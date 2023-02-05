Read full article on original website
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
NBA trade rumors: A Lakers trade package to land Kevin Durant
The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on trading for Kyrie Irving for ridiculous reasons but it might not be the last megastar that the Brooklyn Nets move before the trade deadline. After trading Kyrie, the door is open for the Nets to also trade Kevin Durant this season. Brooklyn is...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
NBA trade rumors: Lakers have no-brainer Celtics trade after new report
The Los Angeles Lakers should be busy this week as the NBA trade deadline is on Thursday and the team needs to improve. Los Angeles already tried trading for Kyrie Irving (and failed for ridiculous reasons) so there is at least some activity by the front office. Ownership and the...
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Former top defender eyeing return to NBA
Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers rumors: LA on doorstep of flipping Russell Westbrook for D’Angelo Russell
The Los Angeles Lakers were sure to be active at the NBA trade deadline and Lakers fans may have finally gotten the news they have been waiting months to hear. It appears that the Lakers are on the doorstep of actually trading Russell Westbrook. Not many fans thought Los Angeles would actually go through with a potential Russ trade but now there is light at the end of the tunnel.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Mavericks could make another big-name trade acquisition?
Despite already jolting the NBA with the Kyrie Irving trade, Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks may be going full Kylo Ren and calling for more. NBA reporter Doc Louallen tweeted on Tuesday that the Mavericks are interested in acquiring Deandre Ayton from the Phoenix Suns via trade. Louallen adds that Mavs players Christian Wood... The post Mavericks could make another big-name trade acquisition? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Nets Countered Lakers’ Proposal Centered Around Westbrook
Los Angeles made its pitch to try and reunite LeBron James with Kyrie Irving, but Brooklyn rebuffed with a proposal that wasn’t consummated.
The 10 players who have assisted the most LeBron James points
LeBron James made history on Tuesday night, officially passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. LeBron is going to end up shattering Kareem’s record, as he still has several more years in the league. A big difference between LeBron and Kareem is the continuity of their...
Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason
The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the... The post Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers trade rumors: The most likely Terry Rozier trade package
The Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors are running wild with the trade deadline only days away. Los Angeles missed out on Kyrie Irving after it appeared that the Brooklyn Nets were negotiating in bad faith, leaving Rob Pelinka and co. to pivot to other options. Several names have started to...
76ers Player Reportedly Requests A Trade
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA trade rumors: Reported Lakers-Jazz package would be total disaster
The NBA trade deadline is just days away and after missing out on Kyrie Irving for absurd reasons, the Los Angeles Lakers have been forced to pivot and consider other ways that the team can improve via trade. The biggest move the Lakers can make involves Russell Westbrook, who has...
Podcast: Rockets trade deadline preview, Kyrie Irving deal reaction
What will the Houston Rockets do at this Thursday’s trade deadline for the 2022-23 NBA season? What should they do?. The latest episode of The Lager Line podcast evaluates the plan, as well as the considerations for general manager Rafael Stone. Hosted by Ben DuBose and Paulo Alves, discussion...
NBA Draft Lottery odds if the season ended today: Who picks No. 1?
The 2023 draft class is loaded with talent and several potential future stars. Who has the best NBA Draft Lottery odds today?. The 2023 draft class is loaded with potential stars, and not just Victor Wembanyama — the 7-foot-5, multi-talented Frenchman who is the consensus top pick right now. Our latest NBA Draft Big Board identifies several other potential future stars, including guard Scoot Henderson, explosive twins Ausar and Amen Thompson and a slew of others.
