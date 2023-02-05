ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Thomas's postgame laugh after huge night sounded like Kawhi Leonard's

By Cory Woodroof
 3 days ago
Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Cam Thomas did much more than smile after his team’s win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

The notoriously stoic Thomas posted up a stunning performance for Brooklyn during the victory, notching 44 points, five assists and six boards.

It’s the kind of the stellar performance the Nets are going to need if they indeed trade Kyrie Irving before Thursday’s trade deadline.

After his big Saturday night, Thomas was all smiles during his postgame interview. He went so far as to do his version of the the famous Kawhi Leonard laugh that became an instant NBA meme.

Thomas is surely going to keep radiating positivity if he keep playing like this for the Nets.

Brooklyn could make a franchise-altering move this week after Irving’s trade request, and they’ll need Thomas to keep playing like a foundational piece of the team to keep pace in the Eastern Conference.

