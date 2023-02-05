ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

WGAL

Update: Name of victim released for the fatal Route 30 crash

Emergency crews were called to the area of Route 30 West and Centerville Road around 10:30 Friday night for a single-vehicle crash with reported entrapment. Police say first responders found a 2005 Honda Pilot on its roof, in the westbound lanes. The only occupant, was 50-year-old Joel Eshleman from Mountville,...
MOUNTVILLE, PA
WGAL

Body found in home in Lancaster County ﻿

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Barn fire in Lancaster County

A crew was on the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County. Around 8:30 fire fighters responded to a barn fire at a dairy farm in Bart Township. The fire was on White Oak Road in Bart Township. The owners removed all of the cows that had been inside...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman injured in crash in Cumberland County

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Cumberland County. The crash happened around 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of South Market Street and the entrance ramp to Route 15 north in Upper Allen Township. "The investigation revealed that the operator of...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Missing woman found safe

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Police in York County say a missing woman has been found safe. Aniya Bailey, 18, was located.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man killed in tractor-trailer, SUV crash in Lancaster County

PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a crash on Wednesday in Lancaster County. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police identified the victim as Mark Slobodjian, 61, of Nottingham. The fatal crash happened around 5:20 p.m. in Providence Township at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road. Roads in the area...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man charged in death of woman in Montgomery County

A man is now charged with murder in the death of a woman in Montgomery County. Jennifer Brown, 43, was reported missing on Jan. 4 after she failed to pick up her son at the bus stop. Investigators said they believe Blair Watts, a business partner who was planning to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Update: two suspects arrested in connection to shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — Update. During the investigation officers identified two suspects and took them into custody. 47-year-old, Douglas Dennis was charged with simple assault and persons not to possess a firearm. The second suspect was 54-year-old, Gregory Counts was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and person not to...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police ramp up DUI patrols for Super Bowl weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police will increase DUI patrols this weekend for the Super Bowl. PennDOT released statistics from last year’s Super Bowl weekend. The following crashes happened statewide from 6 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday to 6 a.m. the following Monday. 348 crashes. Of those crashes, 46...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Local pastor holds a vigil after the Columbia homicide

For about an hour community members were brought together to pray and comfort one another about today's tragic events. A local pastor organized tonight’s event with the goal of inspiring community members to support each other in these times. “We rely upon our faith in times like this as...
COLUMBIA, PA

