Alabama’s Gulf Coast is in for a treat. The popular food truck concept Cousins Maine Lobster is opening a new territory from Pensacola to Mobile. The grand opening is on February 11, 11AM to 7PM at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Florida. After the big opening, the food truck will be available daily all around the Gulf Coast. Visit their Facebook page at Cousins Maine Lobster (Pensacola FL. to Mobile AL.) to learn how to bring this one of a kind food truck to your community.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO