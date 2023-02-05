ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore firefighters battled blaze in 3-story rowhome last night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City firefighters battled a fire in the 1200 block of West Cross Street last night, according to the fire department and Baltimore IAFF Local 734. The fire broke out a little before 10:45 p.m. on February 8. Photos from the scene show flames shooting out...
BALTIMORE, MD
2 pets rescued, 3 people displaced after kitchen fire at Nottingham home

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Officials say 3 people are displaced and 2 pets were rescued after a kitchen fire in a Nottingham home on Wednesday morning. Baltimore County fire crews responded to the 3400 block of Santee Road at approximately 7:40AM. The kitchen fire required over 50 firefighters to...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Man found shot to death in Laurel shopping center parking lot: Police

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Anne Arundel County police are at the scene of a fatal shooting in Laurel on Wednesday, according to the agency. Just before 10:40 a.m., authorities tweeted that shots were fired in the 3500 block of Russett Green East. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
LAUREL, MD
Woman seriously injured in Parkville fire, officials say

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — A woman has serious injuries after a fire in Parkville on Wednesday morning. At approximately 11:00AM, firefighters from the Baltimore County Fire Department responded to a fire in the 7900 block of Beverly Avenue. Officials tweeted that the woman was rescued by crews after the...
PARKVILLE, MD
Nottingham MD

Shots fired in Cockeysville, suspect barricaded in home

UPDATE: Police are asking nearby residents to shelter-in-place. ——— COCKEYSVILLE, MD—Police are responding to a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Cockeysville. Initial reports indicate that shots were fired at just before 3 p.m. on February 8 in the area of Powers Avenue at Sherwood Road (21030). One officer...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
Man Shot and Killed In Baltimore Last Night

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot to death yesterday evening in the Waltherson neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore. Just before 7:30 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 3900 Block of Ridgecroft Road to investigate a shooting report. At the location, police found an unknown male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins at Bayview where he succumbed to his injuries. At the location of the shooting, a 24 -year-old man was interviewed by police and then taken into custody. This case The post Man Shot and Killed In Baltimore Last Night appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police: Missing Dundalk teen may be in Owings Mills area

TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Kaori Kennedy, 17, is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in the Dundalk area in January wearing unknown clothing. Authorities believe she may be in the Owings Mills area. Anyone with information...
DUNDALK, MD
Sheriff: Smoke from outside fire prompts evacuation of Mitchell Courthouse

The Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. Courthouse was evacuated Tuesday morning after a fire outside the building, according to the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said the courthouse was evacuated around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday after a fire started inside an outer grating on Fayette Street. Smoke entered the building and was visible on the first floor.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore County police SUV overturns onto roof after crash

TOWSON, Md. — A Baltimore County police officer was taken to a hospital after a crash early Tuesday morning in Towson. County police said officers were called around 5:50 a.m. for a crash at the intersection of Goucher Boulevard and Putty Hill Avenue. The police SUV overturned onto its...
TOWSON, MD
Heavy smoke flows from Harford County home Saturday afternoon

HARFORD CO. (WBFF) — Heavy smoke can be seen flowing from a mobile home in Harford on Saturday Afternoon. Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company says they arrived at the home with fire showing from the residents on the 3700 block of Pulaski Hwy. Authorities say the incident was declared a...
