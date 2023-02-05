ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2023-02-08 14:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sabine TORNADO WATCH 31 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE SABINE
SABINE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bienville, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2023-02-08 14:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bienville; Caldwell; Catahoula; Claiborne; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Madison; Morehouse; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Richland; Sabine; Tensas; Union; West Carroll; Winn TORNADO WATCH 31 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE BIENVILLE CALDWELL CATAHOULA CLAIBORNE CONCORDIA EAST CARROLL FRANKLIN GRANT JACKSON LA SALLE LINCOLN MADISON MOREHOUSE NATCHITOCHES OUACHITA RED RIVER RICHLAND SABINE TENSAS UNION WEST CARROLL WINN
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy