Read full article on original website
Jazzy J
3d ago
Well why they are increasing the requirements they should be increasing the pay. For all that aides deal with the money being paid is simply not worth it...hence the shortage.
Reply(1)
6
Dianne Borden
3d ago
They need to have a raise to go with this training. Aides get on the job training which is exactly what they need to know. They also work under teachers who advise them. All this college credits or test taking is just going to drive the aides out of our schools. Alabama and most other states already have problems getting teachers. I taught school in Alabama for 37 years. I worked with so many aides who were so valuable to our students! Background checks are done on all school employees and even volunteers in our schools.
Reply
5
Related
wbrc.com
Teacher apprenticeship program coming to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama will soon have a teacher apprenticeship program available, thanks to an executive order signed by Governor Kay Ivey. It will allow more people to teach students in the classroom while getting their certification. The governor’s office says the apprenticeship pilot program will provide yet another...
wdhn.com
Local educator receives lifetime achievement award for gifted education
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A local teacher has received a lifetime achievement award from the Alabama Association for Gifted Children. Every year the AAGC take nominations for this award and most of the nominations favored Karen Mann. Mann is a Troy graduate and former Houston County Schools teacher who...
WAAY-TV
Alabama bill aims to make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal
A Huntsville lawmaker is among those behind a proposed ban on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama. Rep. Anthony Daniels, who represents a portion of Madison County, is one of the representatives backing House Bill 4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a Class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
wvtm13.com
U.S. Forestry Service helps train Alabama college students in wildland firefighting
The U.S. Forest Service has teamed up with Historically Black Colleges and Universities to help train the next generation of wildland firefighters. As stated in a news release, Florida A&M University, Southern University in Louisiana, Tuskegee University in Alabama, and Alabama A&M University have joined together to create the 1890 Land Grant Institution Wildland Fire Consortium.
AL Dept. of Early Childhood Education receives $4M from U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (ADECE) was recently awarded $4 million by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Alabama’s Preschool Development Grant Birth Through Five (PDG B-5) initiative for 2023. “Alabama children deserve the best start possible, and these funds will help us support early childhood educators in an efficient, developmentally appropriate way,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “This grant will support the scaling of high-quality programs of early childhood care and education, so we can ensure our children are prepared for further education, a career and a lifetime of success.” Ivey’s office said Alabama’s...
Whitmire: I-65 rocket reveals the truth behind Alabama monuments law
Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. If...
Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Perspective: A basketball team in Alabama forfeited a game because it was on the Sabbath. Then the governor stepped in
When a Seventh-day Adventist school’s basketball team was scheduled to play in a tournament on the faith’s Sabbath, it had to forfeit the game. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey stepped in to make sure this doesn’t happen again. State and local governments are often the first line for ensuring that religious accommodations are made, especially for religious minorities.
Archibald: The Alabama officials who want you ignorant and in the dark
This is an opinion column. John Cooper can cut deals that cost you – the people of Alabama – billions of dollars. Literally billions, with a “B.” As in baloney. Or balderdash. Or boondoggle. John Cooper runs a state agency, the Alabama Department of Transportation, that...
waste360.com
Alabama Couple Takes Waste Transfer Station Nuisance Case to Federal Courthouse
The Alabama couple said the attack on their home was unrelenting. They did their best to cope with it. The assailants: noise, odors, debris and scavenger birds that made it hard to breathe, sleep and generally live a relatively normal life. The source: a nearby solid waste transfer station. More...
wbrc.com
Alabama leaders pushing for hands-free driving bill, making any phone use behind the wheel illegal
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama leaders are calling distracted driving an “epidemic on our roads.” ALDOT is now pushing for harsher laws that could change your driving habits. Right now in the state, it’s legal to have your phone in your hand while you’re driving. You can be...
apr.org
Alabama lawmaker files bill against panhandling
GOP lawmaker Reed Ingram is prefiling a bill ahead of the start of the March legislative session. It would outlaw roadside begging for money, by adding wording to an existing state law. WSFA-TV reports that Reed’s bill would take Alabama measure against loitering a step further. His bill would prohibit an individual from loitering on a public roadway or in the right of way of a public roadway. The city of Montgomery’s ordinance banning panhandlers from asking for money was challenged last year because opponents said it violated panhandlers’ first amendment rights. So, the City of Montgomery launched the Give Smart Montgomery campaign. The idea was to encourage residents to text donations to “GIVE MGM” to 44321. Those dollars would go to the Central Alabama Community Foundation, instead of handing money to panhandlers. Ingram says roadside begging has gotten out of hand, and what he’s proposing could help municipalities statewide. He points out this public safety bill focuses on keeping both the driver and the panhandler safe. Reed says he doesn’t expect any opposition to this bill. The 2023 legislative session starts March 7.
alabamanews.net
Local school systems face bus driver shortages
You may have seen buses with signs advertising for school bus drivers. That’s because there is a school bus driver shortage that is affected schools systems across the state. A child’s transportation to and from school is very important and their safety while on the road is also of...
Gov. Ivey awards $1 million to create 250 jobs in North Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a $1 million grant to help expand a North Alabama airport and bring a new industry to the area.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Alabama
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
newsfromthestates.com
Alabama Board of Pharmacy clarifies ectopic pregnancy treatment after AG’s remarks
Alabama pharmacists have questioned whether they could be disciplined for dispensing abortion-inducing drugs such as Mifepristone for non-abortion procedures in the treatment of ectopic pregnancies, or miscarriages. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) The Alabama State Board of Pharmacy will not take disciplinary action against pharmacists using abortion-inducing drugs for other...
Religious leaders ask Gov. Kay Ivey for independent review of how Alabama carries out death penalty
Faith leaders gathered at the Alabama Capitol this morning to deliver a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey asking for an independent review of Alabama’s execution procedures. More than 170 leaders from more than a dozen religious denominations signed the letter, which four representatives carried to the governor’s office.
WALA-TV FOX10
More than a dozen Alabama hospitals at immediate risk of closing; officials say hospitals suffer $1.5 billion loss
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than a dozen Alabama hospitals are at an immediate risk of closing as state health leaders report facilities lost more than $700 million in 2022. “Alabama hospitals have consistently lost money each of the three years,” Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said....
wbrc.com
Georgia pastor says scammers used his identity to try to con one of his church members, BBB says it can happen in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A warning tonight about scammers posing as leaders of your places of worship to get something from you. It’s already happened in Georgia and Florida and the Better Business Bureau said it’s only a matter of time before it happens here in Alabama. This...
Opelika-Auburn News
Big profits, big bills: Alabamians pay some of the nation’s highest electricity costs
Joshua Remley and his wife Elizabeth were shocked last year when their monthly power bill topped $700, well above the $170 to $250 or so they paid when they moved into their house four years ago. They’d wondered if they missed a payment to Alabama Power Company the prior month....
Comments / 13