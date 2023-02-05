U.S. powers past Uzbekistan to advance at Davis Cup
The United States easily advanced out of its Davis Cup qualifying series by winning both matches against host Uzbekistan on Saturday in Tashkent.
Coming in with a 2-0 lead already, Americans Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram defeated Sanjar Fayziev and Sergey Fomin in doubles 6-2, 6-4. Denis Kudla polished off the 4-0 win with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Amir Milushev.
The Americans — and the winner of the other 11 qualifying series being held worldwide this weekend — advance to the Davis Cup Finals group stage scheduled for mid-September. The 2022 champion, Canada, and runner-up, Australia, are already entered in the group stage, and two wild-card teams will be added.
Also Saturday, Switzerland defeated German 3-2 in Trier, Germany, to move on. With the match deadlocked at 1-1 coming in, the Germans went ahead on the strength of taking the doubles match 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-4.
However, the Swiss rebounded with the final two wins in singles — Marc-Andrea Huesler defeating Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6 (4) followed by Stan Wawrinka’s 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 win over Daniel Altmaier.
In other action Saturday, France defeated Hungary 3-2 in Tatabanya, Hungary, Great Britain beat Colombia 3-1 in Cota, Colombia, Serbia swept past host Norway 4-0 in Oslo, and host Sweden defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 in Stockholm.
The other six series will resume Sunday:
Croatia leads Austria 2-0
Chile-Kazakhstan are tied 1-1
Belgium leads South Korea 2-0
Netherlands leads Slovakia 2-0
Finland-Argentina are tied 1-1
Czech Republic leads Portugal 2-0
–Field Level Media
