Late night crash under investigation in Lancaster County
A late night crash shut down a Lancaster County road Friday night. Emergency dispatchers say the crash occurred just before midnight, in the 2800 block of Spring Valley Road. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the East Hempfield Township Police Department.
Update: Name of victim released for the fatal Route 30 crash
Emergency crews were called to the area of Route 30 West and Centerville Road around 10:30 Friday night for a single-vehicle crash with reported entrapment. Police say first responders found a 2005 Honda Pilot on its roof, in the westbound lanes. The only occupant, was 50-year-old Joel Eshleman from Mountville,...
Body found in home in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
Barn fire in Lancaster County
A crew was on the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County. Around 8:30 fire fighters responded to a barn fire at a dairy farm in Bart Township. The fire was on White Oak Road in Bart Township. The owners removed all of the cows that had been inside...
Woman injured in crash in Cumberland County
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Cumberland County. The crash happened around 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of South Market Street and the entrance ramp to Route 15 north in Upper Allen Township. "The investigation revealed that the operator of...
Missing woman found safe
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Police in York County say a missing woman has been found safe. Aniya Bailey, 18, was located.
Man killed in tractor-trailer, SUV crash in Lancaster County
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a crash on Wednesday in Lancaster County. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police identified the victim as Mark Slobodjian, 61, of Nottingham. The fatal crash happened around 5:20 p.m. in Providence Township at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road. Roads in the area...
Man charged in death of woman in Montgomery County
A man is now charged with murder in the death of a woman in Montgomery County. Jennifer Brown, 43, was reported missing on Jan. 4 after she failed to pick up her son at the bus stop. Investigators said they believe Blair Watts, a business partner who was planning to...
Update: two suspects arrested in connection to shooting in York
YORK, Pa. — Update. During the investigation officers identified two suspects and took them into custody. 47-year-old, Douglas Dennis was charged with simple assault and persons not to possess a firearm. The second suspect was 54-year-old, Gregory Counts was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and person not to...
Pennsylvania State Police ramp up DUI patrols for Super Bowl weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police will increase DUI patrols this weekend for the Super Bowl. PennDOT released statistics from last year’s Super Bowl weekend. The following crashes happened statewide from 6 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday to 6 a.m. the following Monday. 348 crashes. Of those crashes, 46...
Lancaster County man charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is accused of indecently assaulting a girl he knew. Derek Manz, 28, of Lititz, is charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children. Police said...
Local pastor holds a vigil after the Columbia homicide
For about an hour community members were brought together to pray and comfort one another about today's tragic events. A local pastor organized tonight’s event with the goal of inspiring community members to support each other in these times. “We rely upon our faith in times like this as...
Harrisburg businesses hope for boost from state workers coming back to office
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration recently announced it wants many state workers back in the office on a regular basis. It comes after the pandemic led to many government staffers working from home. And now that around 2,300 workers will be required to come to the...
Lawyer: New York Congressman George Santos once faced theft charges in York County
Controversial New York Congressman George Santos once faced theft charges in the Susquehanna Valley. That's according to a lawyer friend who helped Santos navigate the case. She said Santos was charged with theft over bad checks used to pay for puppies from a dog breeder in York County in 2017.
