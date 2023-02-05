ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Mother arrested, toddler safe after alleged abduction in Riverside

By Marc Sternfield, Vivian Chow
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WNx2h_0kctITU500

Police have arrested a homeless woman who allegedly abducted her own toddler son in Riverside on Saturday. The child was also located and is safe, authorities said.

Investigators say Samantha Hernandez, 25, does not have custody of her three-year-old son and took him without consent in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Both had been seen walking near Lake and Randolph streets and possibly headed to the Santa Ana River bottom area where authorities said Hernandez lived.

The search extended late into the evening when both Hernandez and her son were located by police in Ontario, Riverside Police said.

Hernandez was taken into custody and her son, who appeared to be unharmed, was returned to his legal home.

JAMES CORTLAND
6d ago

Well I hope she gets what she deserves for being stupid and not paying attention to how things work because if the shoe was on the other foot she'd be throwing a tendrum too

Santos Carrillo
7d ago

first she's the mother she doesn't need consent stop being ridiculous 🙄 that's what created this situation in the first place. wasting tax payer funds again

