard and Putty Hill Avenue. The police SUV overturned onto its...
Police: Human remains discovered in Owings Mills
Detectives are investigating the discovery of human remains in the 11000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard.
Fire crews battle a two-alarm duplex fire Saturday in Northwest Baltimore
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a three-story duplex fire Saturday in Northwest Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
Heavy smoke flows from Harford County home Saturday afternoon
HARFORD CO. (WBFF) — Heavy smoke can be seen flowing from a mobile home in Harford on Saturday Afternoon. Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company says they arrived at the home with fire showing from the residents on the 3700 block of Pulaski Hwy. Authorities say the incident was declared a...
