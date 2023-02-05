Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Top Republican DiesDaily News NowAustin, TX
What Happened To These Missing Women Who Vanished From Austin, Texas Months Apart?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
4th Stimulus Update 2023: Joe Biden announces a significant ‘May deadline’MEDIALINKERS NEWSAustin, TX
Legendary Republican DiesNews Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showingsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Austin Energy crews continue restoration amid more storms in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy crews are still working to restore power Wednesday as more storms move into the Central Texas area. A spokesperson for Austin Energy stated that the company is being cautious and keeping safety as the top priority as crews continue to repair downed power lines. Additionally, residents are asked to continue to give crews grace and patience as they work.
Austin restaurants trying to bounce back after power outages put business on pause
AUSTIN, Texas — Many Austin restaurants that lost power in last week's ice storm are trying to bounce back from lost food and revenue. In Hyde Park, Mexican restaurant Julio's Café lost power for a week. "I am not happy that it happened because everyone is impacted,” said...
Food drives continue for thousands of Central Texans without power
AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austinites have been in the dark for almost a week. Austin Energy officials announced on Monday that full restoration could take until Sunday, Feb. 12. Now, community members are stepping up to make sure no one gets left behind during the recovery from last week's ice storm in Central Texas.
Some Austin residents without power for seven days
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy was still dealing with some remaining outages on Tuesday. In North Austin, cleanup continues a week after the ice storm came through, with some still without power. "We have been without power since last Wednesday," Austin resident Aubrey Berkowitz said. Berkowitz said it’s been...
City of Austin offering emergency shelters for those still without power
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin's Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) Department is offering emergency shelter for those who still don't have power following the mass power outages across the city. Those that are in need of a place to stay and can't afford a hotel room...
drippingspringsnews.com
Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
Central Texas Food Bank provides emergency food distribution Monday night
AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting another drive-thru food distribution and resource fair Monday to get people the help they need following the winter ice storm. The special event Monday will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Delco Activity Center, located at 4601 Pecan Brook...
Shelter-in-place lifted at Austin Community College's Cypress Creek Campus
CEDAR PARK, Texas — An Austin Community College (ACC) campus in Cedar Park is no longer under a shelter-in-place order. ACC initially said at around noon Wednesday that its Cypress Creek Campus was under a shelter-in-place order due to reports of a possible armed subject near campus. A spokesperson for the Cedar Park Police Department (CPPD) said it received a report of a man in the campus area who was carrying a handgun.
Dealing with tree damage after the ice storm in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration on Saturday following the recent ice storm that resulted in many trees breaking and causing widespread damage. As homeowners and residents try to repair the damage caused by downed trees, KVUE's Rob Evans explains how to take care of the debris left behind safely.
KVUE restored following brief technical difficulties
AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE News has returned to airwaves following a brief power outage on Monday morning. At 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 6, amid continued mass power outages from Austin Energy, KVUE lost power at the station, located in North Austin. At that time, KVUE went off-air during our Daybreak broadcast.
Hundreds Of People Went Dumpster Diving For Food At Texas H-E-B Store
Last Week's Winter Storm Caused Chaos Across The State But One VERY Chaotic Scene In Austin Is Being Talked About The Most This Week. While this year's "winter storm" wasn't as terrible as years past, the same issues continued to pop up: Icy roads, falling trees and power outages. Despite the fact that these "winter storms" keep coming ever year, Texas, in its stubbornness, refuses to "prepare" properly for these events, but that's another conversation for another day that yall don't want to have.
Frustrated Austin Energy customers pack up and leave town
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents have gone nearly a week without power. Two of them are Judy Evans and her husband, who live in North Austin. "There is something seriously wrong with what’s going on with the power here. It is not appropriate," Evans said. As...
Crash on northbound MoPac impacts Tuesday morning commute time
At one point, all northbound lanes of MoPac were closed. They reopened shortly after 8 a.m.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
Incoming stormy weather poses threat to ongoing power restoration in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Rounds of freezing rain on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week brought Austin to a halt. Traffic accidents, downed trees and region-wide power outages were the largest impacts felt from this event, and in many neighborhoods, restoration is ongoing. Now this week, a cold front poses...
Police respond to SWAT incident in north Austin
The Austin Police Department responded to a SWAT incident in north Austin Tuesday, according to police.
fox7austin.com
Austin Energy warns tonight's storms could 'pose new issues'
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms tonight and tomorrow morning could ‘pose new issues.’. The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised and the winds could create a problem. They are urging people to:. Be aware of their surroundings...
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
Report: City of Austin ordered to pay $90M to operator of airport's South Terminal
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published in August 2022, when the operator of LoneStar Airport Holdings initially sued the City of Austin. The City of Austin has been ordered to pay the operator of the airport's South Terminal $90 million in damages, according to a report from KUT.
Coping with winter storm anxiety as thousands don't have power
AUSTIN, Texas — After experiencing two historic winter storms in two years, some are feeling anxiety and trauma from what they say is a lack of valid communication from the City of Austin during both events. "Most of these are burnt out – every one of my tea lights...
KVUE
Austin, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0