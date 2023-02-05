Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Sabine by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 14:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sabine TORNADO WATCH 31 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE SABINE
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Bienville, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 14:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bienville; Caldwell; Catahoula; Claiborne; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Madison; Morehouse; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Richland; Sabine; Tensas; Union; West Carroll; Winn TORNADO WATCH 31 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE BIENVILLE CALDWELL CATAHOULA CLAIBORNE CONCORDIA EAST CARROLL FRANKLIN GRANT JACKSON LA SALLE LINCOLN MADISON MOREHOUSE NATCHITOCHES OUACHITA RED RIVER RICHLAND SABINE TENSAS UNION WEST CARROLL WINN
Comments / 0