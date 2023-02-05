Mother arrested, toddler safe after alleged abduction in Riverside

Police have arrested a homeless woman who allegedly abducted her own toddler son in Riverside on Saturday. The child was also located and is safe, authorities said.

Investigators say Samantha Hernandez, 25, does not have custody of her three-year-old son and took him without consent in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Both had been seen walking near Lake and Randolph streets and possibly headed to the Santa Ana River bottom area where authorities said Hernandez lived.

The search extended late into the evening when both Hernandez and her son were located by police in Ontario, Riverside Police said.

Hernandez was taken into custody and her son, who appeared to be unharmed, was returned to his legal home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.