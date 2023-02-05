ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Andalusia Star News

Turner signs with University of South Alabama football

Straughn High School senior Micah Turner will take his football skills to the next level after he signed a walk-on offer to play with the University of South Alabama on Wednesday, Feb. 1. USA is an NCAA Division I school in the Sun Belt Conference that plays its home games...
MOBILE, AL
gulfshores.com

3 Gulf Shores Courses Named Best in Alabama

A gorgeous course designed by US Open Champion Jerry Pate and developer Jim Edgemon, Kiva Dunes offers more than 7,100 yards of play area in a natural setting with lots of exposed sand and gnarly scrub oak. Ranked #14 on this list, this course is no stranger to awards as it regularly appears on top course lists in highly regarded publications such as Golf Digest, Golf Week and Links Magazine, and Golf Advisor.
GULF SHORES, AL
AL.com

Which Alabama county had the most tornadoes in 2022?

2022 was a really busy year for tornadoes in Alabama. According to the National Weather Service there were 98 confirmed tornadoes in the state in 2022, the most of any year since 1950 -- except 2011. The weather service is highlighting this fact as a part of Severe Weather Awareness...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Taco Casa looking to expand throughout Alabama

Almost 50 years after its first restaurant opened, Tuscaloosa’s Taco Casa is looking to expand the franchise in the Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile metro areas. The Tex-Mex eatery, which has seven locations in west and central Alabama, is seeking “franchisees who are dedicated, motivated, and have a passion for providing excellent customer service.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Cousins Maine Lobster food truck launches new territory, includes Alabama Gulf Coast

Alabama’s Gulf Coast is in for a treat. The popular food truck concept Cousins Maine Lobster is opening a new territory from Pensacola to Mobile. The grand opening is on February 11, 11AM to 7PM at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Florida. After the big opening, the food truck will be available daily all around the Gulf Coast. Visit their Facebook page at Cousins Maine Lobster (Pensacola FL. to Mobile AL.) to learn how to bring this one of a kind food truck to your community.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Crumbl Cookies Springhill location opening Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Crumbl Cookies Springhill location is set to open this Friday, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof. WKRG reported in January the location in the Rouse’s shopping center at Old Shell and McGregor Avenue would be opening sometime in February. The address is 4356 Old Shell Road. “We […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

University of Mobile presents Shane & Shane in free UM Day concert

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of Mobile is excited to welcome contemporary worship band Shane & Shane for a free concert open to the community and prospective students. The concert will also be the final event of UM Day on Feb. 10, where prospective students and their families are invited to experience the University of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile ranked among the neediest cities in 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report from WalletHub has ranked Mobile as one of the neediest cities in the U.S. in 2022. WalletHub took 180 U.S. cities and compared them to each other using 28 different factors. Some of those factors included child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates. Out of all 180 cities Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Work set to begin on Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A repair project for the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Baldwin County and is expected to affect part of eastbound Interstate 10, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced. During construction, the bridge lane width will be restricted to 13 feet,...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Woman rams ex with her car, breaking his legs and feet

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Bobbie Black, 31, was arrested and charged with attempted murder for using her vehicle to intentionally strike her ex-boyfriend on February 1, 2023, in the 1000 block of Seale Street. The victim, who reported the...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Reality Check Update: Baldwin Co. gun range closes

Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County gun range owner says he's now forced to close after a judge ruled customers can't drive on the privately owned road to access the range. The owner of PigFarm Gun Range says that effectively leaves them land locked and out of options.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
