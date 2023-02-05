ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Allen becomes third Hilltopper to be named C-USA Player of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball redshirt junior Dontaie Allen earned his first two collegiate starts this week for WKU and made the most of his opportunity averaging 23.5 points and seven rebounds, earning him Conference USA Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon. Along with...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WKU Tennis Team Wins at Belmont

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Tennis team continued its 2023 season on Sunday with a 5-2 win against Belmont. The Lady Toppers improve to 5-3 on the year, while the Bruins fall to 2-3. The Lady Toppers won the doubles point for the third consecutive match. The Bruins struck first, winning the court one match, 6-1, but the Lady Toppers responded winning on courts two and three. At No. 3, Sayda Hernandez and Mariana Zegada earned their first win as a duo, while only dropping one game, 6-1. Shortly after, Sofia Blanco and Rachel Hermanova secured the doubles point on court two, winning 6-4. The two improve to, a team-best, 5-1 in doubles on the year.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Tomas Gonzaga signs NLI with Berea College

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green senior midfielder Tomas Gonzaga signed his national Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Berea College. “I worked really hard and I think that showed this season,” Gonzaga said. “I’m really happy that things turned out the way they did.”
BEREA, KY
tourcounsel.com

Greenwood Mall | Shopping mall in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Greenwood Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Opened in phases between 1979 and 1980, the mall comprises 100 stores, including three anchor stores: Belk,[2] Dillard's, and J. C. Penney. It also includes a food court, Giorgio's Menswear, an Old Navy and the first Dunham's Sports in the state of Kentucky.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green City Commission awards transportation bid

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday evening the Bowling Green City Commission awarded Hope House Ministries $150,000 to provide the transportation service to the Kentucky Transpark and the South Industrial Park. Uber had also bid on the project, but the city commission said giving Hope House the contract would allow...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Allen County unveils plans for a new 120 acre park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new county park in southern Scottsville will create roughly 120 acres of recreation space for community members throughout Allen County. The park is being built alongside the existing Fred Hale Park, and officials say they hope to create an accessible and inclusive space for the entire community.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Nicole Rock

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Nicole Rock is the Executive Director for Golden Gate Bridges in Glasgow. The company provides support for intellectually and developmentally disabled individuals with direct support services. On Oct. 24, 2019, Sue Jester, the founder of Golden Gate Bridges LLC passed away after a short fight with...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Mary Osbourne

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - February’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Many working families are one missed paycheck away from crisis. With inflation driving up the cost of living, homelessness, and food insecurity are issues that those families are facing.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Warren Central High School students create books, read to fourth-graders at Jennings Creek

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several Warren Central High School students spent Tuesday morning reading books, of their creation, to fourth-graders at Jennings Creek Elementary. The project was part of a World History class assignment in which the students had to pick from various revolutions, including the American Revolution, the French Revolution, the Haitian Revolution and the Industrial Revolution.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Christian County High Students Learn Valuable Job Skills

Some Christian County High School juniors and seniors sharpened their employability skills at a special workshop last week. Victoria Mohon, the school’s Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor, organized the event. She told the News Edge it taught students grooming and dress for the workplace, building character, and conflict resolution.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Franklin Drive-In closes after more than 50 years

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The last cars have driven out of the Franklin Drive-In. After 33 years in the Price family, the Franklin Drive-In has been sold and will no longer operate as a drive-in. The owners posted to Facebook saying in part, “This was a difficult decision for...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Showers Developing Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mostly Cloudy and Mild Conditions will continue this evening with scattered showers developing after midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 50s. Rain coverage will spread through out the bluegrass Wednesday Morning, as a frontal boundary pushes through. Heavy rain at times will continue overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. The spring like weather will take a turn Friday behind the cold front. Drier weather will move in, however colder temperatures will arrive also. Lows into the weekend will fall into the lower 30s and upper 20s Saturday morning!
BOWLING GREEN, KY

