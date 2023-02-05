Read full article on original website
Andalusia Star News
Turner signs with University of South Alabama football
Straughn High School senior Micah Turner will take his football skills to the next level after he signed a walk-on offer to play with the University of South Alabama on Wednesday, Feb. 1. USA is an NCAA Division I school in the Sun Belt Conference that plays its home games...
‘Absolutely a God thing:’ Former McGill-Toolen coach Norman Joseph returns to college
Former McGill-Toolen head coach Norman Joseph calls his new job quite simply a “God thing.”. The veteran coach was told on Dec. 9 that he would not be retained for a third year as head coach of the Yellow Jackets. Within 24 hours, he had an offer on the...
gulfshores.com
3 Gulf Shores Courses Named Best in Alabama
A gorgeous course designed by US Open Champion Jerry Pate and developer Jim Edgemon, Kiva Dunes offers more than 7,100 yards of play area in a natural setting with lots of exposed sand and gnarly scrub oak. Ranked #14 on this list, this course is no stranger to awards as it regularly appears on top course lists in highly regarded publications such as Golf Digest, Golf Week and Links Magazine, and Golf Advisor.
Which Alabama county had the most tornadoes in 2022?
2022 was a really busy year for tornadoes in Alabama. According to the National Weather Service there were 98 confirmed tornadoes in the state in 2022, the most of any year since 1950 -- except 2011. The weather service is highlighting this fact as a part of Severe Weather Awareness...
Taco Casa looking to expand throughout Alabama
Almost 50 years after its first restaurant opened, Tuscaloosa’s Taco Casa is looking to expand the franchise in the Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile metro areas. The Tex-Mex eatery, which has seven locations in west and central Alabama, is seeking “franchisees who are dedicated, motivated, and have a passion for providing excellent customer service.”
James Taylor playing 3 outdoor concerts in Alabama in 2023: How to get tickets
James Taylor will return to Alabama for three shows in 2023, playing outdoor venues in Orange Beach, Pelham and Huntsville. Promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment announced the dates on Monday. All are billed as “An Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band.”. The legendary singer/songwriter, 74, has plenty...
For Mobile, a push is on to get a Black judge back on the bench: ‘Unconscionable we don’t have at least one’
When Cain Kennedy died in 2005, newspaper stories called him a “pioneer” as Alabama’s first Black circuit judge after Gov. Fob James appointed him to oversee domestic relations cases in Mobile County in 1979. Since then and spanning over 44 years, only two other Black judges –...
waste360.com
Alabama Couple Takes Waste Transfer Station Nuisance Case to Federal Courthouse
The Alabama couple said the attack on their home was unrelenting. They did their best to cope with it. The assailants: noise, odors, debris and scavenger birds that made it hard to breathe, sleep and generally live a relatively normal life. The source: a nearby solid waste transfer station. More...
Archibald: The Alabama officials who want you ignorant and in the dark
This is an opinion column. John Cooper can cut deals that cost you – the people of Alabama – billions of dollars. Literally billions, with a “B.” As in baloney. Or balderdash. Or boondoggle. John Cooper runs a state agency, the Alabama Department of Transportation, that...
thebamabuzz.com
Cousins Maine Lobster food truck launches new territory, includes Alabama Gulf Coast
Alabama’s Gulf Coast is in for a treat. The popular food truck concept Cousins Maine Lobster is opening a new territory from Pensacola to Mobile. The grand opening is on February 11, 11AM to 7PM at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Florida. After the big opening, the food truck will be available daily all around the Gulf Coast. Visit their Facebook page at Cousins Maine Lobster (Pensacola FL. to Mobile AL.) to learn how to bring this one of a kind food truck to your community.
Crumbl Cookies Springhill location opening Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Crumbl Cookies Springhill location is set to open this Friday, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof. WKRG reported in January the location in the Rouse’s shopping center at Old Shell and McGregor Avenue would be opening sometime in February. The address is 4356 Old Shell Road. “We […]
WALA-TV FOX10
University of Mobile presents Shane & Shane in free UM Day concert
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of Mobile is excited to welcome contemporary worship band Shane & Shane for a free concert open to the community and prospective students. The concert will also be the final event of UM Day on Feb. 10, where prospective students and their families are invited to experience the University of Mobile.
1 shot at Chevron on St. Stephens Road, transported to hospital: Prichard Police
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police confirmed one person was shot at the Chevron Gas Station off St. Stephens Road Tuesday night. Police said they are unsure of the victim’s condition, but they were transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. WKRG News 5 has a team on-scene. This story will be updated as […]
Mobile ranked among the neediest cities in 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report from WalletHub has ranked Mobile as one of the neediest cities in the U.S. in 2022. WalletHub took 180 U.S. cities and compared them to each other using 28 different factors. Some of those factors included child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates. Out of all 180 cities Mobile […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Work set to begin on Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A repair project for the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Baldwin County and is expected to affect part of eastbound Interstate 10, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced. During construction, the bridge lane width will be restricted to 13 feet,...
Father of 7-month-old shot to death at south Alabama beauty supply shop
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a Friday shooting that left one man charged with murder and a mother seeking help raising money for her son’s funeral. According to the MCSO, the incident took place Friday evening in Semmes, where Semmes police and sheriff’s deputies...
Catalytic Converter thefts in Daphne, Fairhope Tuesday morning: Police
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Surveillance footage from a Ring camera captured a man stealing a catalytic converter early Tuesday morning at around 2 a.m. at the East Bay Apartments in Daphne. The surveillance shows a man on the ground sawing off a car part while someone else holds a flashlight. The guy with the saw […]
WPMI
Mobile Police: Woman rams ex with her car, breaking his legs and feet
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Bobbie Black, 31, was arrested and charged with attempted murder for using her vehicle to intentionally strike her ex-boyfriend on February 1, 2023, in the 1000 block of Seale Street. The victim, who reported the...
utv44.com
Reality Check Update: Baldwin Co. gun range closes
Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County gun range owner says he's now forced to close after a judge ruled customers can't drive on the privately owned road to access the range. The owner of PigFarm Gun Range says that effectively leaves them land locked and out of options.
Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
