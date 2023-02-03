Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Cracked Eggs Cafe, Savannah, GA. Delicious BreakfastCrazy For CouponingSavannah, GA
Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for seasonExplore Beaufort SCOkatie, SC
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive InExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Leading discount grocery store chain opens new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Free COVID-19 at-home test kits available for Georgia residents
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced the Fulton County Board of Health and Fulton County Government are set to make free COVID-19 home test kits available for Georgia residents. “During these winter months, COVID-19 remains a threat to the communities we serve and residents need to take...
WXIA 11 Alive
Bill would end licensing requirement for 'niche' beauty professionals
ATLANTA — A bill in the legislature would deregulate much of the hair and beauty industry in Georgia, with fewer state-required licenses for workers. This bill would not only impact workers in the hair and beauty industry but also, potentially, its customers. At "Oh! My Nappy Hair," a longtime...
Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees
“It’s just getting harder for bees to do what they do,” Keith Delaplane says. Increasingly, honeybees and other pollinators face survival challenges from climate change, pesticide use, and habitat destruction—in addition to bacteria, parasites, and viruses that can swiftly decimate a hive. But researchers like Delaplane, a professor of entomology at the University of Georgia and the director of UGA’s Bee Program, are working to offer beekeepers tools to combat at least some of these threats. Next year, Georgia—home to one of the biggest commercial beekeeping industries in the country—might also be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees. The post Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fentanyl vaccine could prevent opioid drug overdoses
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new vaccine in the works could help fight metro Atlanta’s opioid crisis. From 2019 to 2021, fentanyl-involved overdose deaths in Georgia increased by 232%. Jocelyn Wallace is a recovered heroin addict who has been sober now for six years. “This is a...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Deputies searching for 17-year-old girl who disappeared
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Deputies in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Brooke Elizabeth Mae Cordray, 17, was last seen at her home in Douglas County. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office issued a notification about her disappearance on...
First Coast News
The history of the Gullah Geechee told through art | Vivid Hues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gullah Geechee people are descendants of West and Central Africans who were chained, enslaved and forced to cultivate the lands of the lower Atlantic states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. The Gullah Geechee language is an infusion of Creole wrapped in grammatical roots from African and European languages.
cobbcountycourier.com
Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil
By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But...
Thousands of Georgia veterans lose access to medicine at local pharmacies with health care switch
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Veterans covered by Tricare must now switch from getting their prescriptions filled at local pharmacies to getting them by mail. Due to contract changes, at least 15,000 pharmacies were booted from the Tricare network. Tricare provides health care benefits to thousands of American veterans across...
FOX Carolina
SC Department of Juvenile Justice announces improvement initiatives
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice says they plan to begin several improvement initiatives throughout 2023. Officials say these initiatives are designed to improve and enhance safety for staff and youth, and support the agency’s rehabilitative efforts. The initiatives will start at the...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
Gwinnett County lawmaker says Georgia’s arrest record prevents minorities from getting jobs
A Gwinnett County lawmaker told Channel 2 Action News Georgia’s arrest record system is preventing many poor and black and brown people from getting jobs. Channel 2′S Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the lawmaker who said the system needs to change. Representative Gregg Kennard introduced a bill for those who have been arrested but never charged and sometimes never even convicted but still have criminal records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
thechampionnewspaper.com
Eggs and Issues speakers say Georgia economy is sunny side up
Approximately 2,600 business leaders and others packed a ballroom at the Georgia World Congress Center on Jan. 11 for the Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues breakfast, a gathering at which representatives of business, industry, and government across the state report on Georgia’s economic standing and offer predictions and recommendations for the future.
State Department of Juvenile Justice facilities re-accredited
DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) announced Tuesday that the Crisp, Terrell and Loftiss Regional Youth Detention Centers obtained national re-accreditation from the American Correctional Association (ACA). The secure facilities for justice-involved youths underwent robust operations and treatment service audits, receiving reaccreditation during the ACA’s Winter Conference, Jan. 27-31, in Orlando, Fla.
Georgia lawmakers push to increase state's minimum wage
ATLANTA — A group of Georgia lawmakers is pushing to increase the state's minimum wage to $15/hr. Currently, the state's minimum wage is $5.15/hr. It's one of the lowest minimum wages in the nation, alongside Wyoming, while the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25/hr. and has remained at that level since 2009.
Proposed Georgia legislation would lessen licensing requirements, proponents say
(The Center Square) — Proponents say a pair of proposed bills would cut down on the red tape facing providers of services that require occupational licenses. House Bill 155 would provide a pathway for the spouses of firefighters, health care providers and law enforcement officers who move to Georgia to immediately secure an occupational license if they hold a license in their previous state of residence and are in good standing. ...
VIDEO: Bulloch County teacher suspended after shoving student
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school has been suspended after he was seen on video shoving a student as classes changed. Marc Rountree, a social studies teacher at Langston Chapel Middle School, was suspended without pay for 60 days, according to a letter from the Bulloch County Board […]
With scams on the rise, efforts are underway to get SNAP families their money back
ATLANTA — New efforts are underway to get money back to Georgia families who rely on the SNAP program and have fallen victim to thieves. "It's about these individuals that are going to the grocery store trying to fill up their food card so that they can nourish and feed their families, and when they get there and they swipe their EBT card, there's no money," Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions' Government Group, explained.
FOX Carolina
Jurors hear about blue rain jacket in Alex Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) - Jurors at Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial in South Carolina will get to hear evidence about what crime scene technicians discovered when they tested a rain jacket found three months after his wife and son were killed, a judge ruled Tuesday. The decision was the...
OnlyInYourState
There’s A Lake In Georgia That’s Absolutely Magical, But Hardly Anyone Knows It Exists
Anyone who’s spent any time in Georgia knows that we have an incredible array of scenery here. From our North Georgia mountains to the coastal seashores, there’s an amazing variety of landscapes that you can’t find in many other states. Some of the most spectacular views in the state come from our numerous lakes and rivers. One of the most gorgeous lakes in Georgia is also one of the most underrated: Lake Winfield Scott in Union County. This 18-acre oasis is the crown jewel of a recreation area that shares its name. This place is almost otherworldly in its beauty.
FOX Carolina
Moon halos spotted in South Carolina sky
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you were looking at the sky Saturday night, chances are you saw halos around the moon!. FOX Carolina meteorologist Chrissy Kohler says moon halos are caused by ice crystals in the atmosphere. When the air in the upper atmosphere drops below a certain temperature,...
Comments / 0