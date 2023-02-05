ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Protesters block streets for hours to demand justice for Nichols

By Jordan James
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d0UAZ_0kctMBz500

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another round of protests is underway in Memphis after the death of Tyre Nichols.

Read our full coverage on Tyre Nichols

For a second consecutive weekend, Memphians are pounding the pavement in honor of Nichols. It’s a declaration coming after the death of the 29-year-old father who died three days after being beaten by Memphis Police officers during a traffic stop last month.

Activists rally for police reform in Memphis

“He should be alive today. Justice for Tyre Nichols. No justice in Memphis, no peace,” said Jamilla Counts.

Saturday local organizations joined forces for what’s described as a day of action, where they demanded more transparency and accountability among police.

“Tyre Nichols, his body, his living cannot be returned to us in this side of eternity, but we can hold the people responsible and that’s what we intend to do,” Rev. Andre E Johnson said.

Sixth MPD officer fired amid Tyre Nichols investigation

Among those in attendance were families that lost loved ones to police brutality, like Veda Washington whose nephew Alton Sterling died back in 2016.

“Every time one of them gets killed, it’s very important that the people come and share love and solidarity with the family because had it not been for the world coming out to share love with me, I don’t know what I would have done,” Washington said.

For more than eight hours, protesters blocked the intersection of Poplar and Danny Thomas. It’s a move they believe is symbolic of their commitment.

City announces independent review of Memphis Police special units, use of force

“Definitely motivated by the desire to see the change and so that’s why we’re out here. We need change and we don’t want to keep coming out here over and over again,” Rachel Spriggs said.

Organizers are planning to keep demonstrations up until all their demands are met. The Shelby County District Attorney says that additional charges could be forthcoming.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 9

Bonnie Rayburn McGrew
3d ago

This isn’t about the young man who was murdered but about trying to control. Justice has been served as all involved in his death have been charged.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others: Memphis Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people, including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by Nexstar’s WREG. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 injured, 2 detained in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition, and two people are in custody following a shooting in Parkway Village Wednesday morning. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 4200 block of Cochese Avenue a little after 12:30 a.m. Once they arrived, they found a male with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

City: More Memphis police officers may face discipline in Tyre Nichols case

Clarification: The total number of officers facing discipline is 13, including six who have been terminated and seven more who will face charges of policy violation. A city representative corrected her earlier statement on the number of officers involved. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seven more Memphis Police officers will be issued a “statement of charges” […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven man is recovering in the hospital while his shooter is on the run. Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting at a home on the 5100 block of Windham road shortly before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they found a man with a gunshot wound. Neighbors told WREG that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ex-officer made personal statement about Tyre Nichols traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Decertification documents for the five Memphis police officers fired and charged following the death of Tyre Nichols show one of the officers made a personal statement about the traffic stop. Former officer Justin Smith said on the day in question, he was supposed to be on desk duty due to an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

7 additional Memphis Police officers could face discipline as Tyre Nichols investigation continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several more Memphis Police officers could face departmental administrative charges in the ongoing investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols. City of Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink told ABC24 a statement of charges for policy violations could come this week for an additional seven officers. Sink said that number includes an unidentified officer who had been reported as relieved of duty Jan. 30.
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

‘If we don’t get it! Shut it down!’

On the bed of a pickup truck parked in the protest-blocked intersection of Poplar Ave. and Danny Thomas Blvd., L.J. Abraham was gazing westward toward the heart of Downtown Memphis when asked what she was thinking at that very moment. “That I hope this applies the pressure that needs to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Suspect breaks into home, bites man in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department arrested a man who they say broke into someone’s home and bit them in the face Tuesday. According to reports, officers responded to a disturbance call in the 4400 block of Beechmont around 2:30 a.m. Once there, the victim told police that Joshua Cox had broken into his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man attacks clerk who wouldn’t sell to him without ID

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say attacked a store clerk with a beer can because he wouldn’t sell to him without an ID. According to reports, on Monday, officers responded to a simple assault call in the 4500 block of Winchester Road. Once on the scene, the clerk told officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured after a shooting in North Memphis Monday night. Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Chelsea Avenue at 7:54 p.m. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police have not released any further information. If you have information, call CrimeStoppers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man pulls over to help shooting victim, targeted by gunmen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for the gunmen who opened fire on I-240 Sunday afternoon. A video shows the aftermath of a driver losing control while trying to dodge bullets during a shooting on I-240 and Perkins Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Kyus Carter was also swerving in traffic hoping not to get hit. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

What we know about the Memphis Police SCORPION Unit in Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A controversial police unit at the center of Tyre Nichols’ death has since been dismantled as an internal investigation is underway. The unit was announced in November 2021. Memphis police said the SCORPION team would be tackling violent crime in the city. SCORPION was an acronym for Street Crimes Operation to Restore […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child injured in Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is injured following a shooting in Midtown Tuesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Nelson Avenue at 3:15 p.m. The male victim was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition. The age of the victim has not been released. Police say the investigation […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis City Council considers changes to traffic stop policies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tensions are high in Memphis after Tyre Nichols was beaten to death one month ago, and community members showed up to Tuesday night’s city council meeting to make sure nothing like this happens again.  As the details continue to emerge about what happened to Tyre Nichols on January 7, community members and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

60K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy