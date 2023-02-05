Read full article on original website
WBKO
WKU Tennis Team Wins at Belmont
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Tennis team continued its 2023 season on Sunday with a 5-2 win against Belmont. The Lady Toppers improve to 5-3 on the year, while the Bruins fall to 2-3. The Lady Toppers won the doubles point for the third consecutive match. The Bruins struck first, winning the court one match, 6-1, but the Lady Toppers responded winning on courts two and three. At No. 3, Sayda Hernandez and Mariana Zegada earned their first win as a duo, while only dropping one game, 6-1. Shortly after, Sofia Blanco and Rachel Hermanova secured the doubles point on court two, winning 6-4. The two improve to, a team-best, 5-1 in doubles on the year.
WBKO
Allen becomes third Hilltopper to be named C-USA Player of the Week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball redshirt junior Dontaie Allen earned his first two collegiate starts this week for WKU and made the most of his opportunity averaging 23.5 points and seven rebounds, earning him Conference USA Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon. Along with...
whopam.com
Christian County Schools and University Heights Academy Address Game Altercation
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (February 6, 2023). Christian County Public Schools along with University Heights Academy has announced that the incident which occurred on February 4, 2023, during the CCHS/UHA Boys Basketball Game has been addressed by KHSAA. The individuals involved received disciplinary action from the KHSAA. Disciplinary action for the 10...
WBKO
Raider to Blue Raider: Drake Young signs his Letter of Intent to play baseball at Lindsey Wilson College
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren East’s Drake Young signed his NLI prior to his senior baseball season to further his athletic and academic career at Lindsey Wilson College. Young celebrated this special moment surrounded by those who mean the most to him. Family, coaches, and members of the...
WBKO
Tomas Gonzaga signs NLI with Berea College
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green senior midfielder Tomas Gonzaga signed his national Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Berea College. “I worked really hard and I think that showed this season,” Gonzaga said. “I’m really happy that things turned out the way they did.”
WBKO
Sports Connection 2-5-23: Jordan Turner, Nathan Isenberg and Dominic Davis
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the first week of February which means we are down to the last couple weeks of the regular season for high school basketball. Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb talk to Allen County-Scottsville’s leading scorer Jordan Turner. Then they preview the upcoming baseball season with Bowling Green Baseball head coach Nathan Isenberg and senior catcher Dominic Davis.
wkyufm.org
Arrest made after gun is fired at Warren County youth basketball game
A Bowling Green man is under arrest for firing a gun following a fight at a youth basketball game. The incident happened Monday night at Michael O. Buchanon Park on Nashville Rd. According to Kentucky State Police, a parent and a coach involved in a recreational basketball game got into...
WBKO
Nine AC-S swimmers advance to State after records set at Region
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County-Scottsville Swim Team will send nine swimmers to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association state championships in Lexington later this month. Lady Patriot swimmer Sarah Davis will represent AC-S in the 100-yard breaststroke. Her qualification marks the third consecutive year she will swim in...
WBKO
Warren Central High School students create books, read to fourth-graders at Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several Warren Central High School students spent Tuesday morning reading books, of their creation, to fourth-graders at Jennings Creek Elementary. The project was part of a World History class assignment in which the students had to pick from various revolutions, including the American Revolution, the French Revolution, the Haitian Revolution and the Industrial Revolution.
WBKO
Bowling Green City Commission awards transportation bid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday evening the Bowling Green City Commission awarded Hope House Ministries $150,000 to provide the transportation service to the Kentucky Transpark and the South Industrial Park. Uber had also bid on the project, but the city commission said giving Hope House the contract would allow...
WBKO
Allen County unveils plans for a new 120 acre park
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new county park in southern Scottsville will create roughly 120 acres of recreation space for community members throughout Allen County. The park is being built alongside the existing Fred Hale Park, and officials say they hope to create an accessible and inclusive space for the entire community.
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Nicole Rock
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Nicole Rock is the Executive Director for Golden Gate Bridges in Glasgow. The company provides support for intellectually and developmentally disabled individuals with direct support services. On Oct. 24, 2019, Sue Jester, the founder of Golden Gate Bridges LLC passed away after a short fight with...
WBKO
Franklin Drive-In closes after more than 50 years
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The last cars have driven out of the Franklin Drive-In. After 33 years in the Price family, the Franklin Drive-In has been sold and will no longer operate as a drive-in. The owners posted to Facebook saying in part, “This was a difficult decision for...
Man arrested after firing shot at rec basketball game
A Warren County man was arrested after getting into an argument with a coach at a basketball game and firing a shot Monday night.
WBKO
Logan County and Butler County Fiscal Court receives money from KY Transportation Cabinet
The Shake Rag Historic District gets recognized for impact on African American history. The latest news and weather. Sports Connection 2-5-23: Nathan Isenberg and Dominic Davis. Updated: 21 hours ago. Sports Connection 2-5-23: Nathan Isenberg and Dominic Davis. Isaiah Martin and Devin Geer sig NLI to Bethel University. Updated: 22...
WBKO
Allen County set to vote on wet/dry issue in forthcoming primary election
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County voters will decide in May whether they will maintain their status as a dry county or make the change to begin allowing the sale of alcohol. Petitions that have circulated throughout the county have collected more than the required 1,549 signatures, bringing the...
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Cave City, Kentucky
Cave City, Kentucky, is a small city located in the heart of the state, known for its stunning natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. The city is home to a range of outdoor recreation opportunities and a wealth of cultural and historical attractions, making it a must-visit destination for anyone looking to experience the best of Kentucky.
WBKO
KY mental health agencies collaborate to create one large community health center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Alliance of Mental Illness found that 746,000 adults in Kentucky have a mental health condition. That’s more than 10 times the population of Bowling Green. However, four area mental health agencies are teaming up to lend a hand. LifeSkills Inc. in Bowling...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Mary Osbourne
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - February’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Many working families are one missed paycheck away from crisis. With inflation driving up the cost of living, homelessness, and food insecurity are issues that those families are facing.
WBKO
Showers Developing Wednesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mostly Cloudy and Mild Conditions will continue this evening with scattered showers developing after midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 50s. Rain coverage will spread through out the bluegrass Wednesday Morning, as a frontal boundary pushes through. Heavy rain at times will continue overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. The spring like weather will take a turn Friday behind the cold front. Drier weather will move in, however colder temperatures will arrive also. Lows into the weekend will fall into the lower 30s and upper 20s Saturday morning!
